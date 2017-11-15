–Kane County New Briefs

COUNTY

Police investigate series of lawn equipment thefts

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in solving what appears to be a series of lawn-equipment burglaries.

The latest occurred last Thursday at Ralph Helm Lawn Equipment Center, in unincorporated Elgin Township. Upon arrival, deputies located a broken window and discovered that four chain saws and two backpack style weed blowers were stolen.

The approximate value of the stolen equipment is $2,000.

Deputies believe that this burglary is related to earlier thefts in Campton Hills and Elburn. The other burglaries took place earlier in the morning on Thursday at businesses that sell lawn-maintenance equipment. The Sheriff’s Office is not the investigating agency for the other burglaries.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information about the burglary at Ralph Helm to call the Sheriff’s Office at (630) 444-1103.

“We are also asking for area business owners who may sell similar products, to check any surveillance cameras they have for any recent incidents of suspicious vehicles near their businesses,” Sheriff’s Office Administrative Director Lt. Pat Gengler said.

AURORA

Gifts from Home for military under way

The City of Aurora’s annual Gifts from Home program provides our hardworking active members of the military a reminder from their hometown during the holidays.

Gifts from Home supplies Aurora residents who are actively serving in the military – at home or abroad – with a gift box that includes mixed nuts, Aurora memorabilia and a card during the holiday season.

“Thank you, Aurora, for the awesome gift. Your support is truly appreciated,” said Jeremiah Anderson Perez, a soldier in the United States Army who was surprised to receive his gift from home.

To register an active member of the military, visit www.aurora-il.org/GiftsFromHometo submit an online registration or email the following information to MyAurora@aurora-il.org:

• Active military member name and rank

• Complete military address as it should appear line-by-line

• Branch of service and current station

• Home address in Aurora

• Name, relationship and daytime phone of person submitting

To ensure timely deliver for the holidays, the deadline to submit information for this year’s program is Friday, Nov. 17.

ST. CHARLES

Library hosts discussion on Latin American issues

The St. Charles Public Library will host a discussion on “Latin America’s Political Pendulum” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, in the Huntley Meeting Room.

The session is part of Great Decisions, America’s largest discussion program on world affairs administered and produced by the Foreign Policy Association.

The annual series features a DVD on each topic, followed by a moderated discussion among the participants. Participants are asked to review the relevant chapter of the Great Decisions briefing book, which is available for purchase for $25 at the library’s Reference Desk or to check out. Registration is not required.

The Foreign Policy Association is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to broadening public involvement with the most important foreign policy issues facing the United States. According to the Foreign Policy Association website, St. Charles Library’s Great Decisions program is the only one in Kane County.

For more information, call (630) 584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.

NORTH AURORA

Drop off Toys for Tots with police

The North Aurora Police Department will have a Toys for Tots Drop Off Box at the Police Station for your donations this year. The Toys for Tots drop-off box will be in the lobby of the North Aurora Police Department. Lobby hours are: Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Drop off new, unopened and unwrapped toys in the collection box. The toys donated will go to children in Kane County that would otherwise wake up Christmas morning with emptiness far greater than the space under a tree.

For more information on the Toys for Tots program, please click on the link to the Marine Toys for Tots.

ELGIN

Public invited to view city’s strategic plan

The public is invited to view and provide input to the City of Elgin’s next strategic plan, set to begin in January 2018. The five-year strategic plan focuses on four core values and three defined goals to provide guidance in realizing Elgin’s full potential as “The City in the Suburbs.”

The City Council will formally adopt the 2018-2022 Strategic Principles and Priorities on Dec. 20 during the regular city council meeting at 7:00 p.m. in conjunction with the adoption of the 2018 Budget and 2018-2020 Financial Plan.

As the city’s highest level planning document, the refined strategic plan articulates four core values and three strategic goals that provide focus in providing exceptional services, improving Elgin’s quality of life and enhancing the uniqueness of the Elgin community.

Each strategic goal is supported by actionable objectives that support Elgin’s current and future identity.

The Strategic Principles and Priorities will be anchored by annual action plans developed by city staff to outline key initiatives to work toward achieving each of the plan’s three defined goals.

COUNTY

Info session set for Kane Naturalist program

Learn about Kane County’s fastest-growing, nature education program for adults — the Kane County Certified Naturalist (KCCN) program.

Attend a free informational session to find out what all the excitement is about. During these informational sessions, you’ll learn the dates, details, cost – and the benefits – of this award-winning program.

The first informational session is Thursday, Nov. 30, from 7-8 p.m. at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Dr., St. Charles. The second informational session is Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10-11 a.m. at Creek Bend Nature Center, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles.

Students must complete six core classes, three field trips and 30 hours of advanced coursework and/ or volunteer work to earn initial Certified Naturalist certification. This program provides opportunities to develop, lead and participate in conservation initiatives. Volunteering is strongly encouraged for all participants. Continuing education training courses will be offered annually to maintain certification and to further knowledge and skills. Classes begin in January, followed by spring field trips.

For more information on this program, call (630) 444-3190 or e-mail programs@kaneforest.com.

ST. CHARLES

City launches all-in-one website for businesses

The city of St. Charles has launched the Think St. Charles website, an all-in-one resource for business owners looking to set up shop or expand their existing business in St. Charles.

The website provides essential information regarding demographics, city services, business incentives and initiatives, and the business-community relationship in St. Charles. All the information is neatly organized in an attractive, visual and easy-to-read package, with links for business owners to find out more.

The website has everything from an interactive map that shows all available St. Charles business sites to demographic information and business incentives.

Video testimonials from business owners give a firsthand look at why they chose St. Charles, and what other owners can expect when doing business here. The videos cover topics such as working with city staff and leadership, how enthusiastically the community embraces the “Shop Local” mantra, area workforce and transportation availability, and the unique features that draw both residents and businesses to St. Charles.

“The city of St. Charles is committed to creating a welcoming environment for businesses,” said Economic Development Division Manager Matthew O’Rourke. “We designed this site as a helpful, easy-to-use resource to showcase that St. Charles is a great place to live, work, and do business. We want businesses to choose St. Charles as their new home.”

For more information, contact O’Rourke at morourke@stcharlesil.gov or 630.762.6924.

KENDALL COUNTY

Relief effort underway for victims of apartment fire

Relief efforts are underway after an apartment complex fire displaced 24 Oswego Township families last week.

The fire, believed to be caused on accident by a maintenance worker, broke out around 10:36 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a 24-unit structure in the 1500 block of Light Road, according to Oswego Fire Protection officials.

When responding units arrived, a fire was confirmed in the walls of several apartment units, which then spread to the building’s attic.

Fire officials said no one was injured during the blaze, but that the building has been deemed uninhabitable, leaving 24 families without places to stay. The fire caused more than $700,000 in estimated damages, officials said.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced families, and many clothing and donation drives have been set up to help those in need.

Oswego Fire Local #4773 is coordinating a relief effort and is working with the landlord of the apartment complex to ensure impacted families receive the donations they need.

The families can use the gift cards and monetary donations to purchase necessities such as clothing, food and toiletries. Officials said some families will need more help than others.

Donations may be dropped off at Oswego Fire Station #1, 3511 Woolley Road, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

OSWEGO

Prostitution charges filed against two

Both the village of Oswego Police and the Kendall County Sheriff’s departments made arrests last week as a result of ongoing investigations into alleged prostitution and business licensing violations occurring at local massage parlors.

Oswego Police charged FengJu Li, 46, 100 block of Hillstone Road, Montgomery, with prostitution and aiding and abetting unlicensed massage. Both charges are misdemeanors.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Department charged Xiuhua Liao, 52, 5300 block of Route 34, Oswego, with prostitution and unlicensed massage.

Li was arrested by Oswego police on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Dream Spa, located at 10 E. Merchants Dr., Oswego. Li, who is the owner of Dream Spa, was later released on a recognizance bond and has a pending court date of Dec. 4.

The village of Oswego also issued an ordinance ticket to the business for a building occupancy code violation. The business registration is suspended until the violation is resolved.

Kendall County Sheriff Deputies arrested Liao on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Lavender Therapy, located at 5375 Route 34, in unincorporated Oswego. Liao, an employee of Lavender Therapy, was released after posting a bond of $1,500, 10 percent to apply, with a pending court date of Nov. 28.

Both departments encourage anyone with information about these or similar illegal activities to contact their local department.

