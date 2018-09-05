–Kane County News Briefs

KANE COUNTY

Eight locations found to have West Nile virus

The Kane County Health Department has reported 48 positive samples for West Nile Virus this season, with no human cases reported in Kane County as of Aug. 27.

Eight communities with a positive mosquito pool have been identified in Kane County in 2018: Aurora, Batavia, Big Rock, Burlington, Campton Township, Carpentersville, Elburn, Gilberts, and Pingree Grove.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, meanwhile, has confirmed the first human West Nile virus-related death in Illinois for 2018.

A LaSalle County resident over 65 years who became ill during the first part of August and tested positive for West Nile virus has died.

“Although we’re moving toward the end of summer, West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions like using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”

Last year IDPH reported the first human West Nile virus death in Illinois on Sept. 29, 2017. During 2017, there were 90 human West Nile virus cases, including eight deaths. IDPH is presently reporting 22 human cases.

West Nile virus positive results in humans, birds, mosquitoes, and/or horses have been reported in 58 counties this year.

AURORA

Roots Aurora block party Sept. 7 on mall

Roots Aurora, the free community block party, celebrating the cultural richness of Aurora, will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at the Water Street Mall in downtown Aurora.

The city of Aurora, African American Heritage Advisory Board, Aurora Historical Society, Indian American Outreach Advisory Council, and the Aurora Hispanic Heritage Advisory Council are also co-producers of the event.

Roots Aurora is a community celebration of dance, music, art and food, presented by local non-profit organizations and community leaders. The free event is made possible with sponsorships from businesses and individuals, with proceeds supporting Family Focus, which nurtures children by strengthening families in the Aurora community.

For more information, visit www.rootsaurora.org or call 630-844-2550.

KANE COUNTY

Three men plead guilty in 2014 restaurant shooting

Three men have now pleaded guilty for their roles in a restaurant robbery four years ago on Aurora’s near-east side that injured three.

Chase N. West, 23, and Joshua O. Scott, 30, each agreed to a sentence of 24 years’ imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections in exchange for guilty pleas to attempted armed robbery, a Class 1 felony, on three counts.

Kane County First Assistant State’s Attorney Jody Gleason stated in court that, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24, 2014, West and co-defendant Claude R. Jackson, who was armed with a Kel-tec 2000 rifle, entered a KFC in the 1300 block of East New York Street, Aurora. Scott remained in the car.

Jackson pointed the rifle at three employees — the only other people inside — and demanded money.

The three employees were unable to open the cash register. Jackson then fired the rifle at least three times, striking each of the three victims, one in the arm and side, one in the leg and one in the stomach.

The offenders ran outside to the white Cadillac Escalade where Scott was waiting and fled. The investigation immediately led Aurora police to the three offenders.

Jackson on Aug. 9, 2018, agreed to a sentence of 29 1/2 years’ imprisonment in the IDOC in exchange for a guilty plea to aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, on three counts. According to Illinois law, he must serve at last 85 percent of the sentence.

ELGIN

City Council vacancy will be filled in 2019

The city of Elgin announced last week that a vacant seat on City Council will not be filled until the 2019 election. The seat was vacated on Friday, Aug. 10, when council member Richard Dunne resigned to take a new job out of state.

“With under a year remaining on the vacant term, the City Council has no desire to fill the position until the citizens of Elgin cast their votes in the spring,” said Mayor David Kaptain.



Petitions for candidacy for the 2019 Elgin municipal election are available in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall, Room 202, 150 Dexter Court. The Elgin City Council will have the position of mayor, four council seats for a four-year term and one council seat for a two-year term open in the 2019 election.

Petitions for nomination must be filed with the City Clerk’s Office no sooner than 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, and no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The placement of names on the ballot will be in the order of filing.

GENEVA

Celebrate flavors of fall at Festival of the Vine

Savor the flavor of Geneva during Festival of the Vine and samples of wine and food.

The event runs Sept. 7-9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fourth and State streets. Food and wine purchase times vary.

Geneva restaurants will be showcased at the “Flavor Fare” along with a variety of wine for purchase.

For 39 years, restaurants have set up under one huge tent offering three of their favorite signature items. Visitors purchase tickets and buy a “taste” at one of the featured restaurants in the tent. To accompany food, unique wines from around the world will be available for purchase.

Local and Chicagoland musical and dance entertainers on the stage and on the lawn throughout the weekend. Other events during the festival include an arts and crafts show, merchant wine events, business booths, face painting for the kids, complimentary trolley and horse drawn carriage rides plus great shopping in Geneva’s historic downtown.

For information visit: www.genevachamber.com/festival_of_vine.php

ST. CHARLES

Scarecrow contest entries now accepted

Scarecrow Contest entries are being accepted through Sept. 28 for the 33rd Annual St. Charles Scarecrow Fest, to be held Oct. 5-7.

There is no cost to participate in the contest. Entry categories, including: Mechanical; Mega; Clubs, Not-for-Profits and Schools; Individuals; Family; Greater St. Charles Business; and Area Business.

The theme for the contest this year is the Illinois Bicentennial. Participants are encouraged to incorporate this theme into their entry as a way to celebrate the state’s anniversary, but it is not required.

Winners are announced at the conclusion of the event on Sunday and, with the exception of the Business categories, all entries are eligible to win one of three cash prizes.

Scarecrow Fest is a community event, but attracts people from across the country and has received national exposure and recognition. In addition to the Scarecrow displays, attendees can enjoy live music, a carnival, pony rides and even try their hand at making their own scarecrow.

Complete Contest Rules, Contest Application, and more information about the Fest can be found at wwww.scarecrowfest.com or call 630-377-6161 or email info@scarecrowfest.com.

AURORA

Quality of Life grant applications available

Grant applications are available to local non-profit organizations that are interested in applying for a 2019 Quality of Life Grant from the city of Aurora.

Quality of Life Grants are annual competitive grants provided to qualifying non-profit organizations that serve the residents of Aurora. The areas of service included in the Quality of Life Grant program are; child care/youth, education, job training, homelessness, elderly/disabled, veterans, and advancing the goals of the Downtown Master Plan.

“City government alone cannot make lasting change in the community,” said Mayor Richard C. Irvin. “Our non-profit organizations are on the front lines and know firsthand what our residents need. Quality of Life Grants can assist with their respective missions while bettering Aurora as a whole.”

Previous grant recipients include food pantries, museums, youth services providers and other local agencies serving the Aurora community.

In 2018, the city awarded Quality of Life grants to more than 20 community agencies: non-profit organizations, government agencies, school districts, and institutions of higher education.

Applications are available online at www.aurora-il.org/QualityOfLifeGrants.

Deadline for submission is Sept. 19. Funding for the 2019 grant season will be available in late January.

–Kane County News Briefs–