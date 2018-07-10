–Kane County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 26

THROUGH MID-NOVEMBER

Geneva French Market, brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets.

JULY 11

Dave Mason and Steve Cropper Rock and Soul Revue, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street, St. Charles, 7:30 p.m. Two classic artists performing a night of hits. Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Dave Mason and Steve Cropper join and play together for the first time on one stage to deliver a night of timeless music and endless hits. Information: 630-962-7000.

JULY 13

Batavia’s Second Fridays, downtown, Wilson St., Batavia, 6-9 p.m., free. Businesses within the downtown area offer nontraditional programming 6-9 p.m. Whether it is a live performance, craft demo, a book signing or one of the many other programs, there is something for everyone. Information: 630-761-3528.

JULY 13-14

Yorkville River Fest, Bicentennial Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic St., Yorkville, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Two days filled with fun, food, drinks, and lots of music at the Yorkville River Fest. Ribs on the River and Yorkville River Night have combined to make one fun filled weekend featuring Cardboard Boat Races, a Homebrew Tasting, and lots of fun family activities all ages can enjoy. Information: 630-553-4357.

JULY 13-15

Windmill City Festival, Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Stop by the carnival, compete in a 5K, participate in the pet parade, and dive in to an ice cream eating contest. Every member of the family is sure to find a new favorite activity. Also features live entertainment, beer garden, live music and more. Information: 630-879-5235.

JULY 14

Naperville Ale Fest, Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville, 12-5 p.m., $49-$99; discounts for designated drivers. The sixth annual Naperville Ale Fest – Summer will feature more than 200 unique American craft beers, live music and food from some of the area’s favorite restaurants and food trucks. VIP ticket perks include early entry, a limited edition bottle of the Naperville Ale Fest/Solemn Oath collaboration, food voucher and access to the VIP lounge with specialty beers available only inside.

Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Gavin DeGraw, Arranmore Farm & Polo Club, 34 Rance Road, Oswego, 6:30-11 p.m. Cal’s Angels is the benefit organization putting on the concert. All proceeds will help grant wishes, raise awareness and fund research for children fighting cancer. Information: 630-844-8271.

American Psychic, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 7:30 p.m., $20 show ticket, $35 for show plus book. Author and former actress Marla Frees will lead a discussion on stage alongside longtime friend Jim Corti, Paramount’s Artistic Director, about listening to your intuition. Marla will then work with the audience sharing her psychic and mediumship gifts. Information: 630-896-6666.

On the Wall Hip Hop Festival, Water Street Mall, 11-13 S. Water St., Aurora, 1 p.m. Hosted by Aurora’s premier graffiti crew, TBA (Them Bad Apples), this annual hip hop festival on Downtown Aurora’s Water Street Mall celebrates all aspects of hip-hop culture such as breakdancing, graffiti, deejaying and rap.

JULY 15

RiverPark Concert Series, 6 p.m. RiverPark Amphitheater on North River Lane and Peyton Street (151 N. River Lane). In case of rain, performance will take place at Geneva United Methodist Church, 211 Hamilton Street. Information: 630-938-4530.

JULY 18

River Rhapsody Concert Series, Batavia Riverwalk, 100 Island Ave , Batavia, 7 p.m. Since 1999 the Pirates Over 40 have been entertaining audiences all over the Midwest with fun and energetic renditions of tropical favorites, including Jimmy Buffett, mixed with an eclectic mix of oldies and classic rock. Information: 630-879-5235.

JULY 20-22

USA Ultimate Frisbee Championship, Stuart Sports Complex, Griffin Dr. and U.S. Route 30, Montgomery. Ultimate is the national governing body for the sport and a member of the US Olympic Committee and they are working with the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Aurora Area Sports Alliance, Ultimate Chicago and the Fox Valley Park District to bring the event here from Denver for the first time since 2012. Information: 630-897-0516.

JULY 26-29

Sugar Grove Corn Boil, Volunteer Park , 85 S. Main St., Sugar Grove. 50th anniversary of their annual festival commemorating sweet corn.

