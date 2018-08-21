–Kane County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Sept. 7

THROUGH OCT. 20

Aurora Farmers Market, Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway, Aurora, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Locally grown just-picked produce, fresh from the farm preserves, artisan cheeses, Old World breads and a very diverse selection of handcrafted products at Illinois’ Oldest Farmers Market.

THROUGH MID-NOVEMBER

Geneva French Market, brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets.

AUG. 23

Open Lab, Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin, IL, 60120 , 5-9 p.m. Open Lab offers access to printmaking, screen printing, and other Side Street LAB resources for experienced artists, who know how to use the equipment or need time and space to work in a creative environment. Ages 18 and over, $15 per person.

Jazz Lab Band – Youth and Adult Sections, Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin, 6:30 p.m. Youth Jazz (age 16 through college age) and Adult Jazz (age 18 and up) Ensembles, are led by an award-winning director and are one of the hottest acts in the area! Audition is required. Contact the Performing Arts office to arrange a date and time for audition or for registration information at 847-214-7044. Fee: $132.00

AUG. 24

Get the Led Out, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora, 8 p.m. Get the Led Out provides one of the best rock shows that will leave you wanting to party, dance and sing along all night. Information: 630-896-6666.

Homefront: Echoes of the Great War Exhibit Opening with Dance Night, St. Charles History Museum, 215 E. Main Street, St. Charles, 5-7 p.m. Information: www.stcmuseum.org.

Downtown Elgin Farmers’ Market,60 S. Grove Ave., 3-7 p.m. A seasonal open-air farmers market in Downtown Elgin that takes place every Friday through Oct. 5.

No-Shushing Movie Fridays, Gail Borden Public Library District, South Elgin Branch, 127 S McLean Blvd – South Elgin, 10 a.m. Adaptation – Tools for Survival: Land Animals (NR).

AUG. 24-26

St. Charles Singers’ Mozart Festival Weekend: Mozart Journey XII, Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Avenue, St. Charles.

As part of its Mozart Festival Weekend, professional chamber choir St. Charles Singers, conducted by Jeffrey Hunt, with the Metropolis Chamber Orchestra and guest soprano soloist Michelle Areyzaga, will present the thirteenth installment of the choir’s Mozart Journey survey of the composer’s sacred choral music. Information: www.stcharlessingers.com or call 630-513-5272.

Fourth Friday Family Open Mic Night, First United Methodist Church, 214 E. Highland Avenue, Elgin, 6:30 p.m. Open to performers of ALL ages. Click on the link to register early or for more information.

http://www.fumcelgin.org/page/4th_friday_family_open_mic_night

AUG. 25

Alley Art Festival, Water Street Mall, 11 S. Water St., Aurora, noon-5 p.m. Alley Art Festival will fill the tree-lined, pedestrian-friendly mall between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard with local art, music, food, spectacle and fun for the afternoon. The festival continues to be one of the largest gatherings of local artists in the Fox Valley, bringing more than 60 artists to display their original works, prints, and creations.

Super SciTech Saturday: Construction, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora. Up to four children admissions to the general museum are free with a paying adult. Hands-on activities available for $1 or all activities for $5. Information: 630.859.3434.

Superfly Symphony, Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora, 9 p.m. Superfly Symphony is bringing solid gold hits from the 1970’s in a high energy Dance Band. Information: 630-264-2739.

Oswego Beats & Eats, Downtown Oswego, 10 Main St. Cool music, great food, craft brews, rock, roots, reggae and indie sounds — two evenings of the best Beats and the best Eats in Oswego. Free to attend. Information: 630-554-4636.

Cindy’s Super Sale, YWCA Elgin, 220 East Chicago Street, Elgin, 9 a.m. Come and get a dress for less. Thousands of gently used semi-formal/formal dresses available le. Information: 847-742-7930, email info@ywcaelgin.org or visit ywcaelgin.org

AUG. 26

City of Lights Ukelele Festival, Downtown Aurora. The festival will feature performances from some of the biggest names in the ukulele scene, including Lanialoha Lee, Lil Rev, The Fabulous Heftones, The Beatleleles, plus workshops, street food vendors, and more. Information: 630-256-3167.

Heirloom Garden Show, Garfield Farm and Inn Museum, Garfield Road North of Illinois 38, Campton Hills 11 a.m. Rare and specialty fruits, vegetables, flowers, and herbs are displayed and sold by Midwestern growers. Cost: $6 adults/$3 children under 13. Information: www.garfieldfarm.org/ or call 630-584-8485.

Music By the Water, Advocate Sherman Hospital, 1425 N. Randall Road, Elgin, noon-3 p.m.This event features an elegant luncheon, crowd participation line-dancing and musical performances by The Reason Why and The Moonlighter physicians band. All proceeds from Music by the Water will benefit the hospital’s Musicians Care program.

SEPT. 2

Taste of Batavia Block Party, Downtown Batavia, N. River Street & the Riverwalk, 4-9 p.m. Celebrate Labor Day weekend as Batavia MainStreet hosts a ‘Taste of Batavia’ sampler party complete with live music, activities and dancing! Activities include a kids play area hosted by River City Church, lawn games, bags tournament, classic car show, pie bake-off and hula hoops. Information: 630761-3528.

SEPT. 5-OCT 21

Legally Blonde: The Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, showtimes vary. . Information: 630-896-6666.

SEPT. 7

First Fridays Aurora and Happy 30th Birthday SciTech, downtown Aurora, (various venues), Aurora. Enjoy a night of art, fun, music, dance, and community at local businesses and venues in downtown Aurora on the first Friday evening of the month. Multiple venues in downtown Aurora open with art, music, and more.

SEPT. 7-16

ArtsFest, locations around St. Charles. The 6th Annual ArtsFest features multiple artistic disciplines in venues all over the city including art galleries, film, music, spoken word, and live theater. Information: www.stcharlesartscouncil.org for call 630-443-3794.

–Kane County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Sept. 7–