–Kane County News Briefs

GENEVA

One hurt, house damaged in sixth area fire since July 29

One person was injured after a house was damaged by a fire Aug. 30 at 220 Kansas St. on Geneva’s east side.

It was the sixth structure fire in Geneva or St. Charles since July 29.

The Geneva Fire Department was dispatched to the incident at about 8 p.m. after a neighbor spotted the fire and called 911. As engines arrived on the scene, smoke was coming from the east side of the single-family home, and flames were visible from the front window. Firefighters found the homeowner outside the front door with burn injuries.

Firefighters initiated an interior attack and brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. The homeowner was transported by ambulance to Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home sustained fire and heat damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the structure. Damage estimates still are being compiled, but the house has been deemed uninhabitable at this time.

Firefighters from Batavia, St. Charles, Elburn and the West Chicago fire departments assisted Geneva at the scene. The Fermilab and North Aurora fire departments provided backup at the Geneva fire stations during the call.

Additional support was given by the Geneva Emergency Management Agency, Geneva Police Department and the Geneva Public Works Department.

COUNTY

Smart traffic signals to Randall intersections

Kane County’s Division of Transportation received approval from the Kane County Board earlier this month to spend up to $547,875 on real-time traffic signalization technology that is designed to improve traffic conditions on the busiest section of Randall Road.

Adaptive Signal Control Technology the Rapid Flow Technologies systems that are set to be implemented in 2018 and with construction is planned to be completed by early 2019.

In this case, the benefits for Kane County drivers are “smart” traffic signals that can control traffic flow, and reduce waiting times and congestion. Better traffic flow means better air quality, cost savings for Kane County consumers and, ultimately, happier drivers.

KDOT will install hardware at intersections that will analyze real-time traffic situations and make adjustments to maximize the movement of vehicles. The technology will first be installed on Randall Road from Big Timber to Huntley Roads, through Elgin, Sleepy Hollow and West Dundee.

The project will include adding sensors at the intersections that use video and possibly radar detection to gather data on vehicle volumes, vehicle occupancy, congestion and other related values. Computers then calculate the optimal signal timings based upon the real-time traffic data.

ST. CHARLES

City plans police facility at former shopping center

The St. Charles City Council is considering a new $21.5 million police facility on a 6.5 acre site along the south side of the former Valley Shopping Center.

The chosen site meets all the criteria needed for a modern police facility and is expected to accommodate the City’s police operations for the next 50 years.

“Locating our new police station at the Valley Shopping Center site provides our community with police services that are quite visible, easily accessible, and centrally located,” said Mayor Ray Rogina. “It also allows the City to rehabilitate a depressed property for a greater common good.”

Locations for the facility had been under review for about two years. The Valley Shopping Center was one of the original sites under consideration. But until recently, the site was under contract with another buyer. There also was a question about potential environmental issues, but the property owners recently received a letter of No Further Remediation (NFR) from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Until the Valley Shopping Center site became available, the City was looking at placing the new facility on City-owned property at Rt. 31 and Red Gate Road. At this time, there are no immediate plans for the land at Rt. 31.

Recognizing several deficiencies with the current facility, in 2015 the City Council directed the police and public works staffs to review the structure, site, and operational needs of the Police Department. The results showed replacing the current aging facility with a newly built structure on an alternate site was the best long-term option.

Funding for the new facility will come from both City funds and a 20-year bond issue. It will take two to three years to design and build the new police station.

GENEVA

Cougars announce 2018 season schedule

The 28th season of Kane County Cougars baseball will open on Thursday, April 5, 2018 against the Clinton LumberKings, the team announced last week.

The Cougars face the LumberKings in a brief two-game home stand before traveling to Clinton for the second half of a home-and-home series.

In 2018, Kane County will play host to a handful of their Eastern Division opponents including the Lake County Captains (May 7-9), Fort Wayne TinCaps (May 10-12), West Michigan Whitecaps (July 18-20) and the South Bend Cubs (July 21-23) while the Cougars will visit the Lansing Lugnuts (May 1-3), Great Lakes Loons (May 4-6), Bowling Green Hot Rods (July 11-3) and the Dayton Dragons (July 14-16) on the road.

Fans will be treated to a total of 25 post-game fireworks shows beginning on Friday, May 25 with Thirsty Thursdays taking place for every Thursday evening game beginning on Opening Night. Kids (age 3-10) will receive a voucher at the gate for a free hot dog and small soda on Sundays beginning May 27. Lastly, the Ballpark Concert Series will kick off on June 16 featuring pre-game concerts in the Music Garden, presented by the Acres Group, at every Saturday home game from June through September.

Additional special events, promotions and theme nights will be announced as they are confirmed throughout the off-season.

ELGIN

Police host seminar on teens, distracted driving

Registration is open for our ‘Teens and Distracted Driving’ and “Traffic Stops and You” seminar which will be held on Oct. 17 from 6-9 p.m. at the Elgin Police Department.

In an effort to educate new drivers and keep their passengers and themselves safe, this free seminar will be taught by Elgin Police traffic officers and offered to teenage drivers and their parents or guardians.

New drivers may lack the experience that is needed in many driving scenarios and officers will cover topics such as teen driver risks, how to prepare for an emergency situation, the dangers of distracted driving, seatbelt use, and the differences between adult and teenage licenses. Additionally, we will review what happens during a traffic stop.

There is no fee for the class; a parent or guardian must accompany participants under the age of 18 and Elgin residents will be given registration priority.

FOREST PRESERVES

‘Acorn Moon’ nature program on Oct. 8

Oakhurst Forest Preserve on Sunday, Oct. 8 will celebrate the beginning of fall during a “Harvest of the Acorn Moon” festival. The festival is from 1-4 p.m.

“Harvest of the Acorn Moon” is one of the District’s most popular nature programs. There are family-friendly activities for all ages and will include pumpkin painting, games, guided nature hikes, nature crafts, folk music, and more.

There is no admission fee, however, nominal fees for crafts and refreshments apply. No registration is required.

Oakhurst Forest Preserve is located at 1650 Fifth Ave., Aurora.

For more information or to see a full roster of District nature programs, call (630) 444-3190 or visit www.kaneforest.com.

ST. CHARLES

Firm’s donations helps habitat restoration

St. Charles-based Clarke has donated $23,333 to the Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, the nonprofit fundraising arm of the District, for habitat restoration at Belleau Woods Forest Preserve in Wheaton, a rare high-quality woodlands in DuPage County.

J. Lyell Clarke III, president and CEO of Clarke, presented the Friends and the Forest Preserve District’s Board of Commissioners with a check at the board’s August meeting. The donation is part of the company’s “One for Tomorrow” award program, which Clarke funds with one percent of revenues from its NextGen products and services developed to reduce the environmental footprint for mosquito control and aquatic habitat management.

The money will protect native trees and plants at Belleau Woods by funding the removal of invasive or exotic plants such as honeysuckle and buckthorn. It is difficult to use prescription burns to control invasives at the preserve at Roosevelt and County Farm roads because of the challenges of managing smoke in such a heavily developed area, according to District Natural Resources Director Erik Neidy.

The first phase of the project is expected to cost $42,000 and take two years to complete. Long-term efforts at the site will stabilize soils, reduce stormwater runoff and enhance the natural experience for visitors, Neidy said.

Individuals, companies and groups who wish to help fund the project can contact the Friends at (630) 933-7097 or fundraising@dupageforest.org.

–Kane County News Briefs–