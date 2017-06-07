–Kane County News Briefs

ST. CHARLES



Police investigate $500,000 jewel theft

The St. Charles Police Department has reported what might be the most costly smash-and-grab vehicle burglary heist in Kane County history.

According to a report issued last week, more than $500,000 worth of fine jewelry — emeralds, sapphires, and rubies as well as one container that had 18 trays of gold and silver jewelry — were taken on the night of Saturday, May 24 from a 2015 Ford Transit van parked in a lot at the corner of Illinois Avenue and Riverside Avenue in St. Charles.

St. Charles police were called to the parking lot at 216 Riverside Ave. at around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary to motor vehicle. The victim — a jewelry vendor at the Fine Arts Show in downtown St. Charles that weekend— told police he had put his belongings into the van at around 6 p.m. When he returned at 9 p.m., he discovered that the vent window on the driver’s door had been broken and entry was made into the van.

Several totes and cases were taken from the van. Investigators are still working on an accounting of the items stolen but the victim reported the total value at around $500,000.

Nothing was taken from the vendor display area at the art show, Deputy Chief Dave Kintz said in the news release.

“We are asking for anyone with information to contact us due to the high dollar value estimated by the artist,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department Investigations Section at 630-377-4435.

COUNTY

‘Rudy’ makes visit to Juvenile Justice Center

Without fanfare or publicity, Rudy Ruettiger, the inspiration for the 1993 sports film Rudy, made a surprise visit to the youth at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center last week, leaving youth with a powerful message to change their lives for the better.

Ruettiger’s visit came late last month after an invitation from Kane County Judge Clint Hull.

His story — of a down-and-out kid trying to realize his dream to play football at Notre Dame — is the stuff of legend, and it resonated with inmates at the JJC.

“Don’t quit dreaming,” Ruettiger said. “If you quit dreaming, life becomes miserable and hard. You keep on doing something you dream about, and then another one comes.”

During his visit, Ruettiger conducted a Q&A session with the staff and youth and talked about the process of making the movie. He spent time talking one-on-one in some cases, encouraging them and letting them know that they can lead by example.

Youths at the JJC said Rudy’s visit and his story left a lasting impression.

“I learned to do good despite all the discouragement,” one youth said. Another said the chance to talk with Rudy one-on-one helped him keep going even after failed attempts to achieve a goal.

“You all have a story,” Ruettiger told them. “You’re in here to help people. You are in a position to learn from your mistakes and tell others your story.”

ELGIN

City creates department of neighborhood services

The city of Elgin has created a Department of Neighborhood Services, whose purpose will be to consolidate, centralize and streamline non-emergency services and “to help strengthen and improve quality of life in all of Elgin’s neighborhoods.”

Elgin City Manager Rick Kozal announced the organizational change last week and named former 311 Citizen Services Director Colby Basham as the department’s director.

According to a news release, the Department of Neighborhood Services will centralize non-emergency city services provided by 311, code compliance, rental licensing, public health and issues related to parking and traffic.

The Department of Neighborhood Services brings together many neighborhood-centric services and initiatives that require collaboration across multiple city departments. Issues that previously were handled within one department, such as code compliance, or by committee, such as parking or traffic complaints, will now have focused oversight and coordination.

Basham started at the city in 2010 as the underground utility superintendent in the Public Services Department. Prior to his work in local government, Basham spent more than 20 years in the private sector working in the construction and building industry, where he focused on project management, sales, customer service and process improvement.

AURORA

AU hosts non-profit leadership discussion

The Aurora University School of Business and Public Policy will host the second of its ongoing Nonprofit Leadership Institute Series (NLIS) panel discussions on June 13, 2017, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Aurora University Orchard Center, 2245 Sequoia Drive, in Aurora.

The event will include a panel of three nonprofit leaders from organizations throughout the Fox Valley who will discuss current challenges and opportunities facing nonprofits and social service agencies:

AU’s Nonprofit Leadership Institute allows professionals to learn about the latest developments in the industry.

Michael Meyer, Chief Executive Officer, Fox Valley United Way

Christy Pitol, LCSW, Manager of Bereavement Services, Fox Valley Hands of Hope

Marilyn Weisner, Executive Director, Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry

Panelists will share experiences and insight on surviving a challenging economic environment, building key resources and networks, and cultivating effective nonprofit leadership. Coffee and scones will be served.

According to Judson Curry, dean of adult and graduate studies at Aurora University, the Nonprofit Leadership Institute Series continues a long tradition of the university’s commitment to fostering and supporting nonprofit organizations in the region. Launched in spring 2017, the NPLI offers professionals an opportunity to learn about the latest developments in nonprofit leadership and network with other industry peers.

Future NPLI events have been scheduled:

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 | 7:30-9 a.m.; HR/Volunteer Management

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 | 7:30-9 a.m.; Trends and Issues in Nonprofit Governance

All events are held at the AU Orchard Center at 2245 Sequoia Drive, Aurora, IL 60506. For more information, contact the Center for Adult and Graduate Studies at 630-947-8955 or AUadmission@aurora.edu.

–Kane County News Briefs–