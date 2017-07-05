–Kane County News Briefs

COUNTY

Health Department reports first West Nile cases

The Kane County Health Department has collected a batch of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus. This batch was collected near Big Rock and is the first that has tested positive in 2017.

Although people usually notice mosquitoes during rainy conditions, those mosquitoes are commonly called floodwater or nuisance mosquitoes and typically do not carry West Nile virus. In hot, dry weather, mosquitoes that do carry West Nile virus breed in stagnant water, like street catch basins and ditches, and multiply rapidly. Remember, it’s never too early for you to inspect your home and yard for sources of standing water where these mosquitoes are likely to breed.

West Nile virus transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Most people with the virus have no clinical symptoms of illness, but some may become ill three to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Only about two persons out of 10 who are bitten by an infected mosquito will experience any illness. Illness from West Nile is usually mild and includes fever, headache and body aches, but serious illness, such as encephalitis and meningitis, and death are possible. Persons older than 50 years of age have the highest risk of severe disease.

SCHOOLS

Three from county honored as top state educators

The Illinois State Board of Education has joined with the Illinois Federation of Teachers and the Illinois Education Association to honor 40 educators who had been selected by their professional organizations as the best in their fields during the 2016-17 school year.

Of the 40 educators that were honored, three were educators from Kane County: Sandra Gonzalez of West Aurora High School, Don Porzio of the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, and Bev Taylor of Wasco Elementary School.

Township High School District 214’s Ricardo Castro was named the 2017 Illinois Teacher of the Year. Castro teaches English as a Second Language, Language Arts, and Spanish at Elk Grove High School. The annual Exemplary Teacher Recognition Award Luncheon provides an opportunity to honor other award-winning teachers from across the state.

Gonzalez was named Illinois New Teacher of Foreign Language, Illinois Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages.

Porzio was honored with the Lee Yunker Mathematics Leadership Award, Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

Taylor received the Jerry Johns Reading Educator of the Year, Illinois Reading Council



PLATO TOWNSHIP

Woman killed, two injured in Plant Road crash

A 78-year-old Itasca woman was killed and two Elgin residents injured in a crash last week on Plank Road, west of Illinois Route 47 in unincorporated Plato Township.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at around 11:30 a.m. on June 28 to the area of Plank Road for a report of a traffic crash with injuries.

The initial investigation indicates that a Nissan driven by Daisy Torres, 23, of Elgin was traveling east on Plank Road, and for an unknown reason crossed into the westbound lane of traffic, striking a westbound Acura driven by Suzanne Cannella of Itasca.

Torres and the sole-occupant driver of the Acura were transported to area hospitals, where the Cannella was pronounced deceased. Torres remains hospitalized with potential life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, 23-year-old Edgar Arias of Elgin, remains hospitalized with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Sheriff’s Office and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Plank Road was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated.

ST. CHARLES

Public invited to tour historic law office

The public is invited to view inside the 1843 S.S. Jones Law Office located on the south end of Langum Park in St. Charles and learn more about Stevens S. Jones, an attorney, judge and newspaper editor during the early years of St. Charles.

The Law Office was also used as a holding cell for deserters during the Civil War and there is graffiti on an interior wall, believed to be drawn by one of the prisoners.

The Thornapple Questers will serve as docents for the S.S. Jones Law Office from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the third Sunday on the month through September. Last year, the Thornapple Questers contributed funding for a period cast iron stove and stove board, and a window restoration. The Illinois Questers provided a matching grant for the project.

Questers is an international organization whose mission is to encourage preservation, restoration and conservation of historic buildings, sites and antiquities.

The Law Office is on the site of Camp Kane which served as a training ground for the 8th and 17th Illinois Calvary under Gen. John Farnsworth. One out of six St. Charles men served in these regiments.

Langum Park is located along IL Route 25 near the St. Charles / Geneva border. The Jones Law Office is located near the south end of the park, where parking is available.

GENEVA

Garbage rates increase starting this month

Geneva residents should take notice that garbage collection rates were adjusted starting on July 1 as part of the City’s contract with Advanced Disposal.

A garbage sticker will now cost $3.40. However, people who purchased stickers at the previous rate of $3.25 can use their remaining supply without paying the difference through June 30, 2018. Prices for the three available refuse carts also will increase about a dollar per month, according to the contract.

Garbage collection the week of July 3 will be pushed back one day later than normal due to the Independence Day holiday.

For more information about Geneva’s refuse and recycling program, visit the City’s website or call the Geneva Public Works Department at 630-232-1501.

BATAVIA

Friends of Fox River set July 8 river cleanup

Friends of the Fox River is co-sponsoring a July 8 clean-up along the Fox River in Batavia with the City of Batavia.

Persons interested in helping shouldmeet at the Blackard Skate & Bike Park 411 S. River St. Batavia at 9 a.m.

The group encourages everyone to bring their own garbage bags and gloves and will also provide extras. They will also offer snacks and water.

Sturdy shoes and sunscreen are recommended. All participants must sign a waiver and volunteers under 18 will require a parental signature.

For more information, contact Gary Swick, Friends of the Fox River at swick@mc.net or visit the Friends of the Fox website (http://www.friendsofthefoxriver.org/ ). See you there!

