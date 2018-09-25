–Kane County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 13

THROUGH OCT. 5

Farmer’s Market, 60 S. Grove Ave, Elgin, 3-7 p.m., free admission. A seasonal open-air farmers market in Downtown Elgin.

THROUGH OCT. 20

Aurora Farmers Market, Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway, Aurora, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Locally grown just-picked produce, fresh from the farm preserves, artisan cheeses, Old World breads and a very diverse selection of handcrafted products at Illinois’ Oldest Farmers Market.

THROUGH OCT. 21

Legally Blonde: The Musical, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, showtimes vary. . Information: 630-896-6666.

THROUGH OCT. 31

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms, 850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora. This old-fashioned farm boasts a variety of activities and events for all ages plus a new Pine Tree Café & country store & baker.

THROUGH MID-NOVEMBER

Geneva French Market, brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets.

SEPT. 26

Coffee with a Cop, Center City Apartments, 156 Division St., Elgin, 10 a.m., free. The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve. The meeting offers opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and getting to know officers.

SEPT. 27

Final Resting Place: The Stones Tell a Story, St Charles Public Library, 1 South 6th Ave., St. Charles. Discover more about the life of your great-grandfather by understanding the symbols on his gravestone. Professional genealogist Jane Haldeman will explain how to read that death date on grandmother’s deteriorating stone and show us how to care for that old tombstone before it completely disappears. . Information: 630.584.6967 or visit www.stcmuseum.org/events/finalrestingplace

SEPT. 28

The Cover Girls Violin Show LIVE, Eden on the River, 1 Illinois St., St. Charles, $10. Part Rock, Part Runway, All Talent. The CoverGirls Violins will present a musical revue of Rock & Pop’s Greatest Hits from Led Zeppelin to Lady Gaga, all on their signature purple electric violins. Information: www. edenstcharles.com/live-music/2018/9/28/the-cover-girls-violin-show-live or call 630-945-3332.

SEPT. 29

Super SciTech Saturday: Super Storms 18 W. Benton St. , Aurora, Up to four children admissions to the general museum are free with a paying adult. Hands-on activities available for $1 or all activities for $5. Information.

Harley-Davidson ALS Iron Horse Motorcycle Rally, Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 Randall Road, St. Charles. Second Annual Greater Chicago Iron Horse Motorcycle Rally to defeat ALS. All proceeds to benefit the ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter. Information: 630-584-8000 or visit www.foxriverhd.com/events-calendar-harley-davidson-dealership-saint-charles-il–xcalendar

Mitch Ryder And Paul Revere’s Raiders, And Peter Rivera, Arcada Theater , 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Paul Revere & the Raiders is an American rock band that saw considerable U.S. mainstream success in the second half of the 1960s and early 1970s. Among their hits were the songs “Kicks” (1966; ranked No. 400 on Rolling Stone‘s list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time), “Hungry” (1966), “Him Or Me – What’s It Gonna Be?” (1967) and the Platinum-certified classic No. 1 single “Indian Reservation” (1971). Information: 630-962-7000 or visit www.arcadalive.com

SEPT. 29-30

Lyon Farm Fall Festival & Craft Fair, 7935 Rt. 71, Yorkville, $5, $3 children ages 3-12. See antique tractors, cars, trucks, gas engines and other antique equipment on display and being used plus crafters a flea market, a harvest wagon, bake items, children’s games, crops, daily entertainment and hayrides. Information: 630-553-6777.

SEPT. 30

SciTech 30th Anniversary Celebration, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora. Celebrate 30 years of SciTech hands-on science education. Information: 630-859-3434.

Fox River Clean Up Day, The City of Geneva’s Natural Resources Committee (NRC) is looking for some helping hands as part of the group’s seventh annual Fox River Clean Up Day. The NRC will provide garbage bags, water, snacks and boats to help haul away trash. Volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes and sturdy boots/shoes for wading through the Fox River. They should also should bring sunglasses, sunscreen, a hat and hair ties as well as a second clean outfit and shoes to change into afterwards. Restrooms are available on-site. RSVP via Facebook.

Eric Burdon and The Animals, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street, St. Charles, 5 p.m. Burdon’s long string of hits includes Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood and the Vietnam-era anthem, We Gotta Get Out of This Place. Information: 630-962-7000 or visit www.arcadalive.com/event/eric-burdon-and-the-animals/

The Stylistics, Arcada Theater, 105 E Main Street, St. Charles, 7 p.m. During the early 70s, the band had 12 straight Top Ten hits, including You Are Everything, Betcha by Golly, Wow, I am Stone in Love With You, Break Up to Make Up, and You Make Me Feel Brand New. Of all their peers, the Stylistics were one of the smoothest and sweetest soul groups of their era. Information: 630-962-7000 or visit www.arcadalive.com

OCT. 3

Riverside Cemetery Walk, 414 N. River St., Montgomery, 7 p.m. Guests will be led through the cemetery in small groups to meet the fascinating “ghosts” of some of the early pioneers and other area residents who now occupy the cemetery. This is not a scary event, but more an opportunity to learn about the past from authentically costumed actors who will portray some of the people buried in the cemetery. Information 630-896-8080.

OCT. 5-7

Shrek: The Musical, Waubonsee Community College, 4S783 Waubonsee Dr., Sugar Grove. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, “Shrek the Musical” is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure that brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. Information: 630-466-7900.

Batavia Oktoberfest, Downtown Batavia, N. River St. The event will feature authentic German food, music, live entertainment and of course, beer! Official Sam Adams stein hoisting contests on Friday night and Saturday night. Sunday will be a full of family fun, games and family entertainment. See their web site for a full schedule of events.

OCT. 6

Cock-A-Doodle Brew Fest, Parking lot behind Hollywood Casino Aurora | North east corner of N. River St. & E. New York St. | Aurora, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. A one-of-a-kind festival celebrating craft beer, wings and live music. A portion of all proceeds will benefit Operation Support our Troops. Plus, you can upgrade to a VIP experience and share a brew with one of your favorite DJs. This is strictly a 21 and over event. Everyone entering the fest must present a valid government issued ID. Information: 815-556-0100.

OCT. 13

Octo Street Fest, Behind Restaurant Row, Pinney St., Aurora, 2-7 p.m. Octo Street Fest brings artists, musicians, and street performers together for an afternoon of the mystical, the magical, and the absurd.

–Kane County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Oct. 13–