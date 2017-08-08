–Kendall County Calendar of Events

Aug. 9

Headphone Disco

6-9 p.m.

Community Park at Grande Park, 26333 Grand Park Blvd., Plainfield

Free

Get ready to rock out at a silent disco. Instead of music filling the air, we will show up with headphones for a party that has to be experienced to be believed. Two different DJs supply the tunes for the evening and you can switch between the two music channels, as you wish! The park stays quiet while you have a riot.

The Next Chapter Book Club

1-2 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 16 and up. A book club designed for young adults and adults with intellectual disabilities. We will read through a book together and discuss it. To register call Christy (630) 978-1276.

Dog Days of Summer

6:15-7:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come sit with a certified therapy dog and practice reading aloud. Bring a book along or choose one of ours. When you sign up you’ll register for a 15-minute time slot. For independent students entering grades 1-9 only. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

Adult Book Club “Lunch Bunch”

12-2 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at noon in the Historical Room of the Library. This week we will be discussing The Flood Girls by Richard Fifield. Visit http://www.yorkville.lib.il.us/ for more information.

Aug. 10

Future Foxes – Kindergarten

11-11:45 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

This program is with the teachers at Yorkville Schools who are engaging literacy-rich experiences for children getting ready for kindergarten. This will be our last session, so don’t miss out! Registration is required as space is limited. Register at http://www.yorkville.lib.il.us/

Pizza & Pages

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

For students entering grades 6-9. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Call (630) 552-2025 to register.

Writers’ Group

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month in the Library Board Room. No registration required. Open to adults and high school students.

The Genre Book Club

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Meets the second Thursday of the month at the Montgomery Campus to provide an opportunity for readers to discover a wide variety of new books in different genres. Contact Andrea Dyba at (630) 978-1024 to receive a copy of the book.

Aug. 11

Genealogy Consultations

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy resources at the Oswego Campus. No registration is required.

Finally Fridays

4-7 p.m.

Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich

Free

Kick back and enjoy drinks and games including shuffleboard, bags, and bumper pool during this event for adults of all ages. Listen to music and have some laughs around the bar. Introducing Jim Sheridan, who will be teaching jitter bug, swing and cha cha from 5-6 p.m.

Aug. 11

Dive-In Movie Series: ‘Moana’

7:30-10 p.m.

Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center, 828 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

Aquatics Members: $5

Non-members: R $7 / N $9

Dive in and relax under the stars with a family-friendly movie to cool down from the summer heat.

Aug. 12

Civil War Days

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

Speak with Union and Confederate troops as they camp at Blackberry Farm. Enjoy Civil War and historical crafts throughout the grounds. Don’t miss a live civil war battle reenactment at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Included with daily admission.

LEGO Club

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

This is for kids who love to create and use their imagination with Legos! Grades 1 and older are able to register for this fun event! What is created will be on display in the library. Please register at the Youth Service Desk.

Ice Cream Book Club

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

$1

For children ages 9-16 years old. They are expected to read a chapter book of their choice and share it with the group. The children will be served ice cream during the program. Please register for this program at the Youth Service desk. There is a nominal fee of $1 for YPL card holders.

New Life for Old Bags

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or (708) 846-1704

Open Saturday Storytime

10:30-11 a.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This program is designed for ages 3-6. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Features simple stories, rhymes, movement activities and songs. No registration required.

Aug. 13

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey, & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

The Country Market is held every Sunday from June through September on Main Street in Downtown Oswego.

Aug. 15

Oswegoland Walks

8:15-9 a.m.

Boulder Point, 0 Boulder Hill Pass, Montgomery

Free

Use Nordic Walking poles, hand weights, or just your own feet as you are led on a walkaround Oswego by an experienced fitness instructor. In the event of inclement weather, a group exercise class will be held indoors at our Boulder Point facility. Join any time during the session. Registration is recommended but not required.

Weekly Twisted Bingo

Doors Open at 6 p.m.

Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Rd., Sandwich

Rolling, growing jackpots and a full line of delicious snacks. Watch for a different twist every week. Join the Frequent Players Club. Bring a friend and receive a free bullseye game card.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events–