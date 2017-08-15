–Kendall County Calendar of Events

Aug. 16

Wednesday Night Book Group

7-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Get together with other readers for an interesting discussion. “Maisie Dobbs” by Jacqueline Winspear will be discussed. The book for September, “Inn at Rose Harbor” by Debbie Macomber will be available at the Check-Out Desk. No registration required. Newcomers are welcome any time.

An Evening with Elizabeth Berg

6-8 p.m.

Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

The Sandwich Public Library warmly welcomes author Elizabeth Berg and her pup, Gabby. Program will include an excerpt reading of Ms. Berg’s new book: The Story of Arthur Truluv, followed by a Q&A session with the audience. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Cash or check only.

Aug. 17

Drop-in Job Search and Resume Help

2:30-4:30 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

An Illinois WorkNet representative will be available to answer your job search questions and provide résumé assistance. Location: Study Room B

B-I-N-G-O Night

6-7 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

$5

Bring your family and join others for a fun night of Bingo where everyone is a winner! A snack will be provided. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. A parent must attend with their child. Age: 3 and up

30/34 Writers’ Group

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

All writers whether beginner or pro are invited to network and share their work at our monthly meetings. Karen Young is the group’s facilitator. Do you write novels, short stories, poetry or nonfiction? Drop by to discover what our group has to offer you. No registration is required.

Men’s Book Club

7-8:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

This group meets on the Third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Historical Room of the Library. This month we will be discussing Escape from Camp 14 by Blaine Harden.

Aug 18

Storytime at Panera

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera, 1450 Douglas Rd., Oswego

Free

Ages 2 – 7. Meet the traveling librarians at Panera Bread. The library will bring the stories and Panera will provide the cookies and milk.

Flick and Float

8:30-10:15 p.m.

Winrock Pool, 21 Winrock Rd., Montgomery

$5 Passholders / $8 Non-Passholders

Relax under the stars and watch “The Jungle Book” while floating in the pool. Popcorn & soda included! Bring your raft or inner tubes. All Ages. Rain date is Saturday, August 19. Register now at http://www.oswegolandparkdistrict.org/

Caregiver Support Group

10 a.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 Washington St., Oswego

Free

Many times we find ourselves in caregiver roles. Finding support among peers is a great opportunity to find resources and camaraderie in what can be a difficult life experience. A caregiver support group moderated by Keith Bielema of the Kendall County Health Department meets monthly. Please call 630-554-5602 to RSVP.

Finally Fridays

4-7 p.m.

Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich

Free

Kick back and enjoy drinks and games including shuffleboard, bags, and bumper pool during this event for adults of all ages. Listen to music and have some laughs around the bar. Introducing Jim Sheridan, who will be teaching jitter bug, swing and cha-cha from 5-6 p.m.

Aug. 19

Puddle Jumpers Morning

10-11:30 a.m.

Prairie Point Park, 313 E. Washington St., Oswego

$10/day of

Ages 2-5

They’ve spent the summer having fun in the sun; now let your little ones flirt with the dirt. Let your preschooler explore, play, dig, roll, splash and jump all without a single call to “stay out of the dirt!”. Kids and parents should wear clothes and shoes that can be disposed of, and have protection for car seats on the way home.

Pig Pen Afternoon

12:30-2 p.m.

Prairie Point Park, 313 E. Washington St., Oswego

$10/day of

Ages 6-11

Kids can make big pigs of themselves at this annual party in the mud! Come slide in the muck or enjoy the Great August Mudball Fight. Shoes, “disposable clothes” and goggles are recommended. Parents should have car seats protected for the ride home.

Explore Your Family History

1-3 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Find out what the Library of Congress and FamilySearch.org have to offer to genealogists.

The Discovery of Magic

1-2 p.m.

Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join presenter, William Pack, “The Chicago Magic Expert,” as he cracks open his magic history scrapbooks to reveal a secret world of colorful characters, amusing adventures, and arcane knowledge. Meet astonishing magicians who made the impossible possible. Explore incredible behind-the-scenes stories that most never hear.

Aug. 20

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey, & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

The Country Market is held every Sunday from June through September on Main Street in Downtown Oswego.

Aug. 21

Classic Movie Mondays

7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

$1

This week, the film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” will be shown on the big screen at the historic Paramount Theatre for just $1. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. For more information visit www.paramountaurora.com.

Aug. 22

Throne of Games Night: Yes We Catan

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Come join others in their 20-30s for a fun night of gaming. Play games like Settlers of Catan, Ticket to Ride, Scrabble, Farkle, and more, or feel free to bring your own.

Adult Creative Writing Group

7-8:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Come join this group of people who are passionate about words – artistically, professionally or personally. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each other to achieve excellence in writing. Come see what it’s all about! To be placed on the mailing list, contact the Adult Reference Desk.

Job Search Online

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Looking for a new job, but having trouble searching the web to find one? Join presenter and professional Employment Skills Advisor, Amanda Munoz, to learn how to navigate the internet and search for the job that is right for you!

Medicare Discussions

10 a.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 Washington St., Oswego

Free

This month we will be discussing the differences between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. We will present some questions you can ask yourself to help determine what pat is best for you. Need more help? Please make an appointment with a SHIP counselor. To RSVP or make an individual appointment, call 630-554-5602.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events–