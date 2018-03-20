–Kane County Calendar of Events March 21 – March 31

THROUGH APRIL 21

Da at Riverfront Playhouse, Riverfront Playhouse, 11 S. Water St., Aurora, 8 p.m. Charlie, a middle-aged writer, goes back to Ireland for his father’s funeral where he finds himself face-to-face with his father’s ghost. Information: (630) 897-9496.

MARCH 20

Naomi Rowley on the Pipe Organ, Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium, 1347 Prairie St., Aurora, noon. Come enjoy Naomi Rowley, DMA, on the pipe organ. Register online for this free event. Information: (630) 844-4924.

MARCH 23

Daughters of Ire, Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St., Batavia, 7 p.m, The Live Art Series presents Daughters of Ire, written and performed by Savanna Rae from The Other Theatre Company. Tickets: $5 advance and $10 at the door. Information: (630) 761-9977.

MARCH 24

Easter Egg Hunt at Montgomery Park and Village Hall, 200 N. River St., Montgomery, 10:30 a.m.-noon. The Hunt will take place at Montgomery Park in Montgomery with fun activities to follow at Village Hall. All participants should be at the park by 10 am. Information: (630) 896-8080.

Egg Hunt on Stolp Island, Downtown Aurora, 21 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora, IL 60506, Aurora, 1-3 p.m.All ages welcome to search for eggs and participate in a number of free activities including a traditional egg hunt on Stolp Island as well as prizes for golden eggs found near Aurora’s downtown museums.

Easter Egg Hunt at West Main Community Park, West Main Community Park, 40W101 Main St., Batavia, 10 a.m. In the spirit of the event, participants are asked to please bring a non-perishable food item or paper product to be donated to the Batavia Food Pantry. Carpooling is encouraged as parking space is limited. Information: (630) 879-5235.

Maple Syrup Pancake Breakfast & Hike, Red Oak Nature Center, 1385 N. River Road, North Aurora, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Begin the day with a pancake breakfast with real maple syrup at Prisco Community Center, then join naturalists at Red Oak Nature Center to hike the woods and learn how real maple syrup is made. Register early for this popular, family fun event. Transportation provided. Information: (630) 897-1808.

Under the Streetlamp, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 3 and 8 p.m. Those boys who made up the leading cast of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Jersey Boys are back. Flashier than a Ford Thunderbird, more rocking and rolling than a martini tumbler, Under the Streetlamp takes everything you know and love about the great American songbook from the 50s and 70s and delivers it in spectacular fashion. Information: (630) 896-6666.

The High Kings, Fermilab Ramsey Auditorium, South Kirk Rd at Pine St. | Batavia, 8 p.m. The High Kings – Finbarr Clancy, Brian Dunphy, Martin Furey and Darren Holden – boldly go where no other Irish ballad group has gone before.

MARCH 25

Cave Hike at Devil’s Cave, Red Oak Nature Center, 1385 N. River Rd., North Aurora, 2-3 p.m. Hike through the woods, enjoy the sights and sounds of the season, and then head to Devil’s Cave. Fun for all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Register early for this free event. Information: (630) 897-1808.

Scotty McCreery, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 7 p.m. One of country music’s hottest rising stars has nearly three million albums sold and millions of fans around the globe. Information: (630) 896-6666.

MARCH 25-31

Batavia Restaurant Madness Week. The event is an opportunity to get out and try something new and delicious. Present an ad/coupon at one of the participating restaurants and receive 20% off the bill. (Some restrictions apply). Information: (630) 761-3528.

MARCH 27

Women in Leadership: Courage, Barriers and the Future, Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium & Perry Theatre, 1347 Prairie St., Aurora, 7:30 p.m. Chicago Tribune’s political reporter Rick Pearson moderates an interview with two Illinois Chief Justices, Anne M. Burke and Rita B. Garman regarding “Women in Leadership: Courage, Barriers, and the Future.” Register online for this free event. Information: (630) 844-4924.

Kenny G, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street St., St. Charles, In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 23 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin to a jazz foundation solidifying his reputation as the premiere artist in contemporary jazz. Information: www.arcadalive.com/event/buckethead/

MARCH 28

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Pottawatomie Community Center, 8 North Avenue, St Charles, 9-10 a.m., ages 1-6 with parent. Decorate your own bunny-face pancake for breakfast. Have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny and end the event with the Bunny Hop. Information: (630) 402-1919.

MARCH 29

Museums After Dark, Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway, Aurora, 5-8 p.m. Aurora Museums welcome visitors to downtown Aurora after hours on three Thursdays highlighting STEAM activities for all ages. Families are encouraged to pick up a museum passport and have it stamped at all locations in order to enter a raffle for a museum membership. Aurora Regional Fire Museum, SciTech Hands On Museum, G.A.R. Museum, The Pierce Center and Santori Public Library will all stay open late. Information: (630) 256-4140.

MARCH 30

SciTech Egg Drop, SciTech Hands-On Museum, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora. School’s out, and SciTech is open for the Annual EGG-cellent Egg Drop. Test your design against gravity to keep your egg safe on a drop from 40 feet high in the air. Information: (630) 859-3434.

MARCH 31

Super SciTech Saturday: Women in STEM, SciTech Hands-On Museum, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora. Learn about the women involved in STEM learning. Visit scitechmuseum.org or call (630) 859-3434 for more information.

