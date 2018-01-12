— Overhaul of Prisco Center in Aurora back on track 

After a three-year hiatus, the Prisco Community Center is back in line for a major overhaul that will include expansion of the fitness center and increased capacity for youth and adult programming.

The project is made possible by a $2 million grant award the Fox Valley Park District received from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). It’s part of the Park and Recreational Facility Construction (PARC) program that provides state funding for renovation/construction of indoor recreation facilities.

Fox Valley was originally awarded the grant in 2014. However, shortly thereafter, the state froze all such grants as part of a state-wide budget review.

The project will essentially create a new fitness center in Prisco and triple the current space (about 1,500 square feet) to over 5,000 square feet. The added space will allow for greater group and senior fitness facilities, renovated locker rooms, accessibility improvements and flexible space opportunities with multi-purpose rooms for program activities, events and rentals.

It also meets growing demands at both ends of the demographic spectrum, bringing early childhood/youth programming and senior/active adult programming to an area where such opportunities are needed.

A recent District-wide survey of residents indicated a high demand for adult fitness, as well as early childhood programming.

“We’re thrilled to move forward with this project that will address many of our residents’ wishes,” said Executive Director Jim Pilmer. “We are thankful to the state for the funding assistance, and to our residents for their input that guides our planning.

“It’s essential that we meet the fitness needs across all age groups and demographics in our communities, and this project will allow us to do that.”

Centrally located – just north of downtown Aurora – the Prisco Center is a hub of activity in a busy area, with an approximate population of 60,000 residents living within a two-mile radius.

Completion of the project is expected in July 2018.

— Overhaul of Prisco Center in Aurora back on track —