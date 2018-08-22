—- Paramount expansion could provide economic lift to Aurora

Aurora’s Paramount Theater plans to expand programming at the historic downtown venue.

Details about new shows at the Paramount and nearby associated venues remain to be worked out but the intention to offer new shows, concerts and other gatherings signals confidence that arts is a ticket for growth both for the theater and downtown Aurora.

“We’re at the point where we’re obligated to do the next thing and that’s what we’re going to be doing to try to make sure that everyone can get down here and see what a beautiful place it is,” said Tim Rater, Paramount president and CEO.

The Paramount’s continuing mission has been to bring people to the downtown area and Rater believes that the arts are always a good way to bring people out.

Attendance at a variety of events rose dramatically from 50,000 in 2010-11 to now about a half a million coming to shows at the theater and the nearby outdoor River Edge Park venue.

In turn, Rater said the operational budget has jumped from about $4 million to $21 million and staff has exploded with a few hundred people working on any given week.

One potential catalyst comes next June when the new Paramount School of Performing Arts opens at the former downtown Waubonsee Community College site and offer classes and camps.

The hope is that the school, which will cater to a variety of artistic ventures, will attract thousands of families to downtown over the next few years, thus helping out local businesses and restaurants.

The nearby North Island Center, which includes Paramount’s 173-seat Copley Theatre sister stage, will be undergoing renovations. New seats, a new stage, new carpets, a new lounge are planned.

North Island Center’s plaza and atrium will also be remodeled, including a permanent bar in the atrium. The center will also see improved lighting, decor and furniture updates. The renovations start in January 2019 and continue through first six months of the new year.

The Paramount Theatre has just replaced more than 1,200 of its original 1,888 theatre seats. The new seats retain a similar look, but are much improved with new dark wood backs and 4-inch wider cushioning.

The original seats served their purpose with over eight million people passing through them since the theatres opening in 1931.

In an effort to keep as much of the original flair as possible, ornate end caps which feature art deco styled metalwork were retained. The remaining 600-plus seats will also be replaced, as well as the carpet which will also follow an art deco style, over the next year.

“We are kind of waiting to see what most people think [about the renovations], to be honest, because nobody has seen it,” Rater said.

All of these renovations come after the launch of Paramount’s Act 2 capital fundraising campaign. The effort has aimed to raise $4.5 million and it has already received a $2.5 million Dunham Fund grant.

The Paramount has already had an impact on the growth of businesses and restaurants downtown, which is likely to keep increasing over the next few years.

“When we have shows, (businesses are) packed,” Rater said. “We know we have to keep doing what we’re doing and build on that. … It’s a very exciting time to be here and I think it’s our job to make sure that we continue to push the envelope to make sure that we don’t mess this up.”

The new Paramount seating seats get an official debut with the opening of Legally Blonde: The Musical, which runs from Sept. 5-Oct. 21.

Tickets and information for all their shows are available at paramountaurora.com.

