–Kane County News Briefs

AURORA

Police warn of fake money in circulation

Counterfeit money has popped up several times in recent months both at businesses or by people engaged in private business deals.

Aurora Police said they’ve found $50 and $100 bills with the same serial numbers and labeled “For Motion Picture Use Only”, “For Video and Motion Picture Use Only”and “In Gold We Trust.”

In two of the more recent incidents, a 14-year-old Naperville boy lost around $1,200 on shoes he agreed to sell to someone over the “Offer Up” app and the “customer” paid for the merchandise with the fake bills.

In another incident, a downtown restaurant owner was taken for almost $200 by a man who paid for food with the fake bills and was given change in real currency.

Anyone with information on who may be producing the counterfeit money, call Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

COUNTY

Board calls for 3.64 percent reductions in 2018 budget

The Kane County Board last week passed a fiscal year 2018 budget that includes a 3.64 percent cut across the board for departments and elected offices.

The budget, along with some minor amendments, passed by a vote of 16-8.

Kane County’s tax levy will be $55,051,513. The increase is 1.3 percent over the previous year and is offset by additional property tax revenue generated by new construction and expiring tax increment financing districts.

Cuts were necessary primarily because of declining revenues in a number of categories, such as fees and fines collected on court services, bond fees and foreclosures, Kane County Finance Director Joe Onzick said.

Kane County has held the line on its property tax levy since 2011. The property tax levy for 2016 included a .85 percent increase that also took into account new construction and expiring TIF districts.

“The Finance Committee was tasked with creating a balanced budget,” Finance Committee Chair John Hoschiet said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “After 10 or 12 public meetings and countless others with elected officials, it’s time to come to a resolution and move forward with this. The budget is not perfect, but it was our best attempt to live within our means.”

ST. CHARLES

Police urge residents to lock cars, close garage doors

In the wake of multiple vehicle burglaries last week on St. Charles’ northwest side, police are reminding residents to lock vehicles and keep garage doors closed.

Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries last week. All of the victim’s vehicles that were entered had been left unlocked.

“An unlocked vehicle in the driveway could provide access to a garage door opener in the car that can then grant access into your attached garage and possibly even your actual residence through an interior door,” police said in a statement. “Our investigation shows that the offender(s) are also looking to steal cars that are left with the keys in them. The cars are then used to commit crimes in other jurisdictions.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at (630) 377-4435.

NORTH AURORA

Police seek help in identifying burglary suspects

North Aurora Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify the suspect in two recent burglaries.

Last Tuesday, officer responded to the 100 block of South Lincolnway for a burglary in progress. The homeowner heard the attempted break in and saw the suspect walking from the rear of his property toward IL Route 31, then north.

The homeowner took a picture of the subject and later found that his back door was forced open but nothing was taken. The area was checked, but officers were unable to locate the suspect, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a bright yellow jacket and military-style camouflaged pants.

The suspect in this case appears to match the description of a suspect in an attempted burglary, which occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in the 0-100 block of South Grant Street. The suspect attempted to force entry and nothing was taken, police said.

The suspect in that case was described as a black male, around 50 years old, 6 feet tall, slightly chubby build, with scruffy gray facial hair.

These cases remain under investigation by the North Aurora Police Department.

Anyone with information about either case should call the Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705, Ext. 610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 3. Or call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 and receive a reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

WEST CHICAGO

Toys for Tot drop-off at police department

The West Chicago Police Department is collecting new, unwrapped toys on behalf of the Toys for Tots program that will be picked up on Dec. 19 and taken to a local warehouse where they will be sorted and distributed through DuPage County.

Sponsored by the DuPage County U.S. Marines, this program attempts to send a message of hope to children in the community who are less fortunate, a message that will help them become more responsible and productive as they grow up. This message of hope comes in the form of a new toy at Christmas time.

West Chicago Police Department will continue to take in toys after Christmas for a short period of time for those last minute requests that could not be filled before Christmas.

Anyone wishing to be put on a list to receive toys must go to www.toysfortots.org website, navigate to the Request Toys tab and then click DuPage County. The West Chicago Police Department does not determine who gets the toys and does not distribute them.

Donated toys should be placed in the decorated box in the front lobby of the Police Station located at 325 Spencer Street. Any questions about the program should be directed to Officer Mike Zepeda at (630) 293-2222, mzepeda@westchicago.org.

COUNTY

Forest district adds 12 acres in Hampshire

Cardinal Creek Forest Preserve in Hampshire grew a bit larger, Nov. 15, as the Forest Preserve District of Kane County closed on a 12.25-acre addition to the preserve.

The property is the second investment with funds from the district’s land acquisition and preserve improvement referendum, which was passed in April.

The district invested roughly $176,300 for the property, paid to the Estate of Dwight A. Faber.

This addition to the northeast part of Cardinal Creek Forest Preserve, at Burlington and Ellithorpe Roads, creates a 201-acre preserve. The property will be likely converted to prairie and wetland areas, says Director of Natural Resources Ben Haberthur.

“We’re working to bring the prairies back to The Prairie State,” he said. “Once known for vast acres of grasses, the amount of prairie remaining in Illinois is now only one-tenth of 1 percent. It’s especially important to bring back this habitat for all of the plants and wildlife that need these areas to thrive.”

Adding to existing preserves was one of the promises the district made to residents, when it presented the 2017 referendum. Last month, the district announced additions to Sauer Family Prairie Kame Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove.

–Kane County News Briefs–