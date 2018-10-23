–Kane County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Nov. 1

THROUGH OCT. 31

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms, 850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora. This old-fashioned farm boasts a variety of activities and events for all ages plus a new Pine Tree Café & country store & baker.

THROUGH MID- NOVEMBER

Geneva French Market, brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets.

OCT. 25

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The magnificent Mexican folk dance troupe Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl will delight audiences with its eye-popping costumes, thrilling dance numbers and beautiful music. Information: 630-896-6666.

Whiskey Dinner at Hardware Sustainable Gastropub & Brewery, 2000 W. Orchard Rd., North Aurora, 7-9 p.m., $75 per person. Five course meal paired with spirits from DeKalb’s Whiskey Acres. A representative discuss the history of Whiskey Acres and the distillation process used on the property. Information: 630-299-3977.

OCT. 26

Ghosts in the Graveyard @ Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora. Enjoy the train and carousel, bonfire with s’mores and spooky stories followed by a flashlight skeleton hunt. Dinner is included with admission. Pre-registration is required. This event is for children ages 10-13, parents do not need to stay. Information: 630-892-1550.

OCT. 27

BATFest Fall Festival, Riverwalk & Peg Bond Pavilion, 151 Island Ave., Batavia. BatFest is Batavia’s annual Halloween themed family event attracting over 3,000 ghouls. BatFest includes, downtown Trick-or-Treating, Mothers’ Club Parade, pumpkin bowl, contests BatArt and games for free family fun. Information: 630-761-3528.

Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Aurora. Visit dozens of participating businesses for treats and join in on the bat scavenger hunt throughout downtown. Free.

Super SciTech Saturday: Assistive Technology, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora. Up to four children admissions to the general museum are free with a paying adult. Hands-on activities available for $1 or all activities for $5. Information: 630-859-3434.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein performed by Aquila Theatre, Fermilab’s Ramsey Auditorium, Kirk Rd. and Pine St., Batavia. Written two centuries ago in 1818 by Mary Shelley, Frankenstein: The Modern Prometheus, is the first true science fiction novel. Years ahead of its time, the story has since become the inspiration for countless film and stage adaptations. Information: 630-840-2787.

Marcus Monroe: The Rock Star of Juggling, Waubonsee Community College, 4S783 Waubonsee Dr., Sugar Grove, 7 p.m. Milwaukee native Marcus Monroe is leading the next wave of comedian-jugglers. A winner of the Andy Kaufman Award for original and creative performance, Marcus combines innovative juggling with high-energy improvised comedy to create a truly unique show. Information: 630-466-7900.

Superhero Day at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora, 10-11 a.m. Special $10 VIP tickets will allow a limited amount of people access to characters from 10-11 a.m. to meet and take pictures with your favorite super heroes and galactic fighters. Afterwards, stay for Pumpkin Weekends festivities. Information: 630-892-1550.

Halloween Fright n’ Delight at Red Oak, 1385 N. River Rd., North Aurora, 6-9 p.m. Explore the woods on a dark hallows night. Sit by the camp fire and listen to tales told by one of our old residents, “The Doctor”. Hike through the woods on a self guided one-half mile round trip spooky, spirit walk down to our renowned cave where you might just meet some legendary creatures, and perhaps even Bigfoot himself. Registration is required. Information: 630-897-1808.

OCT. 27-28

Blackberry Farm Pumpkin Weekends, 100 S. Barnes Rd, Aurora. Enjoy the park donned in seasonal decor, ride on a hay wagon, listen to seasonal stories, create fall crafts, decorate a pumpkin for $3, play in our corn crib, ride the famous Blackberry Farm rides: train, carousel, ponies and much more! Each weekend will feature additional activities, so each week is a new experience. Information: 630-892-1550.

OCT. 28

Barbra & Frank: The Concert That Never Was, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 7 p.m. Two of the biggest voices in music history never had the opportunity to perform together, live in concert.

These two performers paying tribute to these legends sound like Frank and Barbra, look like Frank and Barbra, and man, will blow your mind like Frank and Barbra. Information: 630-896-6666.

Chicago Toy Show , Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. This international show draws exhibitors from Europe, Japan, Canada, all over the US. Antiques, collectibles, toys, dolls from the late 1800’s to those just off the shelves today. Admission; $10; Children free. Free parking. Information: 847-772-6760 or visit www.chicagotoyshow.com

Hollywood Confidential with Lainie Kazan, Connie Stevens and Renee Taylor, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street, St. Charles, 3 p.m. This event brings long-time good friends together for a peek behind the scenes in Hollywood … the lovers, the friends, and co-stars. Amazing film clips, private photos, Q&A with the audience, and a whole lot of dish. Warning: For Adults Only. Information: 630-962-7000 or visit www.arcadalive.com/event/hollywood-confidential/

NOV. 1

200 Years of Illinois Transportation, Waubonsee Community College, 4S783 Waubonsee Dr., Sugar Grove. Historical geographer Dr. Norman Moline, provides an overview of the development of Illinois’ transportation connections since 1818 and how this helped to create our state as we know it today. Information: 630-466-7900

Friendsgiving Farm Dinner, Heritage Prairie Farm, 2N308 Brundige Road, Elburn, 6 p.m., ages 21 and over, $90. The final Farm Dinner of the season is meant to celebrate all the friends and family of Heritage Prairie with delicious food from the farm shared with all the joys of this season. If you have not already, be sure to check out the Friendsgiving Farm Dinner Menu. Food, Beer, Wine, Tax, and Gratuity are included. Information: 630-443-8253 or visit www.heritageprairiefarm.com/product/friendsgiving-farm-dinner/

–Kane County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Nov. 1–