— Kane County area events

THROUGH JAN. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Food Drive. Drop off at any of these convenient Elgin locations: Taylor YMCA, 50 N. McLean Boulevard, YWCA, 220 E. Chicago Street, -Most Churches- Butera Stores, 3 Clock Tower Plaza, 20 Tyler Creek Plaza, Elgin Fire Stations, Elgin Fresh Market, 822 Summit Street, 306 S. McLean Boulevard, Jewel-Osco Stores, Elgin Police Department, Elgin City Hall. Information: (847) 931-5607.

JAN. 4-8, 12-15

The Little Mermaid: Live Broadway Production, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd.

Aurora. Ariel, Scuttle, Sebastian and the entire underwater world come to life as they embark on Ariel’s quest for love. Features Paramount’s legendary full-orchestra, exquisitely-crafted underwater creatures (some towering over 13 feet!), a stunning set and heartwarming songs. Information and tickets: (630) 896-6666.

JAN. 4-7

Horse-drawn Wagon Rides, St. James Farm, Winfield Road, Warrenville, $5, free for children younger than 5, 2-3:30 p.m. Enjoy cultural and natural history stories on these 20-minute guided rides, weather permitting. Rides are first-come, first-served and start at 2, 2:30 and 3 p.m. Rides use sleighs if there’s ample snow on the trails. Registration not required. Questions? Call (630) 580-7025 or (630) 933-7248.

JAN. 5

Three Kings Celebration, Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin, 5-8:30 p.m. Meet Gaspar, Melchor, and Baltazar, the Three Kings, and take your picture with them. Stay for stories and crafts too! This event is in partnership with the Organization of Mexico in Elgin. All are welcome no registration required.

JAN. 11-14

“The Magic Flute”, Pierce Memorial Chapel, southeast corner of Washington and Franklin streets, Wheaton, 7 p.m. Presented by the Opera Music Theater. Tickets may be purchased online at vendini.com/ticket or in advance by visiting the Ticket and Information Office, 418 N. Chase St., Wheaton. For tickets, call (630) 752-5010.

JAN. 12-15

All-Canada Show, Pheasant Run Mega Center, 4051 East Main St., St. Charles. The All-Canada Show is an exhibition of all things for your fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventures in Canada. Join us at the show to talk face-to-face with the Canadian lodge owner and book your Canadian adventure. Information: (920) 621-7874 or visit www.allcanada.com

JAN. 13-FEB. 18

When the Cats Away, Fridays and Saturday, 8 p.m., Riverfront Playhouse, 11-13 Water Street Mall, Aurora, 8 p.m. When the Cat’s Away is a classic British sex farce written by Johnnie Mortimer and Brian Cooke, based on their very popular British TV sitcom -George and Mildred. Information: (630) 897-9496 or email info@riverfrontplayhouse.com

JAN. 16

Martin Luther King Day breakfast, co-hosted by Benedictine University and College of DuPage, second floor of the Krasa Student Center, Benedictine University, 5700 College Road, Lisle., 8 a.m.. Ernest E. Gibson, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker at the 22nd annual breakfast. Gibson, who knew King, will reflect on his own experiences with the Civil Rights Movement and the challenges of maintaining and improving civil rights today. Tickets are $30. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund. For more information and tickets, call the McAninch Arts Center at (630) 942-4000 or visit www.cod.edu/mlk.

JAN. 18

Robert Sims, Lyric Baritone, Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium, 1347 Prairie St., Aurora, 7:30 p.m. Annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. with a special performance by lyric baritone Robert Sims. This classic recital with American songs and freedom songs will be complemented with commentary about African-American spirituals and civil rights. Information: (630) 844-4924 or email artsandideas@aurora.edu

JAN. 20

Defending the Caveman, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 8 p.m. Couples are sure to be roaring with laughter and sharing knowing glances while asking “Could comedy give couples therapy a run for its money?” With hilarious insight on contemporary feminism, masculine sensitivity and the erogenous zone, Defending the Caveman mines the common themes in relationships that go straight through the funny bone and into the heart. Information and tickets: (630) 896-6666.

JAN. 21

Mucca Pazza Kicks Off Fermilab’s 50th Anniversary, Fermilab’s Ramsey Auditorium, South Kirk Rd. at Pine St., Batavia, 8 p.m. Mucca Pazza has been taking Chicago by storm, so what better way to celebrate Fermilab’s epic 50th Anniversary. Join the pre-party, and come on down to the auditorium for a concert that shows the full musical range of Mucca Pazza, starting in chairs then moving to their trademark funky marching band for the second part of the evening. Join the pre-performance celebration at 7 pm in the Wilson Hall Atrium. Information: (630) 840-3000 or email fermilab@fnal.gov. On-line ticketing for this event is available until noon on Friday, January 20.

God Save the Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 8 p.m. These guys are packing Queen’s biggest hits like “We Are the Champions,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Somebody to Love” into one huge set, and they’re doing it with all that over-the-top theatricality that made Queen one of the best-known bands in music history. Information and tickets: (630) 896-6666.

— Kane County area events —