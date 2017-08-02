–Kane County News Briefs

REGION

Travel, tourism spending reached $1.64.55 million

The Aurora Area Convention & Visitors Bureau announced today that travel and tourism spending in the 10 municipalities it represents grew 1.2 percent, or $164.55 million in 2016

Local tax receipts from tourism in the Aurora region reached $3.27 million in 2016, a 5.8 percent increase over 2015.

“The Aurora Area has positioned itself for continued growth in the tourism industry, said Cort Carlson, the bureau’s executive director. “A greater focus on reaching the regional traveler and group sales initiatives continue to drive visitation to the Aurora area. Our collection of world-class attractions, shopping, entertainment and outdoor recreational options makes the Aurora Area an ideal travel destination.”

Last year also saw the creation of the Aurora Area Sports Alliance to better focus the bureau’s sports marketing and sales efforts.

“Our athletic venues are some of the best in the country and continue to generate travel to the region,” Carlson said. “The sports alliance allows us to increase our national presence and name recognition as a top tournament and event destination.”

The Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization serving the ten communities of Aurora, Batavia, Big Rock, Hinckley, Montgomery, North Aurora, Plano, Sandwich, Sugar Grove and Yorkville.

BATAVIA

Public hearing set for Campana development

The Batavia Plan Commission will open and conduct a Public Hearing for the Campana Redevelopment at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Batavia City Council Chambers.

The developer — Evergreen Real Estate Group — plans to rehabilitate the landmark property at 901 N. Batavia Ave. into mixed income and affordable multi-family residential units while retaining some commercial uses currently in the building.

Eighty one, two and three-bedroom apartment united are proposed for the 1936 block and northern 1960s wing.

The former Campana facility is listed on the National Register of Historic Place. Evergreen plans to restore major historic components of the building. v

PRAIRIE PATH

Proposed rerouting part of Aug. 3 public meeting

The DuPage County Division of Transportation will host an informational meeting on Aug. 3 about a proposed rerouting of the Illinois Prairie Path-Aurora Branch between the Illinois Prairie Path-Batavia Spur and Eola Road in Aurora and Naperville.

The informational meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Metea Valley High School Main Entrance Atrium, 1801 N. Eola Road, Aurora.

Work will consist of the construction of a 10-foot-wide asphalt path along Eola Road, widening the Eola Road bridge over Interstate 88 and constructing connections to the Batavia Spur, DuPage Technology Corridor Trail and the Aurora Branch bridge over Eola Road.

Exhibits showing the proposed improvements will be on display and county representatives will be on hand to answer questions. For more information, contact Michael Barbier at (630) 407-6900.

ELGIN

Church plans concert to aid Syrian refugee families

A church in Elgin is hosting a concert this Saturday to help raise money for Syrian refugee families.

Bassel & The Supernaturals, a multi-piece R&B band will perform from 7-10 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 216 E. Highland Ave. The band was featured at the 2016 and 2017 South by Southwest Festival in Austin, TX, and has a new release called Elements.

Elements is dedicated to tragedies in Syrian American soul singer Bassel Almadani’s life, including the murder of his cousin, the destruction of his home and the sudden death of the band’s bassist. Bassel & The Supernaturals are on the road giving concerts at universities and churches in an effort to raise awareness about what is happening in Syria when Al-madani learned of his cousin’s murder.

Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a package of 10 more more and may be purchased online at FUMCElgin.org or by calling (847) 741-0038.

AURORA

Police offer safe spot for Internet transaction

The Aurora Police Department is offering a safe space e— either in our lobby or parking lot— to complete Internet transaction. actual transaction.

If the other party doesn’t agree to meet there, maybe they’re not who they’re purporting to be.

Unfortunately, a woman was victimized earlier this month when she found an IPhone for sale on the “Offer Up” app and agreed to meet its “seller” in the 600 block of Old Indian Trail.

When the two met, the “seller” displayed the phone but grabbed the woman’s money once she presented it, and ran. He ended up taking the IPhone and money; and getting into green Pontiac sedan which fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male around 16 to 18 years old, 5’5”, 110 to 120 lbs., with medium length black dreadlocks and a large earring. We are currently following leads in the case.

Anyone with information should call Investigations at 630-256-5500, Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000, or submit tips with the department’s My PD app.

ST. CHARLES

Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus

A bird found in St. Charles last week has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first bird found this year in Kane County that has tested positive for the disease.

As part of its West Nile program, the Health Department collects certain dead birds to be sent to the state lab for testing.

Kane County residents should call (630) 444-3040 to report the presence of freshly-dead birds (such as crows or blue jays) to determine if WNV testing is recommended.

The health department is allowed to send a limited number to the state lab to be tested. The birds must not show any signs of decay, trauma, maggot or insect activity.

More detailed West Nile monitoring results from this and previous years can be viewed at kanehealth.com/west_nile.htm

–Kane County News Briefs–