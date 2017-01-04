Kendall County Briefs

Kendall County

Senior Bald Eagle Trolley Tour

Senior Services Associates will be heading down to Starved Rock Conference Center in Utica Illinois on Monday, Jan. 23rd at 9:37 am. The tour will include transportation, lunch, tour guide, and eagle presentation at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center. Lunch will be at the lodge’s dining room.

See the eagle in its natural habitat. Dress warmly and bring binoculars and cameras. Eagle sightings are not guaranteed in warmer weather. There is minimal walking and restrooms are available throughout the tour. The cost will be $38.

If you are interested in attending the event, contact Gina R. Dunlap, Activity Director at Senior Services Associates, at (630) 553-5777.

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office raises over $10,000 for Special Olympics

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office participated in six events during 2016 and helped raise $9,222 for Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois. These events included; the Polar Plunge, Dunkin’ Donuts Cop on a Roof, Torch Run, Culver’s Butter Burgers and Badges, Summer BBQ, and Red Robin Tip-A-Cop. Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois is the single largest year-round fundraising event benefiting Special Olympics Illinois.

In addition, the department raised $1,189 for local Special Olympics teams during the 2016 National Night Out baseball game. These funds were distributed among three teams in Kendall County and will help cover the cost of uniforms, equipment, transportation, and other expenses needed to participate in the games.

The department is looking forward to more events in 2017 starting with the Polar Plunge on March 5 at Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville.

Kendall County Sheriff seeks information about damaged vehicles

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in reference to damage to several parked vehicles’ rear windows in the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township. The incidents occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Dec. 18.

The Sheriff’s Office report number for the incident is 2016-3971.

Anyone with information on this or other crimes is urged to call Kendall County Crime Stoppers at (630) 553-5999. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the offenders.

Kendall County Residents encouraged to register for Everbridge

The Emergency Notification system is designed to provide emergency notification to residents and businesses in Kendall County. This Emergency Notification system gives emergency workers the ability to deliver pre-recorded emergency notifications and informational messages to either targeted areas or the entire county via telephone calls, text messages, or email.

This information will only be used for emergency and community notification purposes and will not be sold or given to any outside entity.

To find out more or register your phone, visit http://www.co.kendall.il.us/kencom/alert-kendall/

Kifowit invites Oswego area residents to submit legislative ideas

As the General Assembly prepares to convene next month, state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, is inviting area residents to submit new ideas for legislation to address both local and state issues.

“Some of the best legislation I have sponsored came from discussions with area residents,” Kifowit said “I would love to hear from individuals about ideas on how to better use taxpayer dollars, or from those who have faced issues utilizing state programs.”

Kifowit worked this year with a local parent and school board member who was concerned about children with special needs having difficulty communicating with first responders. Out of these discussions, Kifowit sponsored legislation creating the Person with a Disability Wallet Card. The purpose of this card is to help those with disabilities to better communicate with law enforcement. House Bill 4257 was passed with bipartisan support and signed into law by the governor.

“My wallet ID law is a perfect example of what can happen when residents contact me,” Kifowit said. “What started as a simple idea eventually became a law that will keep our most vulnerable residents safe, while supporting the hard work done by first responders in our communities every day.”

Oswego

Oswego East High School dancers head to London New Year’s Day Parade

Oswego East Dancers Julia Carranza, Christyn Robinson, Grace Nelson, and Bayley Ingalls will be representing Oswego East High School in the world famous London New Year’s Day Parade.

The dancers qualified for the trip after being awarded All-American at UDA Dance Camp in June. Dancers are selected to try out for All-American based on superior dancing and leadership skills at dance camps across the country.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Lights, Camera, Action” and will pay homage to the wonders of film and television. Julia, Christyn, Grace, and Bayley will be among 10,000 performers representing 20 countries in the 2017 parade which is known as one of London’s biggest events and is viewed by millions worldwide.

In addition to dancing in the parade, the All-Americans will also be able to tour London’s most historic sites during their stay.

Oswego District 308 November PRIDE winners announced

Community Unit School District 308 announced the November winners of its PRIDE Recognition Program (Proudly Recognizing Individuals Demonstrating Excellence) at a recent Board of Education meeting.

Each month the PRIDE program allows the Board of Education to formally recognize the efforts of teachers, employees, and volunteers who are engaged in exceptional work across School District 308.

Teacher of the Month awards recognize two individual teachers’ contributions of excellence. The November 2016 teachers of the month are: Jeanne Puskaric, a first grade teacher at Wolf’s Crossing Elementary School; and Nannette Duym, a teacher at Brokaw Early Learning Center. Puskaric also serves as a lead teacher for STARS, and Duym serves on the Rising Star Committee at Brokaw and is a member of the STARS team.

Employee of the Month awards are given in appreciation of the ability of two employees to go above and beyond. The November 2016 employees of the month are: Brokaw Early Learning Center Building Engineer Maria Lopez, and District Administrative Communications and Community Relations Coordinator Kandi King. Lopez has been named a District 308 Trailblazer, and King serves an important role and helps coordinate many of the district’s events.

To encourage and celebrate those who generously give of their time to support School District 308 and its students, the Board of Education recognizes two Volunteers of the Month. The November 2016 Volunteers of the Month are: Michael Janis, who volunteers in social studies and science classrooms at Prairie Point Elementary School; and Catherine Bloom, a retired second grade teacher who volunteers each Wednesday in the Art Room at East View Elementary School.

A committee made up of various district groups and organizations selects each month’s winners. Committee members serve six-month terms.

If you know someone deserving of the award, you can nominate him or her using the link on School District 308’s website, the SD308 phone app or via mail.

Tool helps parents identify Oswego School District boundary changes

In the wake of the recently announced boundary changes, Community Unit School District 308 parents can now find out what school their student will attend next year based on their address.

The new Address Locator Tool on the School District 308 Boundary webpage enables families to confirm their attendance centers by entering their home address.

Information about schools in the Address Locator Tool program is based on residence only. Students in special programs will see the schools they are associated with based on their address, not their special program location. Parents can contact their student’s building principal/special education coordinator to verify your student’s special program placement for the 2017-18 school year.

Also, based on the Board of Education determination, current sixth and seventh graders will remain at their current school of attendance for seventh and eighth grade. Transportation will continue to be provided based on district guidelines. This would not be reflected in the Address Locator Tool.

Parents/guardians of high school students have the option to submit an Attendance Transfer Request (ATR) if their student wishes to remain in his/her current high school. All ATRs for high school students related to boundary changes will be approved; however, transportation will not be provided. If an ATR is not submitted, high school student attendance will be based on the Address Locator.

Any K-12 students who transfer/move into SD308 after the last day of the 2016-2017 school year will follow Scenario ES (elementary) or 3B (secondary).

In the event an address is not listed, contact the Central Registration Office at (630) 636-4599 for more information.

Any parent/guardian requesting that his/her child remain at the current school of attendance except for current sixth and seventh graders or students in special programs has the option to complete an Attendance Transfer Request Application by Feb.1. For the ATR Application, visit the SD308 webpage.