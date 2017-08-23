–Kane County News Briefs

ELGIN

Coroner identifies man stabbed in parking lot

The Kane County Coroner’s Office has identified the 36-year-old man who was stabbed to death on Aug. 12 in a parking lot on Jansen Farm Drive in Elgin.

Elgin police had found Bayron Cruz of Wood Dale after responding at around 1:54 a.m. Saturday to an assist-the-ambulance report for a subject bleeding in the parking lot of the 1100 block of Jansen Farm.

Cruz was located and transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at around 2:56 a.m., according to the Coroner’s Office news release.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department’s Major Investigations Division are actively investigating the case.

An autopsy was performed at the Kane County Morgue. The preliminary cause of death was multiple stab wounds. Toxicology samples were collected and sent to a forensic lab.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office is cooperating with the Elgin Police Department in the ongoing investigation of this incident.

The Elgin Police Department said an updated press release will be issued when pertinent new information is available.

GENEVA

Barn severely damaged in fourth fire this month

A large storage barn was severely damaged by a fire last week at 37W260 Kaneville Road in unincorporated Geneva Township near Geneva’s west side.

The Kaneville Road fire is the fourth structure fire in the Geneva / St. Charles area this month.

The Geneva Fire Department was dispatched at about 9:06 p.m. for a reported structure fire. The storage barn was unoccupied but did house a boat and pick-up truck.

First arriving companies found thick smoke coming from the east side of the structure with heavy flames visible from the interior. According to a city of Geneva news release, firefighters initiated a defensive attack, and elevated the initial response to a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System first-level box alarm for additional manpower, equipment and resources.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.

Two firefighters were treated for dehydration and released at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates still are being compiled, but the storage barn and contents sustained significant damage.

Firefighters from Batavia, St. Charles, Elburn, West Chicago, Fermilab and the North Aurora fire

COUNTY

Second well, septic seminar on Sept. 21

The Kane County Health Department’s free Well and Septic Seminar for Homeowners has become so popular that organizers have added a second session on Sept. 21 at the University of Illinois Extension Office, 535 S. Randall Road, St. Charles.

Are you a homeowner with a well and/or septic system? Do you know how these systems work? Do you know how to properly care for your well and septic system?

If your answer to one or both of the last two questions is no, it’s a good idea to sign up now. The second seminar has been added to accommodate demand.

Organizers ask that you call ahead and reserve a seat. The Health Department number for well and septic information is 630-444-3040. If you reach a voicemail, please leave your name, phone number, address and reason for calling and we will put you on the list.

Each household that is supported by well water gets a free water sample test kit.

AURORA

ACTV shines spotlight on local restaurants

Aurora Community Television is shining the spotlight on local restaurants through a new series that takes viewers into some of our favorite eateries.

Aurora Eats is now airing its pilot season featuring four establishments: Banana Split, Jake’s Bagels, Tecalitlan and Basils Greek Dining.

Hosted by Aurora native and local educator, Jalitza Colon, each episode goes behind the scenes to speak with restaurants representatives while sampling popular choices on the menu.

Most episodes will feature Colon sampling foods during a conversation with restaurant representatives, but on occasion, special guests will make cameo appearances – like Mayor Irvin on Basil’s Greek Dining episode.

Pilot season episodeswill be released every other Tuesday – known as #TastebudTuesdays – on the City’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Aurora Eats and and other city videos can be viewed at www.youtube.com/cityofauroraillinois

AURORA

Library hosts Beatles Barbecue on. Aug. 26

Released on June 1, 1967, the music of the Beatles’ eighth album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, was different, exciting and colorful.

That’s the idea behind the Aurora Public Library Foundation’s Beatles Barbecue, set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Richard and Gina Santori Public Library’s Parker Garden.

“This is a fundraiser to support early literacy and scholarships as well as delivery of library materials to the homebound,” said Foundation President Kelly McCleary. “It will also help purchase technology and STEM tools for all library locations.”

But like the 1967 album, the event will be different from past Library Foundation events.

“We will have a live band (the Dog and Pony Show), dancing, karaoke, raffles, trivia and prizes,” said Foundation Manager Laura Stoney, “but there will not be an auction at this time. We just want people to come out and have fun and support their library.”

Tickets are available online at http://www.santorilibrary.com/beatles-barbecue-tickets/ for $50 each, which includes an on-site barbecue with all the trimmings by Reuland Food Service. Beer, wine, and a specialty cocktail created just for the occasion are included in the ticket price.

ST. CHARLES

Solar demonstration project under construction

Construction is underway on a new utility-scale solar plant demonstration/pilot project from the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA) located on Equity Drive in the Legacy Business Center.

IMEA supplies wholesale power to the City of St. Charles and selected St. Charles as host site for the solar demonstration program over other competing municipalities.

The 500kWh solar plant will cover approximately three acres within the Legacy Business Center (adjacent to the East Side Sports Complex), and will feature a ground-mounted solar panel array.

The solar plant is one element of the City’s new electric substation designed to meet increasing utility needs in the southeastern quadrant of the City.

As a demonstration site, it will provide approximately 650,000 kWh per year, about enough power to supply 70 St. Charles residential customers to help supplement electric capacity. St. Charles Electric Utility and IMEA staff will be studying how the solar plant contributes to the City’s distribution system. Solar production is scheduled to begin in the fall.

For more information, contact (630) 377-4401 or tbruhl@stcharlesil.gov.

BATAVIA

IDOT closes Route 31 lanes for resurfacing work

The Illinois Department of Transportation has closed lanes on Illinois Route 31 between Main Street and Maple Avenue, in Batavia and North Aurora.

The closures are necessary for resurfacing and pedestrian ramp improvements along Route 31.

In order to complete the work, daytime lane closures will take place on Route 31 between Main Street and Maple Avenue when construction activities are taking place.

The project includes resurfacing, pavement patching and pedestrian ramp improvements. The overall project will improve mobility and safety for motorists and pedestrians.

The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2017.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

SUGAR GROVE

Dickson honored as WCC ‘distingished contributor’

For his dedication and service, Waubonsee Community College has named Richard “Shorty” W. Dickson the 2017 Distinguished Contributor.

Dickson, a retired insurance executive from Bristol, served on the college’s Board of Trustees from 1972 until 1987 and then again from 1989 until the present. In those years he has served as an officer of the board for 38 years, 29 years as Chair and 9 years as Vice Chair. He continues to serve as the vice chair of the board today.

During his tenure, Dickson has helped steer the college from its predominantly rural foundation to one that serves one of Illinois’ largest and most diverse population centers.

Dickson is an active member of the Dickson-Murst Farm Partners, which manages the homestead building that houses the Kendall County offices of the Conservation Foundation. He also serves on the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Board.

“Mr. Dickson’s commitment and service to Waubonsee and the community for more than 40 years are remarkable. He exemplifies the core values of the college. We thank him for his unmatched service and contribution,” said Dr. Christine Sobek, president of Waubonsee Community College.

The Distinguished Contributor Award is given each year to an individual, a group of individuals, or organizations who have made an outstanding contribution or given exemplary support the college.

–Kane County News Briefs–