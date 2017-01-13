— Kane County area news briefs

AURORA

City launches emergency

notification system

The City of Aurora has launched Aurora Alert, a new resident notification system that provides information about emergencies, traffic updates and community news through a variety of preferred communication methods.

“Timely and accurate information is critical to the success of any city,” said Mayor Robert J. O’Connor. “The new Aurora Alert system will better equip the City to notify our residents and businesses. With nearly 1,500 people registering in one weekend during a recent snow storm, it is clear that there is a need and demand for quick access to proper information.”

In addition to those who registered recently, Aurora Alert also includes more than 40,000 landline telephone numbers for residents and businesses in Aurora.

To register, residents should complete a customized Aurora Alert account by visiting www.aurora-il.org and clicking on the Aurora Alert banner at the top or to the right.

By completing a customized account, residents will also be able to receive notifications via text, email, TTYD devices and phone calls to cell, home and work phones. In addition, profiles are customized based on address which allows for alerts to be distributed to specific areas.

Resident can sign up for cell phone alerts simply by texting AURORAIL to 888777 to receive abbreviated text alerts only.

For more detailed information, visit www.aurora-il.org/auroralert.

GENEVA

Ex-Red Sox manager

to guide 2017 Cougars

Former Boston Red Sox manager Butch Hobson will take over as Kane County Cougars manager for the 2017 season, the team announced last week.

Hobson will be the 18th manager in franchise history as he joins the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, the Cougars’ Major League Baseball affiliation.

Hobson managed the Red Sox between 1992-94 and also made his MLB debut with the team as a player in 1975.

In 2008, he was named Manager of the Year with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) and most recently spent five seasons as the manager of the Lancaster Barnstormers (2011-16) also of the ALPB.

A two sport athlete at the University of Alabama, Hobson was the backup quarterback under Bear Bryant before being drafted by the Red Sox in the eighth round of the 1973 Amateur Draft.

He went on to spend eight seasons in the Major Leagues with the Red Sox (1975-80), Angels (1981) and Yankees (1982). In 738 MLB games, he batted .248 with 107 doubles, 98 home runs and 397 RBI.

Hobson’s staff includes pitching coach Rich Sauveur, hitting coach Jose Amado, coach Darrin Garner, athletic trainer Joe Rosauer and strength and conditioning coordinator Matt Tenney.

COUNTY

Aurora man convicted

of heroin possession

An Aurora man faces at least 15 years’ imprisonment for possessing nine kilograms of heroin.

Modesto Alarcon, 44, of the 1000 block of Grove Street, Aurora, has been convicted by Circuit Judge Donald M. Tegeler, Jr., of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony, and money laundering, a Class 1 felony.

Alarcon waived his right to a jury trial.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Jody Gleason and Amy McGowan presented evidence that on April 1, 2014, Aurora police and Department of Homeland Security Investigations agents conducted a lawful search of Alarcon’s Grove Street residence. They found approximately 9 kilograms of heroin, $84,000 in cash, a handgun, ammunition and items consistent with drug distribution, all of which were seized. Authorities estimate the heroin’s street value at $1.35 million.

CARPENTERSVILLE

Suspect in Chicago beating

not likely from village

The Carpentersville Police Department says one of the four people charged in the so-called “Facebook beating” incident is most likely not a resident of Carpentersville, as was reported by Chicago police.

Carpentersville Police Chief Michael Kilbourne sent a news release last Thursday saying the Chicago Police Department had identified Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville as one of the four individuals facing multiple charges related to the beating and torture of an 18-year-old Crystal Lake man that was streamed live on Facebook.

“Upon investigation, the Carpentersville Police Department has found no information to confirm that Hill is or was a Carpentersville resident,” the release said.

The Carpentersville Police Department is not actively involved in the investigation that led to the criminal charges filed today in Chicago.

“However, the Carpentersville Police Department has reached out to the Chicago Police Department to offer assistance on the identification of Hill, but has not yet received a response,” the news release said as of about 2:08 p.m.

Hill, Brittany Covington, Tesfaye Cooper and Tanishia Covington face charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Brittany Covington and Cooper are both 18, Tanishia Covington of Chicago is 24.

Graphic Facebook video shows four individuals torturing the 18-year-old man, who earlier this week had been reported missing by his Crystal Lake parents. The video shows the victim, bound and with his mouth taped shut, being cut, punched, stomped and ridiculed.

St. CHARLES

Lowes donates smoke

detectors for seniors

The St. Charles Fire Department is offering free smoke detectors for senior citizen, including delivery and installation of the devices.

The St. Charles Lowe’s Home Improvement Center donated 70 smoke detectors for the program.

Any senior citizen interested in obtaining a free smoke detector should contact the Fire Department at (630) 377-4458.

— Kane County area news briefs —