Skating on the Fox River— then, and now

Artist John Falter’s illustration (right) of skaters on the Fox River appeared on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post on Jan. 11, 1958. Dozens of skaters took to Batavia’s downtown Depot Pond to commemorate the cover (lower right) last Saturday. At far right, a visitor checks out a reproduction of the cover. Falter’s illustration was inspired by visits to Batavia. The original painting was purchased by the Batavia Women’s Club and a larger reproduction was commissioned by the Batavia Public Library in 2006 where it is now on permanent display.

(Photos by Jack McCarthy /

Chronicle Media)