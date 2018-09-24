Red Oak at 40 — nature center a place of learning and reconnecting

Red Oak Nature Center in Batavia celebrated its 40th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 22.
The Center, part of the Fox Valley Park District, has been a favorite destination for families, individuals and schools and other organizations looking to spend time exploring the outdoors.
Wrigley Foster, 11, signs a giant birthday card at the Red Oak Nature Center on Saturday, Sep.22. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
The first day of Fall and a birthday celebration brought out a nice number of families to the Red Oak Nature Center on Saturday, Sept. 22 in Batavia. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Vincent Martinez and his daughters Arianna and Monica enjoy the view of a beautiful fall day at the Red Oak Nature Center during its 40th birthday celebration on Sept. 22. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
A Western Fox Snake peers over his sign at the visitors. Red Oak Nature Center on Saturday, Sept. 22 in Batavia (Photo by Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Twins Cruz and Grayson Colon, 8, check out an interactive exhibit, one of many at the Red Oak Nature Center on Saturday, Sept. 22. The center in Batavia marked its 40th birthday. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
A tranquil group of goldfish swim in a large tank at the Red Oak Nature Center in Batavia. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Ellery Isaac, 2, enjoys a birthday cupcake along with a treat bag for later. Red Oak Nature Center celebrated their 40th birthday,, Saturday, September 22, 2018, in Batavia, Illinois. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)
Richard Colon and his son Grayson check out the bee hive that is inside the Red Oak Nature Center in Batavia. The Colons were there during the center’s birthday celebration on Sept. 22. (Jon Langham/for Chronicle Media)