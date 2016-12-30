Kane Co. deputy attacked by dog while responding to robbery call

A Kane County deputy was attacked and bit by a pit bull Dec. 29 while responding to a robbery call in Aurora Township.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began around 11:30 p.m. when a 30-year-old Aurora man called 9-1-1 to report that he had just been robbed inside a home in the 300 block of South Calhoun Street.

Deputies said the victim reported that he had been invited to the home to meet a woman, but once inside, a man who also lived there appeared with a pit bull and ordered the victim to take off his clothes and give-up his valuables.

The victim told investigators that he turned over his keys to the man, later identified as Rashaan Strawder, 33, and was able to flee. The victim told deputies that as he fled Strawder released the pit bull, but he was able to elude the dog and call police by jumping several fences.

Lt. Patrick Gengler said deputies responded to the alleged crime scene and spoke with Strawder about what had been reported. Gengler said Strawder “became aggressive towards deputies and refused to turn over the vehicle keys.”

Strawder and deputies began to struggle, leading deputies to deploy a taser, but the deployment failed to strike Strawder and he fled from his home to a fence in the backyard where he released the pit bull, according to Gengler.

As deputies fought with Strawder, the pit bull attacked a responding deputy, biting the deputy’s foot through his boot.

“Fearing further injury to himself or others” the deputy fired one round from his handgun toward the pit bull, but missed the dog with his shot, Gengler said. The deputy then deployed his taser at the dog, which caused the dog to disengage and run into the house.

A second taser was deployed at Strawder and he was taken into custody.

Strawder was treated on-scene by Aurora Township EMS and taken to the Kane County Adult Corrections Center where was charged with aggravated battery to a peace office, a Class 2 felony; Resisting a peace office causing injury, a Class 4 felony; Robbery, a Class 2 felony; and misdemeanor battery, resisting a peace officer, theft, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer and failure to keep a dangerous animal on a leash.

The dog was taken to an area vet for treatment and it was confirmed that it had not been struck by the deputy’s round, Gengler said. The deputy was treated for the dog bite and released from an area hospital. A second deputy was also injured in the struggle but did not require medical attention.

A second man found inside Strawder’s home, Kelly Dunn, 26, of North Aurora, was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for contempt of court for failure to pay child support.

Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by Aurora Police, Montgomery Police and Kane County Animal Control. —