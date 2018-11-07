–Kane County News Briefs

AURORA

Montgomery man facing multiple drug charges

Aurora police have secured multiple drug charges against a 36-year-old Montgomery man after executing a search warrant at his home on Oct. 25.

Ray J. Flores of the first block of Durango Road, Montgomery, has been charged with two counts each of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; and single counts of manufacture and delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis.

The manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance charges are Class-X felonies which call for enhanced prison time upon conviction.

The search warrant, which was executed at 5 p.m., yielded over 46 grams of cocaine, 55 hits of Ecstasy, 58 THC cartridges which are used for vaping, almost $4000 in cash and a 2007 Chevy Tahoe SUV.

Flores’s bail was set at $100,000.

ST. CHARLES

18-year-old man charged with attempted armed robbery

A St. Charles man was charged with seven counts following an attempted armed robbery that occurred on a residential street just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.

Arrested was Charley Soto, 18, of the 100 block of South 13th Street in St. Charles.

According to St. Charles police, officers responded at 6:36 a.m. Saturday to the area of Howard Street and South 16th Street on the west side of the river for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

The victim reported that a man, later identified as Soto, pulled up next to him in a vehicle as the victim rode his bicycle north of South 16th Street. Police said Soto displayed a weapon and ordered the victim to give him his money.

The victim fled on his bicycle, and Soto drove away from the scene. Within minutes, a responding police sergeant located a vehicle matching that of the suspect parked near a playground several blocks away.

The Geneva Police Department, Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Campton Hills Police Department assisted in the initial search for the suspect.

AURORA

Aurora Police are investigating three incidents of cell phones or smart watches being ripped off after citizens have tried to sell them online.

Police believe the offender in all three incidents is probably the same person.

In all three incidents, the offender is described as a black female, 18 to 19 years old, 5-4 to 5-6, 130 to 140 pounds, and goes by the name of “Tavia” or “Taivina”.

The latest theft occurred around 11:12 a.m., Oct. 28 in the 1200 block of Monomoy St. and involved a 47-year-old Naperville woman having her $1,000 IPhone stolen after arranging a transaction on the Offer Up app.

Around 3:45 p.m., Oct. 8, a 57-year-old Chicago man had his smartwatch stolen in the 300 block of Avon by a suspect who matched the description of the one in the two other thefts. He had posted the device for sale on Facebook.

The first theft occurred around 5:40 p.m., Oct. 7, and victimized a 21-year-old Gurnee woman who also had her smartwatch stolen in the 200 block of S. Lincoln after posting it on Facebook. Again, the offender went by the name “Tavia”.

Aurora Police have set up specially reserved parking spaces in their parking lot on East Indian Trail to sell or buy the items. Transaction in this space are recorded.

AURORA



City’s Gifts from Home program now under way

The City of Aurora’s annual Gifts from Home program offers active members of the military a reminder from their hometown during the holidays.

Gifts from Home thanks Aurora residents who are actively serving in the military—at home or abroad—with a gift box that includes mixed nuts, Aurora memorabilia and a card during the holiday season.

“As a young soldier, receiving mail from home was heartwarming,” said Mayor Richard C. Irvin, a veteran of the US Army who served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. “Something like this from the City would have inspired me to work even harder.”

To register an active member of the military, visit www.aurora-il.org/GiftsFromHome or email the following information to MyAurora@aurora-il.org:

Active military member’s name and rank

Complete military address

Branch of service and current station

Home address in Aurora

Name, relationship and contact informatoin of person submitting

To ensure timely deliver for the holidays, the deadline to submit information is Friday, Nov. 16. For additional details, contact City of Aurora Special Events at 630-256-3370.

ELGIN

U-46 looks for bilingual teachers at job fair

U-46 is hiring and there’s a specific need for bilingual teachers.

If you have those skill sets and career interests, you ought to consider attending the School District U-46 jobs fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Educational Service Center, 35 E. Chicago St., Elgin.

The district is seeking bilingual teachers, bilingual special ed teachers, para-educators and teacher assistants.

The Human Resources staff will guide applicants in a U-46 employment search. U-46 welcomes new applicants for administrative, teaching and support positions throughout the year.

The goal is to place an effective employee in every position, inside and outside the classroom.

At U-46, students represent more than 60 cultures and come from homes where more than 100 languages are spoken. District officials believe employees are the district’s most valuable resource and the key to students’ success.

The district recruits gifted individuals who cultivate a dynamic, challenging and supportive educational environment to meet the needs of the increasingly multicultural community we serve.

GENEVA

Geneva Holiday House tour returns Dec. 7-8

Five architecturally unique homes decked with boughs of holly and festive Christmas décor be featured when Geneva’s annual Holiday House Tour returns on Dec. 7-8.

Tickets, which are now sale, are $35 per person and include a traditional holiday tea at the First Congregational Church, 327 Hamilton St.

For more information visit: http://www.genevachamber.com/holiday_house_tour.php

STATE

ISBE offers short-term substitute teacher’s license

The Illinois State Board of Education is mounting a new effort to address the statewide teacher shortage with a license option. It’s called the “Short-Term Substitute Teacher’s License,” and it’s available right here in Kane County.

The Kane County Regional Office of Education is holding an in-person course on how to obtain your short-term license.

This program is offered to those who hold an associate’s degree or have 60 semester hours completed. This license will be valid until June 30, 2023 but may not be renewed.

In addition to subbing at the Kane County public schools, the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center is also is need for substitute teachers! The function of the Juvenile Justice Center is to provide safe, humane and secure temporary custody for juveniles pending court proceedings, or those who have been adjudicated on delinquent charges.

The event will be held at the Kane County Regional Office of Education from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19. Lunch will be provided for all those who attend!

GENEVA

History Museum announced two art exhibitions in 2019

Inspired by local artist, Edward J. Holslag, and his contributions to Kane County’s artistic heritage, the Geneva History Museum is hosting two art exhibitions in 2019, including a Kane County Juried Art Exhibition from June 14 to Nov. 2.

The Geneva History Museum is now accepting submissions for its competitive juried art exhibition, which is open to all artists 18 years of age and over who presently live in or have previously lived in Kane County.

All works must be original and completed in the last two years.

More information can be found at www.GenevaHistoryMuseum.org by clicking Kane County Juried Art Exhibition on our homepage. Entry deadline is Dec. 1, 2018.

