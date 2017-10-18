–Kane County News Briefs

AURORA

Blackhawk Park official opening on Oct. 18

The Fox Valley Park District invites the public to join its grand opening ceremony for Blackhawk Park on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m.

Located along Galena Boulevard between Blackhawk and View streets on Aurora’s near west side, Blackhawk Park is built on the site where the original West Aurora High School stood since 1905.

The site’s historical significance played an influential role in its planning and development – as did Park District residents, who helped shape concept plans through open house forums last winter. Naming of the park was also put to public vote, with “Blackhawk” the overwhelming favorite.

The ceremony will include appearances by three local citizens who share a long association with the site and the schools that stood there – Neal Ormond (West Aurora Junior High School), Larry Shepard (Benjamin Franklin Junior High School) and Dr. Paul House (Aurora Christian schools).

The park’s highlight design feature is a centralized, circular “great lawn” area that encourages unstructured play. The northeast section of the park features innovative playground equipment, a splash pad (open next spring) and a unique shelter reminiscent of the old West Aurora High School.

An interpretive plaza offers educational opportunities and environmental awareness, marked by a flagpole at the entrance – the same flagpole location as it was for the high school. The plan also provides an area for public art displays.

Extensive landscaping – including a rain garden adjacent to the splash pad – will buffer the park from nearby traffic and provide natural beauty.



Cicero boy hospitalized after pulled from submerged vehicle

The condition of a six-year-old Cicero boy who was submerged under water for at least 30 minutes remained unknown on Sunday after he was was pulled from a vehicle in an Aurora retention pond following an early morning accident.

Aurora Police responded to the area of Diehl Rd. and I-88 at approximately 2:40 a.m. Sunday after reports of a car that had lost control and gone into a retention pond on the south side of Diehl. Upon arrival police discovered a Nissan Xterra in the pond that had occupied by four females— a 31-year old driver and passengers aged 21, 15, and 12; along with a 6-year-old boy.

The driver said the five were at a party in Aurora and were returning back to Cicero. When she exited 88 onto Diehl, she lost control of her vehicle, went through the intersection with Eola and ended up in the retention pond. All four females were able to escape, however, the boy could not.

An Aurora Fire Department Dive Team located the boy about 80 feet from shore and in approximately 15 feet of water. They got him out of the pond around 3:05 a.m. It is thought the boy was in the water for at least 30 minutes. He was rushed to an Aurora hospital in critical condition and later transported to a Chicago hospital.

Both the driver and the boy are from Cicero. The hometown of the three female passengers is not yet available. It appears that more than one of the occupants, including the driver and the boy, are related.

Alcohol is thought to be a factor in the crash and the driver is being detained by Aurora Police. It is not known if weather was a factor.

Aurora Police Traffic Investigators are heading up the investigation.

ST. CHARLES

City tops in America in Bloom contest

St. Charles was named the winning community in the 25,000 to 50,000 population category from America in Bloom National Awards program.

Judges also gave St. Charles the Outstanding Achievement Award for Overall Impression, among the 40 communities that entered from across the nation.

There will be a special awards presentation at the Oct. 16 City Council meeting, 7 p.m., in Council Chambers, 2 E. Main Street.

The wins earned St. Charles a spot in the Circle of Champions, which include communities that have earned a combination of any three awards in the population category or for outstanding achievements.

St. Charles scored 904.50 out of a possible 1,000 points, earning the coveted ‘5 Blooms’ rating. St. Charles Landscaped Areas also received a nod from the judges, having scored in the top three for the Outstanding Achievement Award in that category.

From July 13-14, two program judges visited St. Charles and toured floral displays, landscaped areas and environmental project sites. The judges also reviewed St. Charles’ heritage preservation and urban forestry efforts, in addition to noting community involvement and overall community impression.

OSWEGO

Kifowit collecting phones to aid assault victims

Throughout the year, State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, collects used cellphones and in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, she is hoping to triple the amount of used cell phones usually collected to help benefit survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Residents are invited to drop off cell phones, accessories and chargers for Mutual Ground domestic violence shelter in Aurora.

Old cell phones can be delivered to Kifowit’s constituent service office, 1677 Montgomery Road, Suite 116, Aurora, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to noon throughout the year.

Donated cell phones will be reprogrammed and given to people in need or recycled with the proceeds going towards helping victims.

Mutual Ground is one of the oldest and largest domestic violence and sexual assault service agencies in Illinois. They provide 24-hour hotlines staffed by trained crisis intervention advocates who counsel over 2,000 women a month.

For more information, contact Kifowit’s constituent service office at (630) 585-1308, by email at Stephanie.Kifowit@att.net, or by visiting www.ILDistrict84.com.

GENEVA

MetroNet set to offer fiber optic media option

Geneva residents will have a new option for their cable television, Internet and phone service coming in the future.

MetroNet will begin installing fiber optic cable and infrastructure in parkways throughout the city during the next two years after the Geneva City Council approved a cable television franchise agreement with the company in September.

MetroNet will start constructing its fiber network in late October or early November in the Pepper Valley and the northern half of the Fisher Farms subdivisions on the Geneva’s west side, pending permit approval from the city.

MetroNet will notify residents three times prior to construction commencing in their neighborhood. The company will send a letter several weeks beforehand and then a postcard as the project start date draws closer. Yard markers posted on property serve as the final reminder to alert people that crews will begin installing underground and aerial equipment in the next few days.

Each neighborhood will take about six to eight weeks to complete.

MetroNet has created a construction website at www.metronetinc.com/construction, where residents will find a project overview, construction map, FAQs and an avenue to submit questions online. Residents also can make inquiries by calling MetroNet at 877-386-3876.

COUNTY

Charges filed against driver in fatal crash

Reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges have been filed against the 19-year-old driver whose car crashed on Oct. 6 in unincorporated St. Charles Township, resulting in the death of Nicholas Hanson, 19, of Geneva.

The fatal, single-vehicle traffic crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 6 on Burr Road south of Hawkins Lane.

An initial investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office indicates that a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Raphael Peruzza, 19, of Geneva was traveling south on Burr Road and for an unknown reason left the roadway and flipped, eventually coming to a rest in a tree line on the east side of Burr Road.

Prior to the arrival of deputies, Peruzza was able to exit the Jeep, which was on fire. After the fire was extinguished, emergency personnel found Hanson inside the Jeep.

Peruzza was transported to Delnor Hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Hanson was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5:40 a.m., according to a news release from the Kane County County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was performed on Oct. 6, 2017, and toxicology samples were sent to a forensic lab. The preliminary cause of death is pending upon the completion of the medicolegal death investigation.

Recent fires prompt warning for escape plan

A spate of late-summer, early fall structure fires in the Tri-Cities serve as reminders that every household should establish a plan for emergency situations.

That’s also the message of the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which on Tuesday kicked off National Fire Prevention Week 2017.

In 2016, fires occurred in more than 15,000 homes in Illinois. Additionally, Illinois fire departments reported over 500 civilian fire-related injuries and 121 civilian fatalities.

Gov. Bruce Rauner proclaimed Oct. 8-14 as Fire Prevention Week in Illinois to encourage residents to learn and prepare for emergency situations.

This year’s theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out.” Firefighters across the state will be visiting schools to teach students the importance of fire safety. In fire emergencies, seconds can mean the difference between life and death. It is crucial to have an escape plan in place for your home. Each occupant should know multiple exits and paths to safety.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends the following:

Draw a map of your home that clearly identifies pathways to two exits.

Practice your home fire drill twice a year – one at night and one during the day – with everyone in the family.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them.

Clearly mark your home so fire departments and first responders can find it easily.

Close doors behind you as you leave to slow the spread of smoke and fire.

Once you get outside, stay outside. Never go back inside a burning building.

For additional information about National Fire Prevention Week, visit www.nfpa.org/public-education/campaigns/fire-prevention-week

BATAVIA

Spontaneous combustion in dumpster engulfs house

Fire officials say spontaneous combustion of a mix of construction solvents in a dumpster caused a fire last Monday (Oct. 9) that ultimately engulfed a Batavia home.

According to a city of Batavia news release, the Batavia Fire Department responded at around 3:30 a.m. to a fire at 38W365 Monteray Drive.

The incident was quickly upgraded by Tricom to a general alarm for the house on fire.

The department encountered a heavy fire in the dumpster that had spread to the side and roof of the house.

An interior attack on the fire was made as well as exterior. The difficulties of managing the blaze meant an upgrade to a box alarm, that was upgraded again to a second box for additional help.

Interior crews had to retreat because of collapse of a ceiling. A coordinated exterior attack on the fire was able to gain control and move back inside.

All crews did a great job of stopping the fire spread and it was brought under control. The fire has rendered the home uninhabitable with advance through to the roof. No damage cost estimate is yet available.

Occupants were able to escape before advance of the fire due to smoke alarm detection.

COUNTY

Aurora man sentenced for 2016 murder attempt

The Kane County State’s Attorney has secured a prison sentence for an Aurora man who tried to kill someone in July 2016.

Twenty-two-year-old Aaron Tolamac on Oct. 4, 2017, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, a Class X felony in exchange for a sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment in the Illinois Department of corrections.

Circuit Judge Donald M. Tegeler, Jr., accepted the plea.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Mark D. Stajdohar stated during the court hearing that at about 2:15 p.m. July 21, 2016, the victim received a message via social media to step outside of his house on North Fourth Street in Aurora. When he did, Tolamac fired four shots from a .45 caliber handgun and fled. The victim wasn’t struck, and no one was injured.

According to Illinois law, Tolamac must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. He receives credit for at least 435 days served in the Kane County jail.

SUGAR GROVE

Waubonsee College hosts open house events

Waubonsee Community College will host two open house events that will provide information on the college’s transfer programs and health care programs. In addition to information about the programs, the events will feature free food truck treats.

The first open house will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1-4 p.m. at the Sugar Grove Campus, Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive. The focus at this event will be on the transfer student experience and what Waubonsee offers for the first two years of college, including an educational experience equivalent to four-year institutions, but at a lower cost.

Waubonsee faculty members, administrators and staff will be available to discuss transfer planning, financial aid and scholarships, academic programs and student activities.

Waubonsee has transfer programs in more than 30 areas of concentration, with the option to tailor a program to meet individual educational goals.

Another open house will be on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 1-4 p.m. at the Aurora Fox Valley Campus, 2060 Ogden Ave (Route 34 on the Rush-Copley Campus). This event will focus on Waubonsee’s health care education options. There will be students and faculty members on hand to discuss opportunities in registered nursing, surgical technology, phlebotomy and other health care programs.

ELGIN

ACLU officials to speak on civil liberties threats

Elgin Community College will host Current Threats to Civil Liberties in America, a presentation by Ed Yohnka, communications director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois, on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. in the college’s Spartan Auditorium in Building G of 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin, IL.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

The event is sponsored by The League of Women Voters of the Elgin Area along with ECC’s Department of Political Science, Department of Student Life, Multicultural and Global Initiatives Committee (MAGIC) and Student Government.

Members of the community who are interested in learning more are highly encouraged to attend. For additional information about the event, contact ECC Instructor of History & Political Science, Antonio Ramirez, at anramirez@elgin.edu.

MONTGOMERY

Village to change recycling program

The Village of Montgomery’s recycling events will change this month to quarterly events for Montgomery residents only and the location will also be changing.

Quarterly recycling events will be offered on the third Saturday of the month in October, January, April and July from 8 am to 1 pm at the Public Works facility at 891 Knell Road in Montgomery.

During the event, Montgomery residents can drop off electronics (anything electrical that plugs in, including TV’s of all types, computer monitors, etc.), rechargeable or lead acid batteries, and metal. Also accepted will be household hazardous waste, including pesticides, flammables (oil-based paint, paint thinner, gas and oil), caustic cleaners, toxics (such as pool chemicals and weed killer), CFL bulbs, and propane tanks 20 pounds or less.

The next upcoming event will be Saturday, October 21st from 8 am to 1 pm. A photo ID will be required to show residency.

More complete information may be found on the Village’s website at www.ci.montgomery.il.us or call (630) 896-8080 ext. 9003.

