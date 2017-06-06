Police investigate multiple shootings involving Aurora teens

Two teenage Aurora boys were shot within 10 minutes of each other on Sunday evening (June 4) in what Aurora police are calling possibly gang-related incidents.

The first incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. when officers were called to the 500 block of North Avenue for reports of shots fried and a person down.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old male teenager lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli, the teen was apparently shot by someone inside a small gray vehicle that was traveling eastbound on North Avenue. The vehicle continued eastbound after the shots were fired, he said.

The shooter, who was a passenger inside the vehicle, was described as approximately 15 years old, unknown race, thin, with no facial hair. The driver of the car appeared to be a female, black, 20 to 23 years old with curly hair.

The shooting victim, an Aurora resident, was treated and released from an Aurora hospital, Ferrelli said. The shooting appears to be gang-motivated.

Approximately 10 minutes after the North Avenue shooting was reported, police were notified that a 16-year-old Aurora teen walked into a different Aurora hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy told police he was shot after getting into an argument with a 17-year-old male juvenile around May and Charles streets in Aurora.

Following the shooting, the suspect ran northbound on May Street, Ferrelli said The shooting victim flagged down a passing vehicle and was given a ride to the hospital.

During their investigation, officers quickly learned the identity of the alleged shooter. He was taken into custody without incident at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, June 4 near Plum Street and Grand Avenue, police said.

The Kane County State’s Attorney authorized one count of aggravated battery with a firearm against the alleged shooter. He was transferred to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

The shooting victim was treated and released from the hospital and that the shooting also appears to be gang-motivated, Ferrelli said.

Aurora police are also investigating a third weekend shooting that resulted in no injuries.

Around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, shots were fired in the 200 block of Blackhawk Street in Aurora.

According to police, the shooting followed an argument between at least two men on foot or on bikes, and people inside of a tan colored sedan, similar to a Honda.

One of the men standing outside the vehicle and where the shots were fired from, appeared to be a black male around 15-years-old wearing a red shirt.

Another was described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, Ferrelli said. There was no further description of the suspects in the vehicle.

The shooting incidents do not appear related, police said.

Anyone with information on the North Avenue or Blackhawk Street shootings is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500; Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit tips through our My PD app. Information called in to Crime Stoppers that leads to any arrests qualifies for a cash reward.

