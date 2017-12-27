–Kane County News Briefs

ST. CHARLES

Neighbor alerts resident, prevents serious fire loss

A neighbor walking his dog last week noticed a fire in a St. Charles townhouse, alerted and helped evacuate the resident and called 911, saving property for certain and just maybe a life along the way.

The St. Charles Fire Department was dispatched at 6:37 p.m. last Tuesday to a reported townhome fire at 307 Fairmont Court. Firefighters were on the scene by 6:40 p.m. and found multi-family townhome building with fire visible on the exterior.

Firefighters confirmed that all occupants were out of the house and, upon investigation, found that the fire had started in a mulch bed on the exterior of the unit and was traveling up the exterior wall.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire with the positive result of only very minimal fire and smoke penetration being made into the basement of the structure. They were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes, but the investigators remained on the scene more than an hour afterward.

One occupant was in the home at the time of the fire and was able to exit safely with his dog. There were no injuries to firefighters or the occupant.

St. Charles Fire Chief Joe Schelstreet credited the neighbor, who had been walking his dog when he noticed the fire and alerted the occupant.

The cause of the fire is attributed to discarded smoking materials. Fire loss is estimated at $8,000 to the structure and contents, and the home remains habitable.

SUGAR GROVE

Arnold Palmer Cub returns to Rich Harvest

Rich Harvest Farms will become the first repeat Arnold Palmer Cup host when the 25th playing of the of the matches are held in 2021.

The announcement was made last week. It will mark the fourth Arnold Palmer Cup to be held under the expanded format to include men’s and women’s USA collegiate golfers against their counterparts from around the world. The annual Ryder Cup-style competition will be played June 11-13.

“Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation is pleased the Arnold Palmer Cup matches are returning to Rich Harvest Farms,” said Amy Saunders, president of Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation. “Jerry and the Rich family have shown great commitment to men’s and women’s golf at all levels. Jerry has a passion to introduce the game, and all of the positive attributes it teaches, to young people.”

Rich Harvest Farms is an ultra-private, members-only club, consistently ranked in Golf Digest’s America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses. Owned and built by Jerry Rich, the course consists of 18 perfectly manicured holes and is a 1,820-acre showcase of nature and agriculture.

REGION

Salvation Army boosted by Colonial’s $30,000 match

In an effort to support The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, Colonial Cafe offered a match of donations up to $30,000 throughout the Fox Valley area during the Seventh Annual Colonial Cafe Match Day earlier this month.

Four Salvation Army units participated throughout McHenry, Kane and Kendall counties and raised over $131,000 in a single day throughout the Fox Valley area.

Donations came in the form of two gold coins and a silver coin in the kettles in McHenry County and the Tri-City Corps received one gold coin. Lt. Betsy Clark, corps officer at The Salvation Army Tri-City Corps

and coordinator of the event, said the work of all who participated was greatly appreciated.

“The generosity of donors and the hard work of volunteers made the difference in being able to make this day successful,” she said.

GENEVA

Restaurant Week returns in late January

Culinary excellence will be highlighted during Geneva’s annual Restaurant Week, seven days of discounted dining at some of the community’s finest restaurants.

From Jan. 22-28, diners can visit participating restaurants that will offer lunch and dinner menus for either $9, $19, $29 or $39. Some are per person, some are for two and some are options you will only find during Restaurant Week.

Tickets and passes aren’t necessary. Simply show up at any participating location or call ahead to make a reservation to ensure your chance to indulge with these deep discounts. Visit Geneva Restaurant Week on the web at http://genevachamber.com/restaurant_week_in_geneva.php for more information and a complete list of restaurants.

For additional information, call participating restaurant or Geneva Chamber at 630-232-6060.

AURORA

Museums after Dark set for three Thursdays

Aurora Museums After Dark will welcome visitors to downtown museums after hours on three Thursdays in 2018.

Aurora Regional Fire Museum, SciTech Hands On Museum, G.A.R. Museum, The Pierce Center, and Santori Public Library stay open for an extra few hours for families to enjoy on March 29, June 21 and September 20.

The museums open from 5 to 8 p.m. for Aurora Museums After Dark. Children are free with paid adult admission and members are free at applicable museums.

The downtown museums highlight STEAM activities for all ages. Families are encouraged to pick up a museum passport and have it stamped at all locations in order to enter a raffle for a museum membership.

Aurora Museums After Dark is sponsored by Aurora Downtown, a non-profit organization of downtown business and property owners within Special Service Area #One.

ELGIN

ECC board appoints Weiss as trustee

The Community College District 509 Board of Trustees has appointed Ryan Weiss to fill the trustee seat vacated by Angela J. Holmes.

Weiss was approved at the board’s December meeting and will serve until next consolidated election on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He succeeds Holmes, who resigned on Nov. 14.

“We had a great pool of applicants,” said Jeffrey Meyer, JD, chair of the board of trustees. “It was not an easy decision. What made Mr. Weiss stand out was his prior involvement as a student trustee and then as an alum. We look forward to the knowledge and experience he will bring to the board.”

Weiss is president of Seam Strategies, Inc. of Elgin, a private equity and consulting business with experience in branding, sales and operations for businesses in the paper, packaging, food service, automotive and industrial chemicals industries.

ST. CHARLES

Journal rates Library among nation’s elite

St. Charles Public Library is recognized as one of 2017 America’s Star Libraries as ranked by Library Journal with a three-star ranking, making it part of an elite group of libraries across the state and nation.

“What wonderful recognition for our Library and community. We are honored to have received such a prestigious distinction,” shared Edith G. Craig, Library Director.

Library Journal’s ranking is based on five measures: circulation, library visits, program attendance, circulation of electronic materials and and public Internet computer use-and ranks the best performing libraries within budget categories. A total of 7,409 public libraries were ranked but only 259 qualified as star libraries with three-, four- or five-star designations. St. Charles was one of 22 libraries in Illinois to receive distinction.

St. Charles Library was in the top nationwide and first in the state for three-star libraries in the $5-9.9 million category, according to the data. Illinois was among the top four states with 22 Star Libraries, according to Library Journal.

–Kane County News Briefs–