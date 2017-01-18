–Kane County News Briefs

AURORA

City offers automated kiosk for bill paying

The City of Aurora is now offering residents one more convenient way to pay bills with an automated kiosk located outside of the main entrance at Aurora City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place.

The new kiosk is open 24/7 for residents to pay water bills, parking tickets, fines and most other City bills. It accepts cash, credit cards, and checks, and issues a printed or emailed receipt.

“It’s a real convenience for residents who may come to City Hall after hours,” said Charles Koch, assistant director of finance. “Now you no longer have to worry about dropping your check in a drop box without getting a receipt, and the kiosk allows you to securely use both cash and credit, too.”

To make a payment, residents using the kiosk will need their water billing account number or service address, their parking ticket number, or, for other miscellaneous City payments, information from their bill. For cash payments, the machine gives change in cash and coins, but does not accept coins.

As always, residents can also pay their bills in person during City Hall business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, by mail or automated phone system.

KANE COUNTY

Kane County sponsors discount prescriptions

“Live Healthy,” a free county-sponsored prescription discounts program allows Kane County residents to use a discount card to receive an average of 24 percent off the retail price of prescription medicines.

The program, unveiled in November, is administered by CVS/Caremark, the program includes discounts on prescription medications at more than 68,000 pharmacies nationwide.

There are no annual limits placed on use, no forms to fill out, no waiting periods, no age or income requirements and no medical condition restrictions. The discount program is open to anyone who lives in Kane County, including those with or without insurance.

Residents without insurance can show the discount card to save on prescription purchases. Residents with insurance can show the card when their prescription medicines are not covered by their insurance.

To join, visit the county website homepage (http://www.countyofkane.org), call toll-free 877-321-2652 or visit nacorx.org to register and download the free card.

Ride in Kane offers transport for seniors, disabled

The Ride in Kane program offers a curb-to-curb para-transport service available to residents in Kane County. The program allows seniors and individuals with disabilities to request transport for daily needs, such as appointments or commutes to work, at a lowered rate.

Rides can be requested during normal hours seven days a week, and can be scheduled up to seven days in advance.

Residents qualify for Ride in Kane if they are 65 or older or have a documented permanent disability. Residents with disabilities need an RTA reduced fare card.

For more information on the Ride in Kane program, visit www.rideinkane.org or call 888-480-8549.

SUGAR GROVE

Tickets on sale for NCAA golf at Rich Harvest

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships, which will be held at Rich Harvest Farms and hosted for the first time by Northern Illinois University.

Play is scheduled from May 19-24 (women) and May 26-31 (men).

The event will be the first time NIU has hosted a NCAA Championship final in any sport since becoming a major college program in 1969. The Sugar Grove-based Rich Harvest Farms, named one of “America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses” by Golf Digest Magazine, was the site of NCAA men’s regionals in 2007 and 2014, and the Palmer Cup and Western Amateur in 2015.

Tickets start at $10. More information is available at NCAA.com/tickets.

ST. CHARLES

High school reopens after virus forces two-day closure

St. Charles East High School reopened on Thursday following a two-day closer forced closure for two days last week.

A stomach virus was suspected handled to closure after around 800 students called in sick on Monday.

“While a clinical determination has yet to be made about the stomach virus that is going around, the symptoms are similar to norovirus,” the district said in a statement. “So, we are following the procedures regarding norovirus. We are now working to assist the Illinois Department of Public Health in their efforts to more clearly identify this virus.”

Finals were scheduled for Jan. 17.

“We have been in close contact with the Kane County Health Department over the weekend for guidance and information and, our grounds and custodial staff have been making sure our schools have been thoroughly cleaned in preparation for the return of the students,” the district said.

GENEVA

Annual Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 23-29

Culinary excellence will be on the menu at Geneva Restaurant Week – an entire week of delicious discounted dining at some of our finest local restaurants.

Between Jan. 23-29, foodies will be able to eat their hearts out at participating restaurants that will offer lunch and dinner menus for either $19 or $39. Some deals are per person, some are for two and some are options you will only find during Restaurant Week.

Tickets and passes are not necessary for this week of discounted dining; show up at any participating location or call ahead to make a reservation to ensure a chance to indulge with these deep discounts.

Visit Geneva Restaurant Week on the Chamber of Commerce’s website for more information and a complete list of restaurants.

For additional information, call the participating restaurant or the Chamber at (630) 232-6060.

