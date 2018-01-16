–Kane County Calendar of Events Jan. 17 – Jan. 28

JAN. 17

Film: 12 Years a Slave, Aurora University’s Perry Theatre, 349 S. Gladstone Ave. , Aurora, 7 p.m. The 2013 Academy Award in 2013 for Best Picture is an adaptation of the 1853 slave narrative memoir by Solomon Northup, a New York State-born free African-American man who was kidnapped in Washington, D.C., in 1841 and sold into slavery. Northup worked on plantations for 12 years before eventually being released. Adult content. Register online for this free event. Registration information: (630) 844-4924.

Wine & Canvas at the Farm, Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora, 6:30 p.m. Pinot Noir meets the palette as an instructor guides you through your own custom canvas creation. Bring a bottle of your favorite wine, snacks, a few friends and enjoy a lively, social and creative night out. Includes instructor and materials. Must be 18. Information: (630) 892-1550.

JAN. 19

Masters of the Mind, Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 W. Main St. , Batavia, 7:30 p.m. Performing for the first time together in this new production, four internationally-acclaimed mentalists, who have appeared on national television, demonstrate the phenomenal power of the mind via Telekinesis, Hypnosis, Mind Reading and Predictions. Information: (630) 937-8930.

The City of Lights Comedy Night, La Quinta de los Reyes, 36 E. New York St., Aurora, 7 p.m. Be entertained with a sophisticated night of comedy under Aurora’s city lights featuring headliner, Peter Daniel. Enjoy Mexican cuisine and cocktails by La Quinta before and during the show. After the show there will be music and dancing. No cover. Information: (630) 859-4000.

JAN. 19-21

Dry Powder, Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main Street, St. Charles, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. By Sarah Burgess directed by Sean Hargadon. Information: (630) 587.8521 or visit www.steelbeamtheatre.com

JAN. 19-FEB. 24

Love, Lies & the Doctor’s Dilemma, Riverfront Playhouse, 11 S. Water St., Aurora, 8 p.m. One little white lie leads to another, identities are mixed, doors are slammed and laughter reaches a new high in this farce. Information: (630) 897-9496.

JAN. 20

Terry Fator, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 3 and 8 p.m. Celebrity impressions, singing, comedy and ventriloquism – Fator does it all with the help of his puppet pals and gives an uproarious performance. Information: (630) 896-6666.

Unmasking the Face of Homelessness, St. Charles Country Club, 1250 Country Club Rd., St. Charles. This third annual gala benefiting Lazarus House. Enjoy social hour, silent auctions, games, entertainment, dinner and a live auction. Lazarus House is a 501(c)3 Emergency Shelter, Center for Transitional Living and outreach Program helping neighbors from St. Charles, Batavia, Geneva, and western rural Kane Country who are homeless or in crisis. Information: (630) 587-2144 or visit www.lazarushouse.net.

JAN. 20-21

American Heritage Living History Show, Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, 9-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-4 p.m. Sunday. The show focuses on history while finding quality information, tools and accoutrements for the times of our Early America 1700-1890 and features demonstrators, vendors, and craftsmen (and ladies) displaying and selling their trade works. Information: (630) 879-1739 or visit www.facebook.com/AmericanHeritageLivingHistoryShow/

JAN. 21

Dark Matters, Fermilab Ramsey Auditorium | S. Kirk Rd at Pine St. | Batavia, 2:30 p.m. Jim Jenkins, the Fermilab Artist-in-Residence and the Gallery Chamber Series to kick off the 2018 season as a Musical Celebration of Science. Jenkins was inspired by Fermilab’s E760 detector, and will create a multi-media installation set to the music of Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time” performed by Wendy Evans, violin; Rick Ferguson, piano; Elizando Garcia-Montoya, clarinet; and cello.

JAN. 22-28

Geneva Restaurant Week, highlighting culinary excellence by offering an entire week of discounted dining at some of Geneva’s finest restaurants. No coupon or ticket is necessary. Just mention to the server at one of the participating restaurants that you would like the Restaurant Week offering. For those that accept reservations, please be sure to call. Information: Geneva Chamber(630) 232-6060.

JAN.23

Things You Know But Cannot Explain —Rick Bartow, Aurora University’s Tapper Recital Hall & Schingoethe Center, 1315 Prairie St., Aurora, 5 p.m. More than 120 paintings, drawings, sculptures and prints will be on view. Bartow (1946-2016) was one of the nation’s most prominent contemporary Native American artists. His work is permanently held in more than 60 public institutions including The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, National Mall, Washington, D.C. Exhibit on display in the Schingoethe Center until April 13. Information: (630) 844-4924.

JAN. 24

Lecture: “Careers After Congress” with Matt Debros, Aurora University’s Perry Theatre, 349 S. Gladstone Ave., Aurora, 7 p.m., free. Faculty speaker, Matt Debros, PhD, Assistant Professor of Political Science presents research challenging this conventional wisdom and provides an alternative framework in which special interests help guarantee — not destroy — representative government in America. Call (630) 844-4924 for registration information.

JAN. 26-27

Elgin Literary Festival, Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. A celebration of the written word for readers and writers of all ages. The Festival aims to highlight book culture and provide writers and readers a place to create and appreciate the art of writing. Information: (847) 931-6019

JAN. 27

Super SciTech Saturday: Frozen Fractals, SciTech Hands-On Museum, 18 W. Benton St. Jerry Zimmerman of Fermilab, alias “Mr. Freeze,” will be the special guest at SciTech’s January Super Saturday. His cryogenic show wows audiences of all ages. Up to four children admissions to the general museum are free with a paying adult. Hands-on activities available for $1 or all activities for $5. Information: (630) 859-3434.

JAN. 27-28

Elgin Symphony Orchestra’s John Williams: A Tribute to Steven Spielberg, Hemmens Cultural Center , 7:30 p.m. A program of John Williams’s film scores from Steven Spielberg movies conducted by ESO Music Director Andrew Grams. With music from E.T., Jaws, Close Encounters and more, this evening is sure to entertain. A cash bar will be available for this and every ESO concert.

JAN. 28

Cave Hike at Devil’s Cave, Red Oak Nature Center, 1385 N. River Rd., North Aurora, 2-3 p.m., free. Join the experts at Red Oak Nature Center for a free hike through the woods, enjoy the sights and sounds of the season, and then head to Devil’s Cave. Fun for all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register early for this popular event. Information and registration: (630) 897-1808.

John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party, Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. The party is is the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour and the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. Information: (630) 584-6300 or visit www.pheasantrun.com/entertainment/mainstage-theater.aspx

–Kane County Calendar of Events Jan. 17 – Jan. 28–