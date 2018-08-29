–Kane County News Briefs

COUNTY

Bartlett man charged in drug-induced homicide

A 41-year-old Bartlett man already being held for a prior narcotics arrest has been charged with drug-induced homicide for allegedly providing drugs to a 30-year-old woman who overdosed July 6 in her Campton Hills home.

According to a Kane County Sheriff’s Office report, Campton Hills police officers and sheriff’s deputies reported were dispatched to a home for a report of a female subject found deceased inside.

Campton Hills police and members of the Kane County Heroin Initiative Task Force determined that Katherine Gehlharr, 30, died as a result of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.

Joseph Pryor, 41, of 2071 Westridge Boulevard, Bartlett, was charged Aug. 17 with one count of drug induced homicide. It is alleged that Pryor provided the drugs to the deceased. Officials said Pryor was in custody at the Kane County Adult Corrections Center due to a prior narcotics-related arrest.

The Kane County Heroin Initiative is a Kane County based multi-jurisdictional task force made of up federal, state, county, and local law enforcement official’s whose purpose is to combat the opioid epidemic in our community. The task force is focused on education, enforcement and treatment as a three pronged approach to attack this epidemic.

AURORA

Shootings on same day leave two men injured

Aurora police are investigating two shootings that happened within 25 minutes of each other and left two Aurora men slightly injured.

The first occurred around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19 and injured a 25-year-old Rockford man who was sitting outside of an apartment building in the 400 block of Montgomery Road.

All the man could say is he was with a group of several other men when he heard shots come from the east and realized he had been hit. He was taken to an Aurora Hospital by acquaintances and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the chest.

Then around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, a 28-year-old Chicago man walked into an Aurora Hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hip.

The victim said he was outside of a residence in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue, when he saw a man walking southbound in front of the home. He said the suspect produced a handgun, fired at the victim, and then continued walking southbound. He, too, was taken to the hospital by acquaintances.

There is no suspect description in either shooting nor have definite motives been established.

Anyone who has information, call Investigations at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000. Information phoned into Crime Stoppers that leads to any arrests qualify for a cash reward and all callers stay anonymous.

ST. CHARLES

Annual jazz weekend Sept. 6-9 at 14 venues

The lineup for the 7th Annual St. Charles Jazz Weekend has been announced with 33 performances at 14 venues in downtown St. Charles from Sept. 6-9.

This year’s venues include: Eden on the River, The Wine Exchange, Francesca’s on the River, ROX City Grill, The Finery & Blacksmith Bar, Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, The Filling Station Pub & Grill, The House Pub, McNally’s Traditional Irish Pub, First Street Plaza, Vintage 53 Wine Bar, Club Arcada, Mt. St. Mary’s Park and The Office Dining & Spirits.

The venues will host many performances from jazz soloists to quintets that cover a range of jazz styles complementary for their in-house guests.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning Saxophonist Frank Catalano will headline at The Filling Station Pub & Grill on Thursday evening, on the First Street Plaza on Saturday afternoon and at The House Pub on Friday and Saturday evenings. The lineup also features John Wojciechowski and Dana Hall.

“Not only do we have some new venues this year, including Francesca’s on the River, The Wine Exchange and Eden on the River, we are pleased to continue partnering with businesses like ROX City Grill, McNally’s Traditional Irish Pub, The Office and The House Pub,” said Jenna Sawicki, Executive Director of the Downtown St. Charles Partnership.

Sterling Bank is the Presenting Sponsor for St. Charles Jazz Weekend and Fox Valley Auto Group and The Arcada Theater are Gold Sponsors for the event.

AURORA

Police say three packages swiped from porches

Aurora police have taken three reports of packages being swiped from front porches in recent days and are on a mission to educate resident on how not to be victimized by these types of crimes.

The recent thefts include $60 in home décor items taken between 3:20 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., Aug. 16 from a home in the 900 block of Symphony Drive; over $100 in clothing items stolen from a home in the 400 block of Sherman Avenue around 3 p.m. Aug. 15; and about $180 worth of electronics taken from a home in the 1700 block of Walnut Park Lane, around 3:45 p.m. July 20

There are no suspect descriptions in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information can call the Investigations Division at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

AURORA

Man breaks into home to steal woman’s underwear

Aurora police said a 26-year-old broke into a woman’s home around midnight on Aug. 15 and stole two pairs of her underwear.

Uriel Cardenas, 800 block of Lebanon St., Aurora, has been charged with residential burglary after police spotted him fleeing from the scene.

According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli, a 31-year-old woman was inside her home in the 100 block of Lincoln Ave. with her two children at 11:55 p.m. when she heard a crashing sound. After hearing what sounded like someone inside her home, the woman locked her and the children in a bedroom and called 911, Ferrelli said.

Officers arrived to spot Cardenas running from the home toward his vehicle which was parked a few houses down. He was detained by police and two pairs of underwear, identified as the victim’s, were found inside Cardenas’ vehicle, police said. Nothing else was stolen from the home.

Cardenas was taken to the Kane County Jail after being charged.

NAPERVILLE

World War I traced through Wentz concert

Tickets are on sale now for “A World War I Memorial in Song” at Naperville’s Wentz Concert Hall on Friday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

In this highly acclaimed program, presented by the First Division Museum at Cantigny Park, baritone John Brancy and pianist Peter Dugan pay homage to the centennial of World War I through the music of composers who lived through, fought in and died in the Great War.

Brancy and Dugan debuted “A World War I Memorial in Song” in 2014 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The program includes works by George Butterworth, Maurice Ravel, Claude Debussy and Ivor Gurney.

The collaborators, both Juilliard School graduates, perform the music with exceptional energy and passion, applying their artistry to bring the fading legacy of WWI to life for modern audiences.

Both artists maintain lively and unique individual careers. Brancy has performed with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and on tour with Glyndebourne Opera. Dugan has performed as a soloist with Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony, and in duo collaborations with violinists Itzhak Perlman and Joshua Bell.



Tickets are available at the Wentz Hall box office, online or by calling 630-637-7469. Regular admission is $28. Students and seniors are $25.

Wentz Hall is the first stop on Brancy and Dugan’s U.S. tour. Stops following Naperville include Stanford University, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy and the Smithsonian Institute.

More information, including audio and video clips, is available online at memorialinsong.com.

ELGIN

One shot fired in bank robbery

The Elgin Police Department and FBI are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at 2:19 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Chase Bank in the 500 block of Shady Oaks Dr.

Elgin police said on Facebook the offender is armed with a handgun and did fire one shot outside the bank. No one was injured.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of the unknown suspect whose images are embedded in this post.

He is described as a white male in his 40s or 50s, with medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, black and green gloves and a white paper facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700 if you have information that may assist the investigation. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

GENEVA

Police seek identity of man in assault

The Geneva Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman walking on a path on the city’s west side.

Police said the woman was walking at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 900 block of South Peck Road, where she was approached by the man who allegedly attempted to rob her. The woman, who did not have anything of value on her, began to scream for help.

A struggle ensued that resulted in the woman being cut in the neck by a sharp metal object. The man then ran away from the scene.

The woman drove herself to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, and the incident was reported to the Geneva Police Department. She was treated for her injuries, then released.

Geneva police are continuing to investigate the incident and recently have been able to develop a composite sketch.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with dirty, shaggy brown hair and a large hole in his right ear for a gauge earring.

The man was wearing an olive green shirt with a large hole in the lower left-hand side, blue jeans and dark shoes.

If anyone has information related to the case, please contact the Geneva Police Department Investigations Division at 630-232-4736.

–Kane County News Briefs–