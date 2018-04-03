–Kane County Calendar of Events April 4 – April 22

THROUGH APRIL 21

Da at Riverfront Playhouse, Riverfront Playhouse, 11 S. Water St., Aurora, 8 p.m. Charlie, a middle-aged writer, goes back to Ireland for his father’s funeral where he finds himself face-to-face with his father’s ghost. Information: (630) 897-9496.

APRIL 4

Transformation: The Narrative in Rick Bartow’s Art, Schingoethe Center of Aurora University, 1315 Prairie St., Aurora, 7 p.m. Join moderator and director of the Schingoethe Center Meg Bero and a panel of guests as they explore the art of Rick Bartow in depth. Register in advance for this free event. Information: 630-844-4924

Michael Bolton, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street St., St. Charles. Michael Bolton is a multiple Grammy Award-winning Singer, Songwriter and Social Activist, who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. Information: www.arcadalive.com/event/michael-bolton/

Lost and Found, the Search for the USS Lagarto, Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N Grove Ave, Elgin, 7-8:30 p.m. Emmy-award winning producer and editor Harvey Moshman returns to discuss and take questions about his film, which highlights the mystery behind the 2005 discovery of the Lagarto and the remains of her 86 crewmen. Register at: http://bit.ly/2tLK38Q

APRIL 5

Senior Stroll at Les Arends Forest Preserve, 2S731 State Rt. 31, Batavia, 10 a.m.-noon., free. Seniors are invited to join District naturalists each month on a leisurely stroll through a Kane County forest preserve. Learn about the natural and cultural history of each preserve. The strolls last about an hour, with social time and refreshments following the walk. No registration required. Information: 630-232-5980.

APRIL 5-8

Shen Yun at the Paramount, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Shen Yun’s unique artistic vision expands theatrical experience into a multi-dimensional, inspiring journey through one of humanity’s greatest treasures—the five millennia of traditional Chinese culture. Information: 630-896-6666.

APRIL 6

First Fridays Aurora, Downtown Aurora. Multiple venues in downtown Aurora open with art, music, and more. Free entrance, free art viewing, free trolley rides, free fun. For more information and for a map of participating venues call 630-256-3167.

APRIL 6-8

Whose Wives Are They Anyway?, Waubonsee Community College Auditorium, S783 State Rt. 47, Sugar Grove, $20 adults, $15 students and seniors, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Presented by Community Education and The Fox Country Players. Information: 630-466-2360.

APRIL 7

Swing Assembly at the Roundhouse, Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora, 9 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes and be prepared for an incredible night of music. Informatoin: 630-264-2739.

Spring Craft Fair, John Stewart Elementary School, 817 Prairie Valley St, Elburn, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. The Elburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting it’s 4th Annual Spring Craft Fair. Information: 630-365-2295.

Opening Day, Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $3.25 residents, $4 non-residents, children under 2 are free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/342045359620437/

Pinwheel Palooza for Prevention, Elgin Police Department, 151 Douglas Ave., Elgin, 10 a.m.-noon. Event presented by the Elgin Junior Woman’s Club in partnership with the Elgin Police Department and the Community Crisis Center. Planting of Pinwheel Garden is among activities in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/357873804698187/

DNA Downtown Elgin Winter Market, Elgin Artspace Lofts, 51 S. Spring Street, Elgin, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: 847-488-1456 or https://www.facebook.com/events/215035025708588/

APRIL 7-8

Chicagoland Antique Advertising, Slot Machine and Jukebox Show, Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center and Ballroom, 4051 E. Main Street, St. Charles. An antique show featuring 300-plus booths in two exhibition halls offering items including jukeboxes, pinball machines, arcade games, slot machines, neon signs, coke machines and signs, circus and carnival items, antique gas pumps, gum ball machines and much more. Information: 815-353-1593 or visit www.chicagolandshow.com

Springtime on the Farm, Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles, 12-4 p.m. As winter winds down, farms begin to bustle with activity. Babies are born, planting begins and spring cleaning starts. Help the farmers get ready. Shell corn, make butter and assist with chores. Information: 630-513-4370 or visit www.primrosefarmpark.com

APRIL 8

Historic Homes of St. Charles Trolley Tour. The St. Charles Park District and the St. Charles History Museum team up to bring you an trolley tour of historic homes, exploring the historic Pottawatomie Park District to learn about some of the earliest settlers, some of our most influential early citizens, and how Pottawatomie Park evolved into the recreation destination it is today. Information: 630-584-6967.

APRIL 13

Jay Leno, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 8 p.m. For more than two decades Jay Leno dominated the airwaves, winning an Emmy and a slew of other awards, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His name is synonymous with quality entertainment that’s fun for the whole family. Information: 630-896-6666.

Batavia’s Second Fridays, Wilson Street, downtown Batavia, 6-9 p.m. A night full of food, art, music, fun and so much more. Businesses within the downtown area offer nontraditional programming. Information: 630) 761-3528.

APRIL 14

Kite Day – Flying For Kids, Mt. St. Mary’s Park, Route 31, South of Prairie Street, St. Charles, noon-2 p.m. Enjoy a beautiful spring day along the river with your family. Bring a picnic lunch and your favorite kite. Information: www.stcparks.org

Comedy Family Fundraiser at SciTech Hands On Museum, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora. A family fundraiser. All proceeds benefit SciTech and help further the STEAM educational opportunities in the Fox Valley. Information: 630-859-3434.

Oswego East Food Truck Feast, Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Rd., Oswego, noon-3 p.m. Festival feature more than 20 of the area’s best food trucks, live DJ Entertainment, a Vendor Village (featuring local businesses), the Family Activity Zone, a 50/50 raffle and more.

APRIL 15

Waterline Writers Poetry Reading, 160 S. Water St., Batavia, 7 p.m., $5 admission ($3 for students). Waterline Writers Poetry Reading is a monthly event featuring area writers and hear diverse, talented writers reading original published and not-yet-published work. Information: 630-777-6474 or waterlinewriters@gmail.com.

French Market, Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets, Geneva, continuing every Sunday through mid-November. The market brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown Geneva every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November

APRIL 21

Fox River Arts Ramble, American Legion Post 75, 22 South Second St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Join the Greater Geneva Art Guild as local artists showcase and sell their work. This free event is one of over forty stops of the Fox River Arts Ramble, a one day self-guided tour of art in the Fox Valley. Information: Geneva Cultural Arts Commission, 630-938-4530

APRIL 22

Emporium Open House, Abbey Farms Nagel Emporium, 2855 Hart Rd., Aurora, 1-4 p.m. An opportunity to tour the venue and surrounding grounds as well as meet with preferred vendors. Information: 630-966-7775.

