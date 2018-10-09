–Kane County Calendar of Events Oct. 11 – Oct. 27

THROUGH OCT. 20

Aurora Farmers Market, Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway, Aurora, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Locally grown just-picked produce, fresh from the farm preserves, artisan cheeses, Old World breads and a very diverse selection of handcrafted products at Illinois’ Oldest Farmers Market.

THROUGH OCT. 21

Legally Blonde: The Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, showtimes vary. . Information: 630-896-6666.

THROUGH OCT. 31

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms, 850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora. This old-fashioned farm boasts a variety of activities and events for all ages plus a new Pine Tree Café & country store & baker.

THROUGH

MID-NOVEMBER

Geneva French Market, brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets.

OCT. 11

Mystery History Food Crawl, St. Charles History Museum, 215 E. Main St., St. Charles. Walk through the history and culture of St. Charles. Visit downtown eateries and discover the ties St. Charles has to U.S. history. Food and trivia fun provided at each stop. Information: 630-584-6967 or visit www.stcmuseum.org.

OCT. 12

Batavia’s Second Fridays, downtown Batavia, Wilson St. , Batavia, 6-9 p.m. Businesses within the downtown area offer nontraditional programming. Whether it is a live performance, craft demo, a book signing or one of the many other programs, there is something for everyone. Free and family-friendly. Information: 630-761-3528.

OCT. 13

Octo Street Fest, Behind Restaurant Row, Pinney St., Aurora, 2-7 p.m. Octo Street Fest brings artists, musicians, and street performers together for an afternoon of the mystical, the magical, and the absurd.

Garlic Fest, The Growing Place, 2000 Montgomery Road, Aurora. Food, fun and lots of garlic. Information: 630-820-8008.

Yorktoberfest, Bicentennial Riverfront Park , 301 E. Hydraulic St., Yorkville, noon-11 p.m. Join in the traditional German celebration of Oktoberfest with a special Yorkville twist. Craft beers, indie music straight from Nashville, and an ideal setting on the Fox River. Information: 630-553-4357.

Family Scarecrow Stuff, Prisco Community Center, , 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora, $8 residents, $12 non-residents, 1-3 p.m. Build your own scarecrow to take home. Scarecrow supplies will be provided while you enjoy snacks, crafts and games. One adult included in each child registration. All ages.

OCT. 13-14

Blackberry Farm Pumpkin Weekends, 100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy the park donned in seasonal decor, ride on a hay wagon, listen to seasonal stories, create fall crafts, decorate a pumpkin for $3, play in our corn crib, ride the famous Blackberry Farm rides: train, carousel, ponies and much more. Information: 630-892-1550.

OCT. 17

Wine & Canvas at the Farm, Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Rd. , Aurora, 6:30 p.m., $19. Pinot Noir meets the palette as an instructor guides you through your own custom canvas creation. Bring a bottle of your favorite wine, a few friends and enjoy a lively, social and creative night out. All materials included. Information: 630-892-1550.

OCT. 20

Park After Dark: Outbreak, Civic Center, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m., $3- (resident), $35 non-resident. The zombie plague is sweeping across the nation. Your only chance of survival is to make it through this heavily infested trail without becoming infected. Information: 630-554-1010

OCT. 21

Great Pumpkin Hunt at Red Oak, 1385 N. River Rd. | North Aurora, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Clues and riddles left by animal inhabitants will lead the way to find the pumpkin. Photograph yourself with the Great Pumpkin and receive a small prize. Registration is required to receive a prize. Adults must accompany children 10 and under. Note: this is a self-guided activity. Information: 630-897-1808.

OCT. 25

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The magnificent Mexican folk dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl will delight audiences with its eye-popping costumes, thrilling dance numbers and beautiful music. Information: 630-896-6666.

Whiskey Dinner at Hardware Sustainable Gastropub & Brewery, 2000 W. Orchard Rd., North Aurora, 7-9 p.m., $75 per person. Five course meal paired with spirits from DeKalb’s Whiskey Acres. A representative discuss the history of Whiskey Acres and the distillation process used on the property. Information: 630-299-3977.

OCT. 27

BATFest Fall Festival, Riverwalk & Peg Bond Pavilion, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. BatFest is Batavia’s annual Halloween themed family event attracting over 3,000 ghouls. BatFest includes, downtown Trick-or-Treating, Mothers’ Club Parade, pumpkin bowl, contests BatArt and games for free family fun. Information: 630-761-3528.

Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Aurora. Visit dozens of participating businesses for treats and join in on the bat scavenger hunt throughout downtown. Free. All ages welcome.

–Kane County Calendar of Events Oct. 11 – Oct. 27–