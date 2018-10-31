–Kane County News Briefs

KANE COUNTY

Ex-youth pastor charged with exploiting child under 17

A Sugar Grove man faces criminal charges for engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with a child while employed as a youth pastor at an Aurora church.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 24-year-old Paxton D. Singer with the offense of sexual exploitation of a child, Class A misdemeanor, and the offense of disorderly conduct, Class C misdemeanor.

According to the Kane County Child Advocacy Center, which investigated the case after a referral from the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services, Singer first became acquainted with the victim while Singer was employed by Harvest Bible Chapel, in the 100 block of Barnes Road, Aurora, and the victim was attending an event conducted by the church.

Both offenses are alleged to have occurred while the church employed Singer.

Singer surrendered Oct. 17, 2018, at the Kane County jail, posted $5,000 bond and was released.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about Singer should call DCFS at 1-800-252-2873 or the Kane County CAC at (630) 208-5160.

ST. CHARLES

Bridge work begins this week on Randall

Bridge repair work was scheduled to begin this week on Randall Road between Red Hawk Lane and Crane Road in St. Charles.

One lane of Randall Road northbound and southbound over the bridge section will be temporarily closed to traffic for the duration of the repairs in order to safely and efficiently repair portions of the bridge structure over Ferson Creek.

The anticipated duration for the deck repairs is five weeks. This improvement is intended to extend the life of the existing bridge structure.

The improvements will include: concrete payment patching, bridge joint repairs, concrete parapet repairs and guardrail replacement.

All bicyclists and pedestrians are advised to avoid using the area during construction for the safety of both the workers and the residents.

Questions and concerns may be directed to Ken Mielke at 630-406-7172.

AURORA

City hosts homeownership expo Nov 3 at Prisco Center

In an effort to help potential homebuyers prepare for homeownership, the city of Aurora is hosting the 2018 Homeownership Expo from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Avenue.

The event is free and open to the public, but online registration is required by Oct. 31.

More than 25 exhibitors are available throughout the morning to provide information and answer questions about each step of the home buying process: understanding credit; homebuyer education; selecting the right lender, real estate professional, and insurance agent; understanding the closing process; and what to expect as a homeowner.

Participants can access their credit information and schedule homebuyer education classes at the expo.

In addition, the city will provide trolley tours highlighting Aurora amenities and upcoming projects.

The Homeownership Expo will feature two workshop tracks presented by industry professionals: Understanding Credit and Down Payment Assistance Programs from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and Mortgage Loan and Home Selection Processes from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Presentations will be made in English and Spanish.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.aurora-il.org/1218/Future-Home-Owner.

KANE COUNTY

Food Bank hosts annual pumpkin compositing event

The arrival of Halloween also means that Kane County’s third annual pumpkin (and squash) composting event takes place on Nov. 3.

The event takes place 9 a.m. to noon at Pushing the Envelope Farm, 1700 Averill Road in Geneva.

Kane County, in conjunction with Pushing the Envelope Farm and Northern Illinois Food Bank, are offering this free pumpkin recycling event to help residents reduce seasonal holiday waste.

Kane County Recycling Coordinator Jennifer Jarland, who also serves as the chairman of the board of the Illinois Food Scrap Coalition, says there’s no better way to dispose of Halloween pumpkins and squash.

“Jack O’Lanterns, pumpkins and decorative squashes are highly compostable, and it is a real shame to just send them to a landfill, when the nutrients they contain could instead be returned to soil that will grow more healthy food,” she said.

For more information contact Jarland at 630-208-3841 or recycle@countyofkane.org.

HUNTLEY

Store employee downloaded customer’s nude cell photos

An employee at a Huntley cell phone store faces criminal charges for disseminating nude images of a customer without her knowledge or permission.

The Kane County State‘s Attorney’s Office has charged 23-year-old Justin D. Devine with the offense of nonconsensual dissemination of a sex image, Class 4 felony.

Kane County prosecutors allege in charging documents that on Sept. 19, 2018, Devine intentionally disseminated five images of the victim’s exposed genitals without the victim’s consent.

According to Huntley police, the victim on Sept. 19, 2018, visited a Verizon retail store in the 12000 block of Route 47 in Huntley. The victim gave her cell phone to Devine, a store employee, for him to assist her. While Devine possessed the victim’s phone he sent to his personal cell phone from the victim’s phone without the victim’s permission five sexual images that she had of herself on her phone.

Devine denied wrongdoing when the victim confronted him about it. The victim then contacted Huntley police.

SUGAR GROVE

WCC’s Connect4Success earned national honors

The Waubonsee Community College Connect4Success Program was recently recognized by Excelencia in Education.

The recognition came in the organization’s “What Works for Latino Students in Higher Education Compendium: 2018.”

Waubonsee’s C4S is a free program that matches a Student Success Coach with a student who is at risk of not completing college. The coach maintains a relationship with the student throughout their time at Waubonsee.

In 2016, the first year of the program, students in the program stayed in college at a 13 percent higher rate than students eligible for the program who did not participate.

“We are honored to be recognized by Excelencia in Education alongside other programs doing great work to promote student success. The coaches are excited to continue their work supporting students in their time at Waubonsee,” said Lisa Richardson, student success manager at Waubonsee.

According to Excelencia in Education, Waubonsee’s C4S program is a “Program to Watch” because it is young, uses research-based practices, shows great potential and has already made impacts on students.

Visit www.waubonsee.edu/c4s for more information.

AURORA



Winter Lights debuts Nov. 16 downtown

Winter Lights is approaching in downtown Aurora. The fun, family-friendly evening on Friday, Nov. 16 heralds in the holiday season with a parade, the official city tree lighting, photos with Santa, fireworks, and more.

Downtown businesses are also invited to decorate their storefront windows for the 2018 Winter Lights window decorating contest. This year’s theme is “The Merry Downtown of Oz.” The deadline for businesses to submit an application is Friday, Nov. 9. Applications are due to Gina Moga or Mike Nelson at Special Events, 5 E. Downer Pl. Suite A.

A trophy will be awarded for the best decorated storefront. In addition, the winner will receive coverage in a press release and social media.

Windows must be fully decorated by Wednesday, November 14. Judging will take place between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16. Winner will be announced at Winter Lights on Friday, Nov. 16 at the parade ceremony.

Winter Lights kicks off the holiday season from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Friday before Thanksgiving. The Aurora tradition brings out thousands to see the parade and tree lighting at the G.A.R. Memorial Museum on Downer Place.

The free, family-friendly holiday event featuring a festive parade kicking off at 6:30 p.m. and ending with the official, living tree lighting at G.A.R. Memorial Museum, 23 E. Downer Pl. Enjoy fireworks, pop up shops, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus after the festivities. Shop downtown Aurora’s small businesses and visit downtown museums.

Visit Aurora Downtown’s Winter Lights 2018 event on Facebook for a full schedule.

KANE COUNTY

Bicentennial program shows state’s landscapes changes

Learn how Illinois’ native landscapes have changed since statehood, during a Nov. 3 nature program by the Forest Preserve District of Kane County.

Director of Natural Resources Ben Haberthur will describe the ecological transformation of Illinois and explain why natural ecosystems are rare today. He will also discuss region-wide efforts to restore Illinois’ splendid prairies, woodlands and wetlands.

The Natural History of Illinois: 200 Years of Change, Learn from the Experts nature program, will take place Saturday, Nov. 3, from 1- 2:30 p.m. at the Barbara Belding Lodge, located within Brewster Creek Forest Preserve at 6N921Illinois Route 25, St. Charles.

This program is for ages 18 and up. The fee is $10 per person. Advance registration is required. Call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com to register.

Learn from the Experts programs are taught by experts in their respective fields and offer in-depth learning opportunities about our local ecology. The programs are offered through a partnership with the Forest Preserve District of Kane County, St. Charles Park District and Geneva Park District.

For more information, visit www.kaneforest.com or find the Forest Preserve District on social media by searching @forestpreserve.

ELGIN

Phi Theta Kappa celebrates 50 year

Elgin Community College will host a 50th anniversary celebration for its Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Rho Kappa chapter on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Building B, Jobe Lounge, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

Registration is $10 per attendee, with proceeds funding the new Rho Kappa Transfer Scholarship that supports extraordinary chapter members in their academic pursuits.

Chapter alumni and current members are invited to attend the event that celebrates 50 years of scholarship, service and fellowship. The program will begin with a brunch reception followed by a brief program and plenty of time for alumni to reconnect.

The deadline to register is Thursday, Oct. 25. Visit elgin.edu/PTK50 for more information or to register online.

If you are unable to attend but would like to make a gift to support the Rho Kappa Transfer Scholarship in honor of the 50th anniversary, visit elgin.edu/Give or contact the ECC Foundation at 847-214-7377.

WHEATON

Cantigny Park host Veterans Day events

The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park will celebrate Veterans Day with multiple programs commemorating the World War I Centennial and by thanking all those who served in uniform during times of war or peace.

An Armistice was declared on November 11, 1918, silencing the warfare that had echoed across Europe for five years. The Great War was finally over. November 11 has been celebrated ever since – first as Armistice Day, and since 1954 as Veterans Day. The day is a tribute to all veterans, living or dead, but especially gives thanks to veterans who are still with us today.

Parking and admission are complimentary for the following events and programs at Cantigny:

Nov. 6, 7 p.m., Date with History: WWI Armistice — Jennifer D. Keene, a military historian specializing in World War I, will discuss the events of 100 years ago, when the Great War officially ended on November 11.

Nov. 7, 7 p.m., Doughboys of Cantigny: Oral History Presentation — Remember the WWI “doughboy” soldiers of the U.S. Army’s First Division, including veterans of the Battle of Cantigny, at this evening of oral histories narrated by Bill Brewster, curator for the First Division

Nov. 11, 10:50 a.m., Armistice Day: Bells of Peace — On the 100th anniversary of the WWI Armistice, Americans across the nation will toll bells in remembrance of those who served and sacrificed in the war that changed the world. Bring a bell or use a WWI Centennial commemoration bell (provided, while supplies last). The brief ceremony will include a bagpipe performance by the Firefighters Highland Guard of Naperville. Afterward, enjoy a Victory Tea with warm beverages.

Nov. 11, 5-7 p.m., Reflections Framed: A Celebration of Military Service, Past and Present— Now in its fifth year, this community project discovers, recognizes, preserves and celebrates military service stories from the Wheaton community. For details, visit www.helpaveteran.org/reflections or call 630.414.5706.

