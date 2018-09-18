–Kane County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 30

THROUGH OCT. 5

Farmer’s Market, 60 S. Grove Ave, Elgin, 3-7 p.m., free admission. A seasonal open-air farmers market in Downtown Elgin.

THROUGH OCT. 20

Aurora Farmers Market, Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway, Aurora, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Locally grown just-picked produce, fresh from the farm preserves, artisan cheeses, Old World breads and a very diverse selection of handcrafted products at Illinois’ Oldest Farmers Market.

THROUGH OCT. 21

Legally Blonde: The Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, showtimes vary. . Information: 630-896-6666.

THROUGH MID-NOVEMBER

Geneva French Market, brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets.

SEPT. 20

Museums After Dark, SciTech Hands-On Museum, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora, 5-8 p.m. Bring the family to downtown Aurora when the stars are out, and enjoy a fun and educational treat for all ages. Information: 630-859-3434.

John LeGear: American History at Hollywood Speed, Waubonsee Community College, Aurora Fox Valley Campus, 2060 Ogden Ave. Aurora. Journey through the past 100 years of American history from the start of World War I through the present day in this picture-packed live presentation of news, movies, music and pop culture that capture the ebb and flow of the United States on the move. A light lunch will be served. Information: 630-585-7900.

Joel Sheesley: A Fox River Testimony – Art Exhibition, Schingoethe Center of Aurora University ,315 Prairie St., . Aurora, Opening reception for the exhibit, “A Fox River Testimony,” comprising of 73 oil paintings of the Fox River by plein air artist Joel Sheesley. The artist has been traveling up and down the Fox River, memorializing its beauty with his brushes. The exhibit will be on display through Friday, Dec. 14.

SEPT. 22-OCT. 31

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms, 850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora. This old-fashioned farm boasts a variety of activities and events for all ages plus a new Pine Tree Café & country store & baker.

SEPT. 23

UPA Illinois State Powerlifting Championship, Jakked Gym, 1450 S. East River Rd., Unit D, Montgomery, 3-4 p.m., free admission to spectators. Watch power lifters from throughout the state compete for the UPA title. Information: 630-966-8611.

Aurora GreenFest, Prisco Community Center and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora, 10-4 p.m. This free, family event features a Community Trade Show and Children’s Eco-Village with over 100 exhibitors and 3,000 visitors from the Fox Valley Region.

Spirits on the Farm, Dickson-Murst Farm, 2550 Dickson Rd., Montgomery. Craft Distillery Association. Taste spirits from Illinois Distilleries, Oswego Brewing Company and more. Enjoy food trucks, artisan wares and live music with Jeff LaMarre and Jason Hubbard at this family-friendly event. Information: 630-428-4500.

SEPT. 25

“Celebrating Beauty, Inside and Out,” Club Arcada Speakeasy, 105 East Main St., St. Charles, 6 p.m., $35. TriCity Family Service’s fashion show fundraiser presents a unique twist to the traditional fashion show concept by empowering females of all ages, races and backgrounds to connect inner and outer beauty, in order to achieve their own definition of beauty. Information: www.tricityfamilyservices.org/fall-fashion-show or call 630-232-1070.

SEPT. 29

Super SciTech Saturday: Super Storms 18 W. Benton St. , Aurora, Up to four children admissions to the general museum are free with a paying adult. Hands-on activities available for $1 or all activities for $5.



SEPT. 29-30

Lyon Farm Fall Festival & Craft Fair, 7935 Rt. 71, Yorkville, $5, $3 children ages 3-12. See antique tractors, cars, trucks, gas engines and other antique equipment on display and being used plus crafters a flea market, a harvest wagon, bake items, children’s games, crops, daily entertainment and hayrides. Information: 630-553-6777.

SEPT. 30

SciTech 30th Anniversary Celebration, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora. Celebrate 30 years of SciTech hands-on science education. Information: 630-859-3434.

