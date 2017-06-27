Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot during a backyard party in Aurora on the evening on Saturday, June 24.

According to Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli, the incident occurred around 11:04 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Plum Street.

A group of people were gathered in the backyard having a party when an unknown person or people walked up to the group and opened fire, Ferrelli said

A 15-year-old boy, 19-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were all hit by gunfire. The victims were taken to an Aurora hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries, Ferrelli said.

Police said there is no suspect descriptions and that the shooting does not appear random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

Calls to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest qualify for a cash reward of up to $5000. Tips can also be submitted through the Aurora Police Department’s free app available from iTunes, the Android Market, or Amazon App Store. Simply search for “My Police Department”, find the Aurora Police, and download.

— Teenage boy among those shot at Aurora party —