–Kane County Calendar of Events Dec. 27 – Jan. 1

THROUGH DEC. 29

Tanner House Holidays, William Tanner House, 305 Cedar St., Aurora, free, donations appreciated. Each of the rooms of the historic Tanner House Museum will be decorated by volunteers. Occasional music will be in the parlor. Discover Santa asleep on his bed, a red-white-and-blue Christmas, German coffee and cake customs, the Tanner children’s playroom on Christmas Eve, and more. Unplug and enjoy! Free: donations appreciated. Information: (630) 906-0650.

THROUGH DEC. 30

Community Trees, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, $5 per car. The Robert R. McCormick House will feature seven “Community Trees,” each decorated for Christmas by a different local nonprofit organization. Each participating organization receives a $2,500 grant McCormick Foundation and collect 100 percent of donations made by museum visitors, who are encouraged to vote for their favorite tree. Information: www.cantigny.org.

Festival of Lights & Christmas Trees at Crosley Zoo, 1356 North Avenue, Wheaton, 3-9 p.m., closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years day, free admission. More than are featured at Crosley’s Winter Wonderland. Santa appears on Saturdays. Visitors can purchase Christmas trees to help support the zoo. Information: (630) 665-5534.

The Nutcracker, Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Pkwy., Chicago. Journey inside Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair in this boldly reimagined version of. The Nutcracker ballet by the Joffrey Ballet. Tickets and more information at www.joffrey.org/nutcracker.

THROUGH DEC. 31

Christmas at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Rd., Aurora. Join in the tradition of hunting for your very own Abbey-Farms-grown Christmas tree or select a fresh pre-cut fir tree from Father Andrews’ family in upper Michigan. Whether it’s Christmas trees, the Pine Tree Cafe, the yummy bakery or a tractor ride Abbey.

A Christmas Carol, Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. See Charles Dickens’ timeless Christmas tale, now in its 40th anniversary year. Experience the electrifying arrival of ghosts, the jubilant musical numbers, the “Bah Humbugs” and Scrooge’s joyful discovery of life and love. Information: (312) 443-3820.

Christmas Light Spectacular, Bourbon Street at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. Bourbon Street will be lit up through the holidays and serve as a backdrop for breakfasts with Santa. Information: (630) 584-6300.

Holiday Lights, Mooseheart Child City, South Lincolnway (Rt. 31), 5-9 p.m. The lighted route is approximately 1.8 miles and has more than 80 lighted displays to view. Features include: Santa visit, crafts, games, hot cocoa and cookies in the fieldhouse free for those who have paid the per car entrance fee. Information: (630) 966-2200.

Holiday Lights in Lilacia Park, 150 South Park Ave., Lombard, 4-9 p.m. Animated light shows and decorated trees in Lilacia Park continue nightly through the month. On weekends, visit with Sanga in the park. Information: (630) 620-7322 or visit www.lombardparks.com.

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W. 31st St. Brookfield, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Chicago’s largest lights festival features more than one million LED twinkling lights through the 216-acre zoo. Several animal exhibits will be open into the evening along with zoo restaurants and gift shops. Information: www.brookfieldzoo.org.

Rich Harvest Farms Holiday Lights, 7S771 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove. A dazzling display of more than 40 illuminations ranging from reindeer learning how to fly to Santa Claus driving a golf cart to a magical snowflake arch. Don’t miss Jerry The entire display is visible from Dugan Road, south of Rt. 30.

THROUGH JAN. 1, 2018

Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, $14016 for adults, $17-$22 for children. The Arboretum grounds will again glow with luminous, multi-colored LED light, mesmerizing projections, and trees that respond to touch and sound. In its fifth year, Illumination has become a tradition that encourages visitors to see trees in a different light. Information: (630) 725-2066

Lehnertz Avenue Christmas Display, Lehnertz Ave. & Lehnertz Circle, Aurora, 5-10:30 p.m. daily. This drive-through display where residents each display a part of the original Christmas story includes lights, sound and all the biblical characters: wise men, camels, shepherds, sheep and manger scene. Peanuts characters with Charlie Brown follow on Lehnertz Circle. All lighted and all free. Lehnertz is recognized as the oldest, totally free traditional Christmas display in Illinois.

THROUGH JAN. 2

Larson Light Show,42W891 Beith Rd., Elburn, 5-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday-Sunday. The show, which features more than 1 million lights synchronized to seasonal music, was created in 2005 by Homeowner Brian Larsen and his family, top winner of the ABC reality show competition “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” Information: www.larsenslightshow.com or call (630) 365-3412.

THROUGH JAN. 7

Christmas Around the World, Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, open daily, $18 adults, $11 children ages 3-11, members free. The long-standing tradition began in 1942 with a single tree. Today, the Museum’s annual celebration features a four-story, floor-to-dome Grand Tree, surrounded by a forest of more than 50 trees and displays decorated by volunteers to represent the holiday traditions from cultures around the globe.

Elf the Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Based on the hilarious 2003 Will Ferrell movie, Elf is one of those rare holiday shows that will have both kids and adults lighting up with laughter, humming tunes like “A Christmas Song” and “Sparklejollytwinklejingley” for days and rediscovering what it means to be a family. Information: (630) 896-6666.

DEC. 27

Snowtubing, Pottawatomie Community Center – Lobby South, St. Charles, $39 (residents), $59 (non residents). Slide down a hill on an inner tube at Villa Olivia! Enjoy run after run with your friends or family. There’s even a lift at the bottom to take you back up to the top again. No experience necessary, but you must be 42 inches tall. Ages 6 and up. Transportation, parking and admission included. Information: (630) 513-6200.

DEC. 28

Still Not Friday Comedy, Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora, 8 p.m. The best and brightest rising stars of the legendary Chicago comedy scene take the stage at Two Brothers Roundhouse for this free weekly showcase, every Thursday night. Information: (630) 264-2739.

DEC. 30

NOON Years Eve at SciTech Hands On Museum,18 W. Benton St., Augura, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Variety of hands on activities and carnival games for the young and young-at-heart throughout the day. Special events include: Countdown to noon balloon drop followed by Discover Juggling with Jason Kollum. There will also be raffles with prizes including an escape room experience, annual passes to Legoland, Chicago Wolves tickets and a cheesecake raffle. Information: (630) 859-3434.

DEC. 31

Family New Year’s Eve Party, Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora, 11 a.m. Families and children can start their New Year’s Eve activities early with a celebration. Kids and adults can get energetic while climbing and bouncing on giant inflatables, playing interactive games, competing in hula hoop contests and dancing to the latest tunes with a live DJ. Guests are encouraged to preregister to guarantee admission, party favors, activities and snack. Information: (630) 907-9600.

Wild New Year’s Eve Celebration, Hickory Knolls Discovery Center – Twinleaf West and East, 3795 Campton Hills Rd., St. Charles, $5 resident, $8 non-resident, adults free. Who is awake to celebrate and who is hibernating? Celebrate New Year’s Eve early as we meet the animals and share a toast at noon. Ages: 1 and up. Information: (630) 513-4399.

