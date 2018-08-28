–Kane County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 20

THROUGH OCT. 20

Aurora Farmers Market, Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway, Aurora, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Locally grown just-picked produce, fresh from the farm preserves, artisan cheeses, Old World breads and a very diverse selection of handcrafted products at Illinois’ Oldest Farmers Market.

THROUGH MID-NOVEMBER

Geneva French Market, brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets.

AUG. 29

101 Concert Band, Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin, 7:30-10:15 p.m., $132. A community concert band open to all qualified adults as well as college and high school students. A wide variety of the finest literature for concert band is studied, from classics to contemporary works. The band performs several times per semester. Audition or consent of instructor may be required. Contact the Performing Arts office to arrange an audition at 847-214-7044.

AUG. 31-OCT. 5

Farmer’s Market, 60 S. Grove Ave, Elgin, 3-7 p.m., free admission. A seasonal open-air farmers market in Downtown Elgin.

AUG. 31-SEPT. 1

Family Camping Festival, Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee, 5-10 p.m., $13 residents, $16 non-residents. Kick up your heels family style with a camp out, potluck dinner, evening s’mores and breakfast. Activities include sand volleyball, disc golf and bocce ball. Register at: https://bit.ly/2unPXtG

AUG. 31-SEPT. 2

Northern Illinois Hunter Jumper Competition , 6 N 940 Dunham Road, Wayne. Information: 630-497-1770 or visit www.lamplightequestriancenter.com/august-dressage-at-lamplight/

AUG. 31-SEPT. 3

Last Fling, the Jaycees’ annual Labor Day weekend celebration, will feature four days of music, fun, food and even a parade, all with an objective of raising money for organizations in the Naperville community. More information on the Naperville Jaycees is available at www.NaperJaycees.org.

SEPT. 1

Three Cheers for Coffee Beers, Tredwell Coffee, 14 W. Downer Place. Tredwell Coffee, Wyckwood House & Tugboat Coffee are hosting a coffee cocktail & coffee beer party for Mutual Ground, a women’s shelter located in downtown Aurora.One hundred percent of ticket sales will be donated to their organization. Enjoy rare, one-off craft coffee beers, coffee cocktails, and food from Atrevete (Montgomery) and Flo’s 2AM Tacos (Aurora). Information: 630-844-1418.

Fran Banish / Pacific Garden at Aurora Public Art, Aurora Public Art Commission, 20 E. Downer Place, Aurora, 6 p.m. A special showcase event featuring local artists lBill Austin and Bryan Danial Joseph. Information: 630-256-3340.

SEPT. 1-2

Kane County Flea Market, Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Information: 630-37702262 or visit www.kanecountyfleamarket.com.

SEPT. 2

Taste of Batavia Block Party, Downtown Batavia, N. River Street & the Riverwalk, 4-9 p.m. Celebrate Labor Day weekend as Batavia MainStreet hosts a ‘Taste of Batavia’ sampler party complete with live music, activities and dancing! Activities include a kids play area hosted by River City Church, lawn games, bags tournament, classic car show, pie bake-off and hula hoops. Information: 630761-3528.

SEPT. 5-OCT 21

Legally Blonde: The Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, showtimes vary. Information: 630-896-6666.

SEPT. 7

First Fridays Aurora and Happy 30th Birthday SciTech, downtown Aurora, (various venues), Aurora. Enjoy a night of art, fun, music, dance, and community at local businesses and venues in downtown Aurora on the first Friday evening of the month. Multiple venues in downtown Aurora open with art, music, and more.

SEPT. 7-16

ArtsFest, locations around St. Charles. The 6th Annual ArtsFest features multiple artistic disciplines in venues all over the city including art galleries, film, music, spoken word, and live theater. Information: www.stcharlesartscouncil.org for call 630-443-3794.

SEPT. 8

Big Truck Show, James O. Breen Community Park, Campton Hills Road, St. Charles, 10 a.m.-noon, free. A rare chance to view the inner workings of the trucks, cars, tractors that are usually only viewed from a distance. Emergency vehicles, a garbage truck, street sweeper, tractor, dump truck, crane may be among the many workhorses on display. Information: 630-513-6200.

SEPT. 14

Batavia’s Second Fridays, downtown Batavia, Wilson St., 6-9 p.m. Businesses within the downtown area offer nontraditional programming. Whether it is a live performance, craft demo, a book signing or one of the many other programs, there is something for everyone. Information: 630-761-3528.

SEPT. 14-16

124th Annual Big Rock Plowing Match Festival, Plowman’s Park, 48W508 Hinckley Rd., Big Rock. Take a step back in time with some free outdoor family fun. See a real-life plowing competition, enjoy a horse show, browse the arts & crafts and car shows, enjoy great food, participate in a live auction of prize-winning baked goods, take the kids on a ride at the carnival and enter them into the prince and princess contest.

SEPT. 15-16

Festival Patrias, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Celebrate the sound, culture and taste of Mexico, enjoy delicious food and the variety of musical acts to the children’s play area. Information: 630-256-3688.

SEPT. 15

Brew at the Bridge, Hudson Crossing Park, Oswego, 1-7 p.m. Free admission. Tasting packages available. Sample some of the greatest beer in the region, enjoy live music, delicious food, and a beautiful fall day.

SEPT. 15-16

Northern Intercollegiate at Rich Harvest Farms, 47W741 Granart Road, Sugar Grove, free. The Northern Intercollegiate brings some of the best up-and-coming golf teams from across the country to the Aurora Area. Information: 630-466-7610.

SEPT. 20

Museums After Dark, SciTech Hands-On Museum, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora, 5-8 p.m. Bring the family to downtown Aurora when the stars are out, and enjoy a fun and educational treat for all ages. Information: 630-859-3434.

–Kane County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 20–