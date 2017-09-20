–Kane County News Briefs

GAR Memorial honored by museums groups

The Aurora Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Museum (GAR) has been named the 2017 Small Institution of the Year by the Illinois Association of Museums (IAM).

“The IAM Awards Committee and Executive Board were impressed with efforts and outcomes of the City of Aurora and its dedicated citizens to restore and reopen this important historic building and preserve and tell the many stories it interprets,” the IAM said in its announcement of the honor.

The Aurora GAR Memorial Museum was built in 1877-78 as a tribute to the brave Aurora men who fought in the Civil War. Seven hundred men from 70 different Union Army regiments would become members of the Aurora GAR Post. Over the years, the GAR Hall fell into disrepair, and was closed because of safety concerns. After a 15-year, $3.5 million restoration effort, the Museum was reopened to the public on Memorial Day 2016.

“The stalwart efforts to reopen the GAR have not gone unnoticed,” said Mayor Richard C. Irvin. “Visitors are in awe as they tour the museum. Statewide organizations such as the Illinois Association of Museums and Landmarks Illinois have deemed it worthy of recognition. Certainly, everyone who was involved in the restoration efforts must be applauded for their work to preserve one of Aurora’s most treasured historic assets.”

Today, the GAR Museum at 23 E. Downer Place in downtown Aurora presents a dozen exhibits focusing on the local soldiers who served in the Civil War and on the growing community of Aurora in the mid and late 1800s. The Museum is open – for free — from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 5 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of every month. The Museum also is open for tours by community and school groups, Monday through Friday.

The 2017 Small Institution of the Year award will be presented to the City at an awards dinner sponsored by the Illinois Association of Museums in October.

AURORA

Take leisurely stroll at historical group’s event

The fall fundraiser for the Aurora Historical Society will conjure up a leisurely walk on the streets of downtown Aurora a century ago.

During “Aurora By Lamplight,” to be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at the Early Streets Museum at Blackberry Farm, guests can window shop and bar hop along the lamp-lighted streets of the museum which feature re-creations of actual Aurora businesses during the era 1900 to 1910.

Hors d’oeuvres will be catered by a historic Aurora business, Reuland Food Service, and there will be dancing to the eight-piece John and Lori Klatt Dance Band. Prominent Aurora citizens of the era will be closing up their businesses and stopping to visit with guests.

They will include artist and photographer Casimir Arcouet and his precocious daughter, Leah; dentist, founder of Flag Day and notable Luxembourger, Dr. Bernard Cigrand; and band leader D.W. Godard.

The cost is $55 per person (members $50). Cash bar. Reservations are required and may be made online at http://www.aurorahistory.net or by calling 630-906-0650 and leaving a message.

COUNTY

Four private schools ranked among best

A recently published 2018 list of best schools in Illinois by Niche ranks four Kane County private schools among the best.

No. 12 Elgin Academy, No. 17 Marmion Academy, No. 39 Rosary High School and No. 66 Aurora Christian schools all made Niche’s 2018 list.

Ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges that students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings, and more.

Niche’s No. 1 ranked private school in Illinois is Lake Forest Academy.

ELGIN

Community Job Fair Sept 21 at library

The Gail Borden Library Community Job Fair is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the library, 270 N Grove Ave. — but don’t wait to sign up.

The job fair is an opportunity to talk to local employers about permanent or seasonal openings and to fill out applications. Computers will be available for online applications.

The job fair will feature a variety of employers.

“Right now, we are happy to announce that we have 36 confirmed employers,” organizers said this week. “We believe that we will have up to 50 employers.”

And these employers have some pretty big names — from Advocate Sherman Hospital to American Eagle to U-46 to JP Morgan Chase to McDonald’s to UPS and many, many more.

Employers who wish to participate may contact Amanda Gardner at agardner@gailborden.info through Sept. 15 or until space is filled.

To see additional employers as they are added, please visit gailborden.info/jobfair.

ST. CHARLES

Police seek suspect in armed robbery

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit assisted St. Charles police last week in response to the report of a holdup by a man wielding a semi-automatic handgun.

According to a St. Charles Police Department report, officers responded at 9:53 p.m. on Sept. 11 to the parking lot of the Fox Run Apartments at 115 Walnut Drive for a report of an armed robbery. A 42-year-old male reported that, while walking to his car, he was approached by an offender holding the silver semi-automatic weapon.

The victim handed over the wallet. He was not injured.

Residents in the area reported seeing someone matching the description of the offender running east in the area of Walnut Street and 18th Street.

Officers checked the area, and a K9 from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. The offender was not located.

The offender is described as a 25-year-old male black, 5-foot, 10 inches tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and blue jeans.

The St. Charles Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Investigations Section at 630-377-4435.

AURORA

Juvenile charged for having handgun

A 17-year-old Aurora man is facing weapons charges after officer found him in possession of a defaced handgun earlier this month.

According to Aurora police, officers on patrol around 11:30 p.m., Sept. 1 in the 300 block of Woodruff spotted two people on bikes who fled the area as soon as they spotted the officers’ squad.

Police said additional officers and Special Operations Investigators responded and an officer spotted one of the bike riders, a 17-year-old Aurora man, in an alley. When he saw the officer, the 17-year-old allegedly ran and crouched near a vehicle.

He was taken into custody a short time later and when officers looked under the vehicle he crouched near, a loaded, defaced, .22 caliber handgun was discovered.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a defaced firearm. He was then taken to the Kane County Youth Home.

AURORA

Gun, drugs seized from Aurora home

A recent search warrant executed at an Aurora home turned up cocaine, marijuana and a handgun, Aurora police said.

According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli, members of the department’s Special Operations Group, along with DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group Investigators, executed the warrant at a home in the 400 block of Grove Street around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

The search turned up a .40 caliber handgun, 5.62 grams of cocaine and 18 pounds of marijuana, which were all seized.

Two people were charged as a result of the operation.

Charged with three Class-X Felonies including armed violence, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana was the apartment’s tenant, Esmerelda

Delgado, 41. She also faces an additional felony charge of unlawful delivery of cocaine.

Jose Sanchez, 39, 500 block of Claim St., Aurora, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance after cocaine was found in his possession, police said.

Ferrelli said that according to charging documents, the seized gun was within reach of Delgado when the investigators entered the apartment.

ST. CHARLES

Police host Special Olympics fundraiser

The St. Charles Police Department is hosting a Special Olympics Illinois fundraiser at Zanies Comedy Club, 4051 E. Main St. on Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each. To order, please call the St. Charles Police Department at (630) 377.4435. $20 from every ticket purchase benefits Special Olympics Illinois. The Police Department is closing in on its goal of raising $10,000 for Special Olympics this year.

“The money raised from events like these helps the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois receive medical and dental screenings, limits the cost of participating in events and purchasing equipment, and much more,” said Officer Jennifer Bresnahan, the event’s organizer. “We hope you can join us for this fun night out for a great cause.”

The scheduled performer for the evening is comedian Lenny Schmidt. Read more about Schmidt and the performance athttp://www.zanies.com/st-charles/event/lenny-schmidt-800-pm-3/. Tickets must be purchased prior to the show, and there is a two item food or drink minimum during the performance. The show is open only to those aged 21 and over.

For more information, contact Sara Cass or Jennifer Bresnahan at the Police Department at (630) 377.4435 or police@stcharlesil.gov.

COUNTY

Elgin heroin dealer sentenced to 12 years

Kane County Circuit Judge John A. Barsanti sentenced 36-year-old Kentrell M. Montgomery to 12 years’ imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections in proceedings earlier this month.

Montgomery pleaded guilty on July 17 to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church, a Class X felony.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Salvatore LoPiccolo stated during the plea hearing that on Sept. 11, 2015, Sept. 15, 2015, and Sept. 17, 2015, Montgomery sold a total of just less than 3 grams of heroin to an undercover police officer within 1,000 feet of two churches on Elgin’s west side.

Montgomery has four prior drug delivery convictions, in Kane and McHenry counties, and has served two prior prison terms.

