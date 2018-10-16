Kane County Calendar of Events Oct. 17 – Oct. 27

BatFest is Batavia’s annual Halloween themed family event attracting over 3,000 ghouls. This year’s event is scheduled for Oct. 27.

THROUGH OCT. 20

Aurora Farmers Market, Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway, Aurora, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Locally grown just-picked produce, fresh from the farm preserves, artisan cheeses, Old World breads and a very diverse selection of handcrafted products at Illinois’ Oldest Farmers Market.

THROUGH OCT. 21

Legally Blonde: The Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, showtimes vary. . Information: 630-896-6666.

THROUGH OCT. 31

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms, 850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora. This old-fashioned farm boasts a variety of activities and events for all ages plus a new Pine Tree Café & country store & baker.

THROUGH MID-NOVEMBER

Geneva French Market, brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets.

OCT. 17

Wine & Canvas at the Farm, Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Rd. , Aurora, 6:30 p.m., $19. Pinot Noir meets the palette as an instructor guides you through your own custom canvas creation. Bring a bottle of your favorite wine, a few friends and enjoy a lively, social and creative night out. All materials included. Information: 630-892-1550.

OCT. 20

Park After Dark: Outbreak, Civic Center, 5 Ashlawn Ave.,  Montgomery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m., $3- (resident), $35 non-resident. The zombie plague is sweeping across the nation. Your only chance of survival is to make it through this heavily infested trail without becoming infected. Information: 630-554-1010

OCT. 20-21

Corn Harvest, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Attend “Corn College” and then stroll to the fields to help pick the corn, shock the stalks and fill the corn cribs. Then, stop near the farmhouse to make a cornhusk figure to take home. Volunteer beekeepers will be on hand to answer questions in the honey house, and a blacksmith will demonstrate the tools and techniques of the trade in the wagon shed. For more information, call 630-876-5900.

OCT. 21

Great Pumpkin Hunt at Red Oak, 1385 N. River Rd. | North Aurora, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Clues and riddles left by animal inhabitants will lead the way to find the pumpkin. Photograph yourself with the Great Pumpkin and receive a small prize. Registration is required to receive a prize. Adults must accompany children 10 and under. Note: this is a self-guided activity. Information: 630-897-1808.

OCT. 25

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The magnificent Mexican folk dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl will delight  audiences with its eye-popping costumes, thrilling dance numbers and beautiful music. Information: 630-896-6666.

Whiskey Dinner at Hardware Sustainable Gastropub & Brewery, 2000 W. Orchard Rd., North Aurora, 7-9 p.m., $75 per person. Five course meal paired with spirits from DeKalb’s Whiskey Acres. A representative discuss the  history of Whiskey Acres and the distillation process used on the property. Information: 630-299-3977.

OCT. 27

BATFest Fall Festival, Riverwalk & Peg Bond Pavilion, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. BatFest is Batavia’s annual Halloween themed family event attracting over 3,000 ghouls. BatFest includes, downtown Trick-or-Treating, Mothers’ Club Parade, pumpkin bowl, contests BatArt and games for free family fun. Information: 630-761-3528.

Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Aurora. Visit dozens of participating businesses for treats and join in on the bat scavenger hunt throughout downtown. Free.

 

 

