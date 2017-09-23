An apparent social media ruse ended Thursday evening with the stabbing of a 23-year-old man inside an Aurora motel.

According to Aurora police, the incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. in a motel in the 2300 block of N. Farnsworth Avenue.

Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli said officers were called to the scene that evening and located the man suffering from stab wounds to his arm and his back. He told police that he had met a woman on the social media application “Meet Me”, and that the two agreed to check into a room together at the motel.

After the two spent some time together inside the room, the woman allegedly opened the room’s door and two men entered.

Ferrelli said the men ended up attacking the 23-year-old victim and taking his cell phone before fleeing the scene with the woman.

The trio left the scene in a silver, older model Pontiac Grand Am or Grand Prix with a spare tire on the rear driver’s side.

Police said the only suspect descriptions are that both men were black and one was on crutches. The female was described as white or light-skinned black.

The victim was taken to an Aurora hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Ferrelli said.

If you have any information, please call Investigations at 630-256-5500, Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, or submit a tip with the department’s My PD app.

— Man stabbed after social media hook up in Aurora —