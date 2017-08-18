Three Aurora area men shot to death at Wisconsin drag races

Three local men were shot and killed on Aug. 13 evening at a Wisconsin dragaway in what authorities have called a calculated gang attack.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the men were identified as Khalid R. Howard, 30, of Aurora; Derek K. Edwards, 26, of North Aurora; and David L. Watson, 30, of Oswego.

The sheriff’s office said the victims were “distinct targets” and they believed the incident was not a random act of violence. Aurora police confirmed that all three men had gang ties in the Aurora area.

“We are assisting Wisconsin authorities with anything they need to hold those responsible for this reprehensible crime, accountable,” Aurora Police Department spokesman Dan Ferrelli said.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisc. where it was estimated that more than 5,000 people were attending an event called “Larry’s Fun Fest.”

The festival attracts people from Milwaukee, Chicago and other surrounding areas.

Authorities said the men were standing near a concession tent when shots rang out.

Howard and Edwards were pronounced dead on the scene. Watson died en route to the hospital.

The suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches with a thin, athletic build. His hair was shaved on the side, with a “scruffy” top. It is believed that he left the area in an unknown vehicle.

If anyone has any information please do not hesitate in contacting the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. at (262) 605-5100