–Kane County News Briefs

AURORA

Homeless man found dead In Fox River

Aurora police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was discovered in the Fox River on March 28.

At around 11:30 a.m., an Aurora patrol officer was flagged down in the area of River Street and Sard Avenue by a witness who said he thought he saw a body in the river.

Upon investigation, the man, David P. Rainford who is homeless, was located floating about 25 feet off the shoreline on the west side of the river, roughly in the 700 block of South River Street.

The Aurora Fire Department Dive Team with assistance from the Kane County Coroner recovered the body. There were no outward signs of foul play and an autopsy is pending at the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

AURORA

Police investigating thefts from gun shop

Aurora police are looking for the public’s help in investigating a burglary that occurred at around 12:05 a.m., March 27 at a gun store in the 500 block of N. Oakhurst Drive in which numerous firearms were stolen.

After forcing entry into the building, it appears that two suspects, both males, smashed open several display cases, took the weapons, and then fled, running southbound on O’Brien Drive possibly to a waiting vehicle.

At around 7:40 a.m., March 27, more than one of the handguns were discovered on the ground by a resident in the 3100 block of O’Brien. He immediately called police and we are now processing those guns for evidence.

There is no further suspect information to pass along.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call APD Investigations at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit a tip with our “My PD” app.

ST. CHARLES

Ald. Jim Martin was longest-serving

Former alderman and longtime community leader Jim Martin, a lifelong resident of St. Charles and the city’s longest-serving public official, died recently.

Martin was a fixture on the City Council since he was elected Ward 4 Alderman in 1979. He served under four mayors and maintained perfect attendance throughout his 36-year tenure. He is the longest-serving elected official in St. Charles to continually hold office.

“Jim served as a faithful public servant for 36 years as a member of the City Council,” said St. Charles mayor Ray Rogina in a statement. “He never missed a meeting; he loved our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his widow, Rita, and his entire family. I have ordered our city flags to be at half staff until his funeral.”

Prior to serving as alderman, Martin was an appointed member of the Zoning Board from 1974-79. He also was involved in many other civic endeavors, including the St. Charles Noon Rotary Club, Mental Health Commission, St. Charles Chamber of Commerce, Visit Greater St. Charles, Illinois Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown St. Charles Partnership.

COUNTY

Losurdo named officer of year by Kane chiefs

The St. Charles Police Department’s Johnathon Losurdo has been named officer of the year by the Kane County Chiefs of Police Association for decisive action that saved a woman’s life.

The association, in partnership with the Batavia Moose Lodge #682, presented Losurdo with the Louis Spuhler Award for outstanding police work in 2016 at a banquet held earlier this month at the Pheasant Run Resort.

Losurdo was nominated by St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan, who described a March 18 incident in which Losurdo was dispatched to a local hotel to investigate the report of a possible suicide in progress.

Upon arrival, Losurdo was told that a despondent female family member was in the hotel room and was attempting to hang herself in the bathroom. The subjects said they had attempted to intervene but the woman forced them out of the bathroom and locked the door.

Losurdo forced the door open and found an unresponsive woman with a bed sheet wrapped around her neck, hanging from the shower curtain rod.

He immediately raised the woman’s body to relieve the pressure around her neck, then retrieved a knife from his pocket and cut the sheet away from the curtain rod. He placed the victim on the floor, removed the sheet from her neck and prepared to perform other life saving measures. The victim regained partial consciousness and was subsequently transported by fire department medics to receive additional medical care.

“The quick and decisive actions taken by Officer Losurdo in this incident were no doubt the difference between life and death for this individual,” Keegan said.

ELGIN

U-46 kids raise $31,000 in hunger challenge

U-46 schools have raised more than $31,000 to go toward Food for Greater Elgin’s Change For Hunger Challenge.

The six-month drive challenged schools to raise at least $500 in spare change, a goal many schools met or exceeded.

Fox Meadow Elementary School, located in South Elgin, raised more than $2,700, ranking the highest among the 19 participating U-46 schools. The school tied the challenge to lessons on caring for others as part of being a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports school.

Fox Meadow sponsored specific events for three weeks. The first week students who donated a dollar or more were able to wear a hat during a school day. The second week students brought in specific denominations of coins each day. The third week students who donated a dollar or more participated in a pajama pants day. Fox Meadow staff members also stepped up to the plate and pledged $5 per run for the final games of the World Series.

“Every morning we pledge to care for ourselves, care for others, care for our school and care for our community,” said Fox Meadow fourth grade teacher Pam Medcalf. “The Change for Hunger Challenge allowed us to put those words into action.”

Kenyon Woods Middle School, also located in South Elgin, came in second with more than $2,200. Principal Lisa Olsem explained that the school promoted their campaign through their weekly newsletters but the school’s prior history of support and word of mouth also helped generate donations.

AURORA

Free yard waste collection under way

Spring yard waste collection in Aurora began this on Monday and will run for two weeks. The collection of bundled brush begins on the same day and runs through early November.

The Spring Yard Waste Collection program runs through Friday, April 14 and during the period residents do not have to use waste stickers to dispose of yard waste.

Yard waste must be placed in a 30-gallon kraft paper bag and not exceed 60 pounds. Yard waste mixed with garbage or yard waste in a garbage can or plastic bag will not be collected.

Beginning Monday, April 17, a waste sticker, which is the same one used for excess garbage, must be attached to the bag.

The Bundled Brush Collection program also began on Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 3. No waste stickers are required for this collection.

Branches and limbs that are ½ inch to 4 inches in diameter and 2 to 4 feet in length must be bundled and tied. The bundled brush should be placed at the curb in neat, manageable piles with the cut side of the limbs facing the street. Branches and limbs that are less than one-half inch in diameter are considered yard waste.

Brush that is not bundled and tied will not be collected. In addition, brush resulting from commercial tree trimming, which should be removed by the contractor, will also not be collected.

COUNTY

Tree-trimming to close part of Fox River Trail

Three Forest Preserve District of Kane County tree-trimming projects may prompt intermittent closures of sections of the Fox River Trail.

From April 10 – May 19, work is being done along the Fox River Trail from East Main Street in Carpentersville to the north, through River Bluff Road in Elgin to the south.

A contractor will be trimming and removing trees within three feet of poles, trees directly under power lines, and 200 ash trees lost to Emerald Ash Borer.

From April 10 – May 5, work will be done from SEBA Park in South Elgin to the north, through Villa Maria Road to the south in St. Charles. The contractor will be completing the same work — tree removal within three feet of poles and directly under power lines, as well as removal of 22 ash trees.

Finally, a contractor will be trimming removing trees under lines between Angelina Place and Bolz Road in Algonquin, just off the trail. Eight ash trees will also be removed at this location.

The Forest Preserve District asks trail users to be mindful of the project, heavy machinery being used, and of the possibility of intermittent trail closures during the time frames indicated. Signs on both ends of the project will alert trail users to each project.

For more information, contact the Forest Preserve District of Kane County at 630-232-5980 or visit www.kaneforest.com.

ELGIN

ECC board, faculty reach contract deal

The Elgin Community College Board of Trustees and the Elgin Community College Faculty Association (ECCFA) have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract.

The two parties agreed to the tentative contract, through the assistance of federal mediation, earlier this month.

“The tentative contract provides a foundation for sustainability moving forward,” said Eleanor MacKinney, chair of the ECC Board of Trustees. “Additionally, it allows us to continue to provide the community with a college that has an excellent learning environment for students.”

Negotiations began in September 2016. The ECCFA contract expired on Dec. 31, 2016.

“We are pleased that we were able to reach a tentative agreement with the Board of Trustees,” said Patrick Gordon, ECCFA’s chief negotiator and ECC associate professor I of general business. “We appreciate the time and effort put into the process by members of both teams.”

ECCFA membership will schedule a meeting to ratify the agreement, which will be followed by final ratification by the ECC Board of Trustees. Both teams have agreed not to release contract details until the tentative agreement is ratified by both parties.

AURORA

Police offer session on ‘Active Pareting Now’

“Active Parenting Now: First Five Years,” a free workshop, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday by the Aurora Police Department at Aurora Police headquarters, 1200 E. Indian Trail Rd. in Aurora.

The workshop focuses on children from birth to 5 years old.

Topics include stages of childhood development, positive encouragement, logical consequences and parent self-care.

Childcare and food will be provided.

Active Parenting Publishers and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Ga., created the program.

“You’ll leave each session energized and motivated to make changes in your family’s daily routine that will lead to greater happiness in every room of the house (and the car, too), police spokesman Dan Ferelli said.

Reservations are required. Call (630) 357-5683.

–Kane County News Briefs–