–Kane County News Briefs

Local candidates can now file nominating petitions

Established party candidates (Republicans and Democrats) running for local county and precinct level offices at the March 20, 2018, general primary election can now file nominating petitions.

Nominating papers can be filed in person at the Kane County Clerk’s Office, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building B, Geneva.

The filing period continues through Dec. 4. Petitions will not accepted after 5 p.m. Dec. 4.

Local offices up for election include:

County Clerk

County Sheriff

County Treasurer

Regional Superintendent of Schools

Odd-numbered County Board districts

Precinct Committeeman

Petition packets, which include petitions, Statement of Candidacy, Loyalty Oath, Statement of Economic Interests, signature requirements, filing deadlines and other candidate information and forms, are still available online at the Kane County Clerk’s website and at the Clerk’s Office.

AURORA

Habitat for Humanity to dedicate 60th local home

In a two-part celebration, Aurora-based Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity will dedicate its 60th local home on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 1555 Solfisburg Ave. in Aurora.

The public is invited.

The celebration will open at 1 p.m. with a worship service at First Baptist Church, 15 Oak Ave. At 2:30 p.m., a reception at the homesite will feature presentation of house keys to future homeowner Rubi Mata of Aurora, refreshments and self-guided tours.

Called Faith Build 2017, the project mobilized hundreds of volunteers from 25 area churches in Kane, DuPage and Will counties. Community United Methodist Church, Naperville, was the lead faith community.

Ground breaking was held in October. Oswego resident and Fox Valley Habitat board member Matt Hutchison, representative at Thrivent Financial Services’ Oswego office, announced that Thrivent is donating $75,000 in matching funds to Faith Build 2017 and another $75,000 in matching funds to Faith Build 2018. Earlier Thrivent donated funds for four other Fox Valley Habitat homes.

The Mata family home is the second Faith Build since Fox Valley Habitat was founded in 1989. The initial Faith Build was sponsored by Batavia churches.

FOREST DISTRICT



Forest district adds 12 acres in Hampshire

Cardinal Creek Forest Preserve in Hampshire grew a bit larger this month as the Forest Preserve District of Kane County closed on a 12.25-acre addition to the preserve.

The property is the second investment with funds from the district’s land acquisition and preserve improvement referendum, which was passed in April.

The district invested roughly $176,300 for the property, paid to the Estate of Dwight A. Faber.

This addition to the northeast part of Cardinal Creek Forest Preserve, at Burlington and Ellithorpe Roads, creates a 201-acre preserve. The property will be likely converted to prairie and wetland areas, says Director of Natural Resources Ben Haberthur.

“We’re working to bring the prairies back to The Prairie State,” he said. “Once known for vast acres of grasses, the amount of prairie remaining in Illinois is now only one-tenth of 1 percent. It’s especially important to bring back this habitat for all of the plants and wildlife that need these areas to thrive.”

Adding to existing preserves was one of the promises the district made to residents, when it presented the 2017 referendum. Last month, the district announced additions to Sauer Family Prairie Kame Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove.

ST. CHARLES

Telephone hotline set up for local events

Residents and visitors to St. Charles have a new source for information on local events happening around the community. The City of St. Charles, Downtown St. Charles Partnership, Greater St. Charles Convention & Visitors Bureau and St. Charles Chamber of Commerce have launched a joint hotline detailing events happening in St. Charles.

Call (630) 443-3959 any time to hear a recorded message about current events. The recordings are organized and updated by season. Information about Holiday Homecoming and upcoming Restaurant Week currently are featured.

“We are excited to collaborate with our local organizations on the St. Charles Events Hotline,” said City Administrator Mark Koenen. “Having details on events from the different organizations all in one place is more convenient for anyone looking to take part in our community wide celebrations and activities.”

GENEVA

Chambers top honor given to Ald. Kilburg

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce named Third Ward Alderman Dean Kilburg as its 2017 Wood Award recipient during the agency’s annual dinner and awards night this month at Eagle Brook County Club.

The Wood Community Service award is presented each year by the chamber to an individual who has made significant community contributions in the areas of business, education, youth involvement, civic organizations, art, recreation, charity or government.

The award is named in honor of Bill and Elise Wood, and Nell and Burton Wood — four individuals who have all contributed to the growth and health of the city of Geneva.

Born on a farm in eastern Iowa, Kilburg attended Loras College, but is a proud Iowa Hawkeye fan. His move to Illinois only expanded the teams he roots for. The Cubs, Bears, Bulls and of course the Geneva Vikings all have a place in his cheering section. No matter where Kilburg has lived, he serves and gives to his community 100 percent.

In 1977, Kilburg was quoted in a Bellevue, IA, newspaper. “Washington D.C. isn’t going to solve all our problems. Some have to be solved by people in their own community.”

He has served on the Geneva City Council since 2011.

“Dean’s commitment to all things Geneva is hard to match. A genuine ‘good guy,’ Dean selflessly invests his considerable talents for the betterment of everyone who calls Geneva home and reminds us that good citizenship is first and foremost about doing good for others,” Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns said.

STATE

Farm economics summit to study profitability

This year’s Illinois Farm Economics Summit will address the profitability of Illinois agriculture and how to manage financial stress.

The University of Illinois Extension and members of the farmdoc team from the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics in the College of ACES will tackle these topics in a series of five Farm Economics Summit meetings.

Speakers from the U of I farmdoc team will explore the farm profitability outlook and management challenges from several perspectives, including the 2018 outlook for crop and livestock prices, soybean yield trends, an update on the next farm bill, the financial position of Illinois farms, habits of financially resilient farm operations, and crop economics for 2018.

The summit will be offered at five locations:

Dec. 18 – Faranda’s Banquet Center, DeKalb

Dec. 19 – Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, Peoria

Dec. 20 – Crowne Plaza, Springfield

Dec. 21 – Bretz Wildlife Lodge and Winery, Carlyle

Dec. 22– iHotel and Conference Center, Champaign

Advance registration fee is $70 per person and includes lunch, refreshments and all meeting materials.

The online pre-registration deadline is Dec. 11. For questions about registration, contact Nancy Simpson at nsimp1@illinois.edu or (217) 244-9687.

