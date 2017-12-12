–Kane County Calendar of Holiday Events

THROUGH DEC. 17

The Polar Express, Fox Valley Trolley Museum, Jon Duerr Forest Preserve, 35W003 Route 31, South Elgin, $33. Chris Van Allsburg’s book The Polar Express comes to life when the train pulls out of the station with your family on board on Nov. 19, 25, 26, Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, and 17 with departures at: 2:05, 3:15, 4:25, 5:35, 6:45, and 7:55 p.m. on selected evenings. The train will transport you to the “North Pole” where Santa will be waiting. Experience the joy of watching the children’s faces when the train arrives at the North Pole. Information: foxtrolleytickets@foxtrolley.org, or call (312) 473-0993.

Breakfast with Santa, New Orleans Ballroom at Pheasant Run Resort, Sundays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $24.95 adults, $12.95 children 5012, under five free. Enjoy an enhanced breakfast buffet while taking in the lighting display, decorate cookies, and leave your list with Santa. Information: (630) 584-6300 or visit www.pheasantrun.com/breakfast-with-santa.aspx

Jean Shepherd’s A Christmas Story, Albright Theatre Company, 100 N. Island Ave. Floor 3, Batavia, Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m., $20/$15. Based on the much-loved classic film, join Ralphie as he pines for his Red Ryder, decodes secret messages, witnesses the feared triple-dog dare, and tries to make it to Christmas with the help of his oddball but loving family. Information: (630) 406-8838.

THROUGH DEC. 23

Second City’s Holiday Review, Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd. Floor 2, Aurora. Chicago’s famed sketch and improv comedy theater comes to Aurora with the R-Rated but irresistibly festive new show that will have you laughing all the way through the holidays. Information: (630) 896-6666.

Santa’s House, DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, Sycamore, every Friday-Sunday. Santa takes time off from his workshop to vacation in Sycamore during the holiday season. Hours are 5-7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and noon-2 p.m. Sundays.

Santa House, Jackson Ave and Webster St. Naperville, Fridays-Sundays, free, also Tuesday-Thursday Dec. 19-21, Optional photo with Santa for $8 or two for $15. Information: www.napervilleparks.org/santahouse.

THROUGH DEC. 24

Home for the Holidays: Christmas in the Fabulous 1950s, Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster Street, Naperville, free with museum admission ($5.25). Enjoy mid-century modern traditions and fun fads in this holiday-themed exhibit about Christmas in post-World War II suburbia. During this time, the U.S. government started tracking Santa Claus’ sleigh via radar, and residents enthusiastically decorated their homes and yards with plastic aluminum characters, such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. For more information, call (630) 420-6010

Naper Lights, Naper Settlement, 523 South Webster Street, Naperville, 5-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, free, donations accepted at entrance. Naper Settlement will be decorated with thousands of lights and animated displays. Music for the light show is broadcast over “SantaFM”, 88.5 on you dial. Information: (630) 420-6010 or visit www.naperlights.com.

22nd Annual Christkindlmarket, Daley Center Plaza, Chicago, free admission. Inspired by similar markets in Nuremberg, Germany which began in 1545, the Chicago open air Christkindlmarket combines German and European tradition and local charm.

THROUGH DEC. 29

Tanner House Holidays, William Tanner House, 305 Cedar St., Aurora, free, donations appreciated. Each of the rooms of the historic Tanner House Museum will be decorated by volunteers. Occasional music will be in the parlor. Discover Santa asleep on his bed, a red-white-and-blue Christmas, German coffee and cake customs, the Tanner children’s playroom on Christmas Eve, and more. Unplug and enjoy! Free: donations appreciated. Information: (630) 906-0650.

THROUGH DEC. 30

Community Trees, Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, $5 per car. The Robert R. McCormick House will feature seven “Community Trees,” each decorated for Christmas by a different local nonprofit organization. Each participating organization receives a $2,500 grant McCormick Foundation and collect 100 percent of donations made by museum visitors, who are encouraged to vote for their favorite tree. Information: www.cantigny.org.

Festival of Lights & Christmas Trees at Crosley Zoo, 1356 North Avenue, Wheaton, 3-9 p.m., closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years day, free admission. More than are featured at Crosley’s Winter Wonderland. Santa appears on Saturdays. Visitors can purchase Christmas trees to help support the zoo. Information: (630) 665-5534.

The Nutcracker, Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Pkwy., Chicago. Journey inside Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair in this boldly reimagined version of. The Nutcracker ballet by the Joffrey Ballet. Tickets and more information at www.joffrey.org/nutcracker.

THROUGH DEC. 31

Christmas at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Rd., Aurora. Join in the tradition of hunting for your very own Abbey-Farms-grown Christmas tree or select a fresh pre-cut fir tree from Father Andrews’ family in upper Michigan. Whether it’s Christmas trees, the Pine Tree Cafe, the yummy bakery or a tractor ride Abbey.

A Christmas Carol, Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. See Charles Dickens’ timeless Christmas tale, now in its 40th anniversary year. Experience the electrifying arrival of ghosts, the jubilant musical numbers, the “Bah Humbugs” and Scrooge’s joyful discovery of life and love. Information: (312) 443-3820.

Christmas Light Spectacular, Bourbon Street at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. Bourbon Street will be lit up through the holidays and serve as a backdrop for breakfasts with Santa. Information: (630) 584-6300.

8th Annual Holiday Lights, Mooseheart Child City and School, Mooseheart Rd and Route 31, Mooseheart, 5-9pm nightly, $10 per car. Nearly two-miles of holiday light displays. Santa visits Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 18-20 from 5:30-8:30pm. Included in admission evenings of Santa visits, are crafts, games, hot cocoa and cookies. Information: (630) 966-2200.

Holiday Lights, Mooseheart Child City, South Lincolnway (Rt. 31), 5-9 p.m. The lighted route is approximately 1.8 miles and has more than 80 lighted displays to view. Features include: Santa visit, crafts, games, hot cocoa and cookies in the fieldhouse free for those who have paid the per car entrance fee. Information: (630) 966-2200.

Holiday Lights in Lilacia Park, 150 South Park Ave., Lombard, 4-9 p.m. Animated light shows and decorated trees in Lilacia Park continue nightly through the month. On weekends, visit with Sanga in the park. Information: (630) 620-7322 or visit www.lombardparks.com.

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W. 31st St. Brookfield, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Chicago’s largest lights festival features more than one million LED twinkling lights through the 216-acre zoo. Several animal exhibits will be open into the evening along with zoo restaurants and gift shops. Information: www.brookfieldzoo.org.

Rich Harvest Farms Holiday Lights, 7S771 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove. A dazzling display of more than 40 illuminations ranging from reindeer learning how to fly to Santa Claus driving a golf cart to a magical snowflake arch. Don’t miss Jerry The entire display is visible from Dugan Road, south of Rt. 30.

THROUGH JAN. 1, 2018

Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, $14016 for adults, $17-$22 for children. The Arboretum grounds will again glow with luminous, multi-colored LED light, mesmerizing projections, and trees that respond to touch and sound. In its fifth year, Illumination has become a tradition that encourages visitors to see trees in a different light. Information: (630) 725-2066

Lehnertz Avenue Christmas Display, Lehnertz Ave. & Lehnertz Circle, Aurora, 5-10:30 p.m. daily. This drive-through display where residents each display a part of the original Christmas story includes lights, sound and all the biblical characters: wise men, camels, shepherds, sheep and manger scene. Peanuts characters with Charlie Brown follow on Lehnertz Circle. All lighted and all free. Lehnertz is recognized as the oldest, totally free traditional Christmas display in Illinois.

THROUGH JAN. 2, 2018

Larson Light Show,42W891 Beith Rd., Elburn, 5-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday-Sunday. The show, which features more than 1 million lights synchronized to seasonal music, was created in 2005 by Homeowner Brian Larsen and his family, top winner of the ABC reality show competition “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” Information: www.larsenslightshow.com or call (630) 365-3412.

THROUGH JAN. 7, 2018

Christmas Around the World, Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, open daily, $18 adults, $11 children ages 3-11, members free. The long-standing tradition began in 1942 with a single tree. Today, the Museum’s annual celebration features a four-story, floor-to-dome Grand Tree, surrounded by a forest of more than 50 trees and displays decorated by volunteers to represent the holiday traditions from cultures around the globe.

Elf the Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Based on the hilarious 2003 Will Ferrell movie, Elf is one of those rare holiday shows that will have both kids and adults lighting up with laughter, humming tunes like “A Christmas Song” and “Sparklejollytwinklejingley” for days and rediscovering what it means to be a family. Information: (630) 896-6666.

DEC. 15

Gavin Coyle – A Celtic Christmas, Belushi Performance Hall, College of DuPage, 8 p.m., $35. Ring in the holiday season with the award-winning recording artist. Coyle, pianist Paul Burgess and harpist Karen Banaszewski perform renditions of holiday favorites from America and his homeland, Ireland. Proceeds benefit People’s Resource Center, a local nonprofit serving DuPage County since 1975.

Christ Community Church: This is Christmas, Egyptian Theater, 135 N. 2nd Street, DeKalb, 7 p.m. Kick off the holiday season and start a new family tradition with a joyful and interactive Christmas Concert featuring local musiciansInformation and tickets: www.egyptiantheatre.org or call (815) 758-1225.

DEC. 15-17

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main Street, St. Charles, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Information: (630) 587-8521 or visit www.steelbeamtheatre.com

DEC. 16

It’s A Wonderful Life Radio Play, Fermilab Ramsey Auditorium, S. Kirk Rd at Pine St. , Batavia, 8 p.m., This fresh new adaptation of the film is set in the fictional studio of WVL Radio Theatre on a cold, snowy winter night. Due to the blizzard, the professional voice actors are unable to get through, but the show must go on — so a small but intrepid band of employees manage to create the dozens of movie characters and scenes using just their voices and a sound effects table.

Breakfast with Santa, Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora, 9:30-11 a.m. Parents and children will enjoy breakfast, crafts and a visit from Santa. Register early online for this popular event! Don’t forget the camera. Information: (630) 859-8606.

Ides Of March Christmas Show with Jim Peterik, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, 8 p.m. A guest-filled holiday show with the guys who made “Vehicle,” Jim Peterik’s .38 Special and Survivor hits including “Eye Of The Tiger,” and some rockin’ holiday favorites. Information: visit www.oshows.com or call (630) 962-7000.

Christmas Bird Count at Fermilab, Fermilab Natural Areas, S. Kirk Rd. at Pine St., Batavia, 12:01 a.m.-11:59 p.m. As part of a national bird census organized by the Audubon Society, a Christmas Bird Count has been held in the Fermilab area every year since 1976. The count is performed by groups of volunteer birdwatchers who spend the day counting all the birds they can find in a circle which is 15 miles in diameter and centered on the northern boundary of the Fermilab site. Information: (630) 896-3219.

Movie: Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak Street, DeKalb, 10 a.m. Relive the magic when Rudolph visits the Island of Misfit Toys, and Santa asks Rudolph to guide his sleigh on Christmas Eve. Information: Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.

DEC. 16-17

The Nutcracker, Von Heidecke Chicago Festival Ballet, Belushi Performance Hall, College of DuPage, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 17. The holiday classic returns for four performances featuring accompaniment from New Philharmonic orchestra – a rare opportunity to see this magnificent ballet set to live music. Information: (630) 942-4000 or visit atthemac.org.

DEC. 17

Chorus of DuPage holiday concert, Trinity Center Green Trails, 2701 Maple Avenue, Lisle, 3 p.m., $22 general seating. The men’s a cappella barbershop chorus will sing traditional secular and religious holiday selections arranged in four-part barbershop harmony. Special guests will be the Village Vocal Chords, a women’s championship barbershop chorus of Harmony, Inc. Information: (630) 737-9199 or visit www.chorusofdupage.com/christmas.

A Very Elvis Christmas with Rick Saucedo, Meiley-Swallow Performing Arts center, North Central College, 31 N. Ellsworth Street, Naperville, 7 p.m., $13.50-$18.50. The ultimate Christmas show staring Saucedo performing in two sets. Information: (815) 733-1584 or visit www.naperville-rocks.com

A Charlie Brown Christmas , Arcada Family Theater – Pheasant Run, 4051 East Main Street, St. Charles, 4 and 7 p.m. Presented by Marquee Youth Stage and the Arcada Family Theatre. Information: www.marqueeyouth.org

Breakfast with Santa, Hotel Baker, 100 W. Main Street, St. Charles, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join Santa and Hotel Baker for a festive holiday breakfast buffet: Adult: $24.00 Ages 3-13: $19.00 Under 3 eat free. Reservations Required. Information: (630) 584-2100 or visit www.hotelbaker.com

Elgin Celebrates The Holidays, Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, 3 p.m. , $10 general admission. This holiday variety show, a festival of dance, music, and seasonal cheer, will feature many of Elgin’s talented performing arts groups including Eastern Groove Studio, BFH (formerly Ballet Folklorico Huehuecoyotl), Children’s Theatre of Elgin, Elgin Master Chorale Children’s Chorus and the Integrity School of Dance Performance and Dance Companies. The Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Sterling Brass Quartet will provide walk-in music in the lobby prior to the performance and at intermission. Steve Thoren, an award winning announcer and Emcee will act as the master of ceremonies for the event. Information: (847) 931-5900 or online at www.hemmens.org.

DEC. 18

Home Alone Double Feature, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 4:30 p.m. doors open, movie at 5 p.m., $2 admission at door, cash only. Information: (630) 896.6666

DEC. 21

Yule Log Bonfireat Red Oak Nature , 1385 N. River Rd., North Aurora, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the season on the shortest day of the year. Learn how ancient cultures celebrated the solstice, make some New Year’s wishes and enjoy some winter snacks around a cozy family fire. Register early for this family event. Adults must accompany children. All must register. Information: (630) 897-1808.

DEC. 21-23

Horse-Drawn Sleigh Ride, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago, 2, 2:30 and 3 p.m., $5 per person, under 5 free. Learn about farming with real horsepower on a 20-minute ride through the farmstead and fields. Rides are first-come, first-served and use wagons if there’s less than 4 inches of packed snow on the trail. All ages; under 13 with an adult. Information: (630) 876-5900

DEC. 22

Bret Michaels Christmas Show, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street, St. Charles, 8 p.m. As a rock star, reality star, spokesperson, businessman, and philanthropist, Bret Michaels does more jobs in a single day than most people do in an entire lifetime. Information: (630) 962-7000 or visit www.oshows.com.

DEC. 26

Kwanzaa Celebration, Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora, 5:30 p.m. Seventeenth annual Kwanzaa Celebration. Free food, entertainment and opportunities to win prizes. Information: (630) 859-8606.

DEC. 31

Family New Year’s Eve Party, Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora, 11 a.m. Families and children can start their New Year’s Eve activities early with a celebration. Kids and adults can get energetic while climbing and bouncing on giant inflatables, playing interactive games, competing in hula hoop contests and dancing to the latest tunes with a live DJ. Guests are encouraged to preregister to guarantee admission, party favors, activities and snack. Information: (630) 907-9600.

–Kane County Calendar of Holiday Events–