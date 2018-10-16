–Kane County Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 27

THROUGH OCT. 20

Aurora Farmers Market, Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway, Aurora, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Locally grown just-picked produce, fresh from the farm preserves, artisan cheeses, Old World breads and a very diverse selection of handcrafted products at Illinois’ Oldest Farmers Market.

THROUGH OCT. 21

Legally Blonde: The Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, showtimes vary. . Information: 630-896-6666.

THROUGH OCT. 31

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms, 850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora. This old-fashioned farm boasts a variety of activities and events for all ages plus a new Pine Tree Café & country store & baker.

THROUGH MID- NOVEMBER

Geneva French Market, brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets.

OCT. 17

Wine & Canvas at the Farm, Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Rd. , Aurora, 6:30 p.m., $19. Pinot Noir meets the palette as an instructor guides you through your own custom canvas creation. Bring a bottle of your favorite wine, a few friends and enjoy a lively, social and creative night out. All materials included. Information: 630-892-1550.

OCT. 20

Park After Dark: Outbreak, Civic Center, 5 Ashlawn Ave., Montgomery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m., $3- (resident), $35 non-resident. The zombie plague is sweeping across the nation. Your only chance of survival is to make it through this heavily infested trail without becoming infected. Information: 630-554-1010

OCT. 20-21

Corn Harvest, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Attend “Corn College” and then stroll to the fields to help pick the corn, shock the stalks and fill the corn cribs. Then, stop near the farmhouse to make a cornhusk figure to take home. Volunteer beekeepers will be on hand to answer questions in the honey house, and a blacksmith will demonstrate the tools and techniques of the trade in the wagon shed. For more information, call 630-876-5900.

OCT. 21

Great Pumpkin Hunt at Red Oak, 1385 N. River Rd. | North Aurora, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Clues and riddles left by animal inhabitants will lead the way to find the pumpkin. Photograph yourself with the Great Pumpkin and receive a small prize. Registration is required to receive a prize. Adults must accompany children 10 and under. Note: this is a self-guided activity. Information: 630-897-1808.

OCT. 25

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The magnificent Mexican folk dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl will delight audiences with its eye-popping costumes, thrilling dance numbers and beautiful music. Information: 630-896-6666.

Whiskey Dinner at Hardware Sustainable Gastropub & Brewery, 2000 W. Orchard Rd., North Aurora, 7-9 p.m., $75 per person. Five course meal paired with spirits from DeKalb’s Whiskey Acres. A representative discuss the history of Whiskey Acres and the distillation process used on the property. Information: 630-299-3977.

OCT. 27

BATFest Fall Festival, Riverwalk & Peg Bond Pavilion, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. BatFest is Batavia’s annual Halloween themed family event attracting over 3,000 ghouls. BatFest includes, downtown Trick-or-Treating, Mothers’ Club Parade, pumpkin bowl, contests BatArt and games for free family fun. Information: 630-761-3528.

Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Aurora. Visit dozens of participating businesses for treats and join in on the bat scavenger hunt throughout downtown. Free.

