Weisner guided city through challenges, unparalleled growth as Aurora mayor

Thomas J. Weisner guided Aurora through economic challenges and unprecedented growth during nearly three terms as mayor and as a city executive before that.

Mr. Weisner, who served as mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city from 2005-16, died on Dec. 28 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He had entered hospice earlier in the week and was surrounded by loved ones, including his wife of 46 years, Marilyn, upon his passing.

“He was a true public servant who will forever live in the hearts and minds of the people,” current Mayor Richard Irvin said in a statement on the city web site. “I know I can speak on behalf of all Aurorans, as well as those who worked with him throughout the region, when I say Mayor Weisner will truly be missed.

“He was a selfless servant of the people,” Irvin added.

Mr. Weisner, 69, served as the city’s 57th mayor before stepping aside near the end of his third term to concentrate on his health.

Among numerous projects Mr. Weisner was involved with was creation of Riveredge Park, a successful riverfront concert venue and public park that now bears his name.

Information on any memorial service or other arrangements were not immediately available.