–Kane County Calendar of Events Sept. 12 – Sept. 22

THROUGH OCT. 5

Farmer’s Market, 60 S. Grove Ave, Elgin, 3-7 p.m., free admission. A seasonal open-air farmers market in Downtown Elgin.

THROUGH OCT. 20

Aurora Farmers Market, Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway, Aurora, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Locally grown just-picked produce, fresh from the farm preserves, artisan cheeses, Old World breads and a very diverse selection of handcrafted products at Illinois’ Oldest Farmers Market.

THROUGH OCT 21

Legally Blonde: The Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, showtimes vary. . Information: 630-896-6666.

THROUGH MID-NOVEMBER

Geneva French Market, brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets.

SEPT. 12

Active Senior Expo, Kane County Fair Grounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Expo offers an array of products and services designed for seniors under one roof, right in their own neighborhood. Information: 630-620-6347 or visit www.activeseniorexpo.net/schedule.php.

SEPT. 14

Batavia’s Second Fridays, downtown Batavia, Wilson St., 6-9 p.m. Businesses within the downtown area offer nontraditional programming. Whether it is a live performance, craft demo, a book signing or one of the many other programs, there is something for everyone. Information: 630-761-3528.

Buddy Guy with Quinn Sullivan and Carlise Guy, Arcada Theater, 105 E. Main Street, St. Charles. Seven-time Grammy Award winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy is returning to the Arcada Theatre. He’ll be joined by blues prodigy Quinn Sullivan and Carlise Guy, Guy’s Daughter. Information: 630-962-7000.

Water Street Studios Ninth Anniversary Show, 160 S. Water St., Batavia, free. Studio marks an anniversary as an arts and culture institution. This free, all ages event will include a silent art auction, open studios, family art activities, a cash bar with appetizers, beer and whiskey tastings. Information: 630-761-9977.

SEPT. 14-16

124th Annual Big Rock Plowing Match Festival, Plowman’s Park, 48W508 Hinckley Rd., Big Rock. Take a step back in time with some free outdoor family fun. See a real-life plowing competition, enjoy a horse show, browse the arts & crafts and car shows, enjoy great food, participate in a live auction of prize-winning baked goods, take the kids on a ride at the carnival and enter them into the prince and princess contest.

SEPT. 15-16

Festival Patrias, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Celebrate the sound, culture and taste of Mexico, enjoy delicious food and the variety of musical acts to the children’s play area. Information: 630-256-3688.

Northern Intercollegiate at Rich Harvest Farms, 47W741 Granart Road, Sugar Grove, free. The Northern Intercollegiate brings some of the best up-and-coming golf teams from across the country to the Aurora Area. Information: 630-466-7610.

SEPT. 15

Brew at the Bridge, Hudson Crossing Park, Oswego, 1-7 p.m. Free admission. Tasting packages available. Sample some of the greatest beer in the region, enjoy live music, delicious food, and a beautiful fall day.

SEPT. 16

Fox Valley Marathon, Illinois and First Streets, St. Charles. Starting and ending in historic downtown St Charles, IL, the course winds through picturesque Geneva, Batavia, North Aurora, and Aurora to a spectacular finish across the Fox River that can be seen from over a mile away. Information: 877-596-5223 or visit www.FV26.com.

Corn 101, Garfield Farm and Inn Museum, Garfield Road North of Illinois 38, Campton Hills, 2 p.m., $6. Museum volunteer Chuck Bauer will give a lecture on the history of corn and how farmers manipulated corn to create the variety we have today. Reservations encouraged. Information: 630-584-8485 or visit www.garfieldfarm.org

Tony Danza Standards and Stories, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street, St. Charles, 5 p.m. The New York Times raved that Danza is a live wire who tap dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm. Information: www.arcadalive.com/event/tony-danza/ or call 630-962-7000.

SEPT. 20

Museums After Dark, SciTech Hands-On Museum, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora, 5-8 p.m. Bring the family to downtown Aurora when the stars are out, and enjoy a fun and educational treat for all ages. Information: 630-859-3434.

John LeGear: American History at Hollywood Speed, Waubonsee Community College, Aurora Fox Valley Campus, 2060 Ogden Ave. Aurora. Journey through the past 100 years of American history from the start of World War I through the present day in this picture-packed live presentation of news, movies, music and pop culture that capture the ebb and flow of the United States on the move. A light lunch will be served. Information: 630-585-7900.

Joel Sheesley: A Fox River Testimony – Art Exhibition, Schingoethe Center of Aurora University | 1315 Prairie St. Opening reception for the exhibit, “A Fox River Testimony,” comprising of 73 oil paintings of the Fox River by plein air artist Joel Sheesley. The artist has been traveling up and down the Fox River, memorializing its beauty with his brushes. The exhibit will be on display through Friday, December 14. Information: 630.844.7843

SEPT. 22

UPA Illinois State Powerlifting Championship, Jakked Gym, 1450 S. East River Rd., Unit D, Montgomery, 3-4 p.m., free admission to spectators. Watch power lifters from throughout the state compete for the UPA title. Information: 630-966-8611.

Aurora GreenFest, Prisco Community Center and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora, 10-4 p.m. This free, family event features a Community Trade Show and Children’s Eco-Village with over 100 exhibitors and 3,000 visitors from the Fox Valley Region.

Spirits on the Farm, Dickson-Murst Farm, 2550 Dickson Rd., Montgomery. Craft Distillery Association. Taste spirits from Illinois Distilleries, Oswego Brewing Company and more. Enjoy food trucks, artisan wares and live music with Jeff LaMarre and Jason Hubbard at this family-friendly event. Information: 630-428-4500.

SEPT. 22-OCT. 31

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms, 850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora. This old-fashioned farm boasts a variety of activities and events for all ages plus a new Pine Tree Café & country store & baker.

–Kane County Calendar of Events Sept. 12 – Sept. 22–