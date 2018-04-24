–Kane County Calendar of Events April 25 – May 11

THROUGH JUNE 3

Once the Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Once is based on the Oscar-winning movie and is an eight-time Tony Award-winning musical, including Best Musical, Best Actor and Best Book. It is both big and grand in its themes of love and longing, yet simple and subtle in its execution. Information: 630-896-6666.

APRIL 25

AU Band & Flute Ensemble Concert, Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium, 1347 Prairie St., Aurora, 7:30 p.m. The AU Band and Flute Ensemble join forces again to perform instrumental music. There is always a variety of styles represented, and a little pep band music thrown in at the end. Information and registration: 630-844-4924.

APRIL 27-28

Geneva ABC Garage Sale, citywide, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Geneva Chamber of Commerce. Information: https://www.genevachamber.com/garage_sale/

St. Charles Community Garage Sale, various residential areas. Registration fee benefits STC Underground teen center. Information: 630-513-4321 or visit www.stcparks.org

APRIL 27-MAY 12

Of Good Stock, Albright Theatre, 100 N. Island Ave. Floor 3, Batavia, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $15-$20. The Stockton Sisters attempt to enjoy their reunion but their time is marred by old drama, as family reunions often are. They fight, argue, laugh, and thoroughly bemuse their partners. Tensions bubble to the surface as the sisters face their family legacy and try to come to terms with everything going wrong. Information: 630-406-3383.

APRIL 27-29

Rails to Victory 2018 World War II event, Fox River Trolley Museum, 365 S. La Fox Street, South Elgin. RTV is a Western Front European Theater event which will once again be presenting the Occupied France Trolley Adventure with small action skits and skirmishes along three miles of trolley track. School events on Friday, museum open at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Information and tickets at www.railstovictory.com/

APRIL 28

El Día de los Niños, Vaughan Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora, 1-5 p.m. This Aurora Hispanic Heritage Advisory Board event includes food vendors, a variety of fun-filled and educational activities (including booths from community resource businesses and vendors), entertainers (mascots) and main stage entertainment that is appropriate for all ages. Information: 630-907-9600.

Super SciTech Saturday: Party for the Planet, SciTech Hands-On Museum, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora. Up to four children admissions to the general museum are free with a paying adult. Hands-on activities available for $1 or all activities for $5. Information: 630-859-3434.

Barnyard Dash 5K, Blackberry Farm , 100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora, 8:30 a.m. This CARA-certified 5K traverses the scenic trails around beautiful Blackberry Farm and Lake Gregory. This unique combo event features a 5K race starting and a shorter Pig Pen 1-miler with children ages 5 and up. Information: 630-892-1550.

Aurora University’s Spring Concert, Crimi Auditorium, 1347 Prairie St. , Aurora, 7:30 p.m., free but registration required. Join Aurora University Choirs and the Fox Valley Orchestra for a dramatic finish to the concert season. Registration information: 630-844-4924.

Moonlight Tour of Farnsworth House, 4520 River Rd, Plano, 6:30 p.m. Discover Mies van der Rohe’s celebrated Farnsworth House in a new light in exclusive tours that start at dusk and return after dark, lasting approximately 90 minutes. Information: 630-552-0052.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street St., St. Charles. Their sound is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of hits. Information: www.arcadalive.com/event/the-oak-ridge-boys/

Elgin’s Parks Golden Memories, Hawthorne Hill Nature Center, 28 Brookside Drive, Elgin, 2 p.m., free. Come to one of Elgin’s hidden gems to hear the colorful history of this city park. Information: 847-931-6127.

APRIL 28-29

St. Charles Singers, Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Avenue, St. Charles, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. The singers’ season-finale concert will feature the professional chamber choir’s first-ever performance of Italian composer Ildebrando Pizzetti’s “Messa di Requiem,” an early 20th-century masterpiece that will occupy the program’s first half. Information: 630-513-5272.

APRIL 29

Kane County Doll Show, Kane County Fair Grounds, 525 South Randall Road, St. Charles. This event showcases products like antique and vintage dolls, Barbie and modern dolls, fashion accessories, purses and shoes and much more. Information: 815-356-6125 or visit www.kanecountydollshow.com/

Saturday speaker Series: St. Charles, the Pickle Capital of the World, St. Charles History Museum, 215 E. Main Street, St. Charles, 1 p.m. Come and learn how Pickle Packer’s International changed the face of Pickles in St. Charles when interestingly there is no history of pickles being manufactured, packed or cucumbers grown in St. Charles. RSVP required. Visit www.stcmuseum.org/ for more information.

APRIL 30

Miss Elgin Contest of 1925, Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove, Elgin, 7 p.m., free. Using a variety of photos, Elgin historian Jerry Turnquist tells a story about the Miss Elgin Contest of 1925. Information: 847-742-4248.

MAY 3

Gene Simmons Band, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street St., St. Charles. The former KISS front man is now on his first-ever solo tour with a red-hot backing band to perform some high-octane rock hits. Information: www.arcadalive.com/event/gene-simmons-band/

MAY 4

3rd Annual Food Truck Festival, Downtown Aurora | Benton St. | Aurora, 5-10 p.m., free admission. Food Trucks take over Benton Street with lots of delicious food options.

Computer Animation: Danielle Feinberg of PIXAR, Fermilab Ramsey Auditorium, South Kirk Rd. at Pine St., Batavia, 8 p.m. Feinberg will show how art and science come together to create the magic of Pixar films. You will get a behind-the-scenes peek at the various problems they have encountered and how they have solved them.

First Fridays Aurora, Downtown Aurora. Enjoy a night of art, fun, music, dance, and community at local businesses and venues in downtown Aurora on the first Friday evening of the month. Multiple venues in downtown Aurora open with art, music, and more. Free entrance, free art viewing and free trolley rides. Information: 630-256-3167.

MAY 5-6

Wine on the Fox, Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St., Oswego, free admission, wine tasting for persons age 21 and over. All tickets can be at the door. Advanced two-day tickets can be purchased at the Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill, Oswego. Information: 630-554-4636.

Kane County Flea Market, 525 South Randall Road, St. Charles. Hundreds of dealers inside, outside, and under sheds. Information: 630-377-2252.

MAY 6

Spring at the Farm, Dickson-Murst Farm, 2550 Dickson Rd., Montgomery, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., free admission. Pet farm animals, do crafts, enjoy hayrides and sample tasty vittles from the Country Kitchen. Antique trucks and tractor show and traditional bluegrass music will set a nostalgic mood. Information: 630-272-0686.

Motorcycle Sunday, Phillips Park, 900 Montgomery Rd., Aurora, free. Motorcycle Sunday is a family-friendly motorcycle rally, bike blessing, live concert, 60-mile ride — and more — including bike shops, dealers, and vendors, food, people’s choice bike contest, pro bikes photos available. Information: 717-991-0804.

MAY 8

Downtown Aurora Taste, various venues, Aurora, 5-9 p.m. Come sample diverse culinary offerings at the 15th Annual Downtown Aurora Taste. $25 ticket book contains a trolley pass, four restaurant passes, a map and a punch pass to be eligible for prizes. Free parking available. The event helps the Exchange Club of Aurora award area youth scholarships and fight child abuse. Information: 630-461-7353.

MAY 11

Batavia’s Second Fridays, downtown Batavia, Wilson St., Batavia, 6-9 p.m., free. A night of food, art, music, fun and more. Downtown businesses will offer nontraditional programming ranging from a live performance, craft demo, a book signing or one of the many other programs, there is something for everyone. Information: 630-761-3528.

–Kane County Calendar of Events April 25 – May 11–