–Kendall County Calendar of Events

Aug. 23

The Next Chapter Book Club

1-2 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Ages 16 and up. A book club designed for young adults and adults with intellectual disabilities. We will read through a book together and discuss it. To register call Christy 630-978-1276.

T.A.G. (Teen Advisory Group)

2:45-3:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Teens share opinions about the Young Adult section of the library. The recommend purchases and help create and plan youth programming. This group also has the opportunity to earn volunteer hours.

Aug. 24

Fermilab – 50 Years of Discovery

7-8:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Fermilab, America’s particle physics and accelerator laboratory, was founded 50 years ago to study the fundamentals of matter, energy, space, and time. This talk will give an overview of the lab’s origins, its history, and its scientific accomplishments during the past half-century. No registration is required.

OsweGrow/SCORE Program

8-9:30 a.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Join us for an engaging panel discussion of successful social media strategies.

Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarns, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. They love to watch each other’s projects develop. Participants bring their own supplies. No registration required.

Plano Writers’ Group

6:30-8 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Come join other writers to discuss your work. Meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month in the Library Board Room. No registration required. Open to adults and high school students.

Aug. 25

Family Movie Afternoon

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Come to the library for a free showing of a family-friendly movie. Popcorn and beverages will be provided. No registration is required. Call (815) 786-8308 to find out what’s showing, run times, and ratings.

Ohana Luau

8:30-10 p.m.

Civic Center park, 5 Ashlawn Dr., Oswego

$5 Passholders / $8 Non-Passholders

! Are you ready for some fun? Join in the Coconut Stomp, Limbo, Tacky Tourist Relay Race and Piñata fun. Special tropical drinks and treats available at the Coral Reef Grill. All ages. Rain date is Thursday, Sept. 1.

International Cooking Class

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

$5

The Oswego Senior Center is heading to the Caribbean Islands for our hands-on international cooking class. We will be making Beef Patties, Jerk Chicken and Mango Salsa. RSVP at (630) 554-5602 as space is limited to 10 people per program – must have a minimum of four people.

Aug. 26

Reunion Skate Party

7:30-11 p.m.

Aurora Skate Center, 34W113 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

Call for pricing

It’s a Reunion Skate Party featuring all your favorite jams from the 1950s to today. Enjoy races, games and a photo booth. For more information visit http://www.skateaurora.com/.

Read with Paws

10:30-11:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Kids come to the library, pick a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. Appointments start at 10:30. Registration required. This program will now be on the 4th Saturday of every month.

Midnight Movie Double Feature

7-9 p.m.

The Pavilion at Fox Bend Golf Course

$8 for Adults and $6 for Students/Seniors. Available online or $2 more at the door.

B-movie terror abounds in this double feature! First up, radioactive sludge creates unspeakable horrors that bedevil beachgoers in The Horror of Party Beach. Second, in The Wild Rebels, a dangerous motorcycle gang is infiltrated by a racecar driver.

Aug. 27

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey, & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

The Country Market is held every Sunday from June through September on Main Street in Downtown Oswego.

Family Funday

1-4 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

Free

Make Sunday your Family Funday. Unplug the electronics for the afternoon and connect the old-fashioned way playing board games, cards, puzzles and more! Games will be provided for you to enjoy at your own pace. Stop in anytime between 1 – 4 p.m. to create your fun. A parent must attend with their child. Age: 3 and up

Aug. 28

Lego Duplo

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Ages 2 and up. This program is for the younger kids to create their own creations with the help of a parent. Registration required.

Aug. 29

Keep Calm and Color

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Take your mind off the daily stresses of life and join us for a relaxing evening of good company, soothing music and a nice cup of coffee. Coloring materials and pages will be provided. People of all artistic skill levels are welcome. Registration Preferred, but drop-ins are welcome.

The Radium Girls of Ottawa

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join us for a special presentation on the Radium Girls of Ottawa. Author and historian, Heinz Suppan, will present about how the seemingly prosperous ‘radium cure’ rapidly evolved into tragedy and how this occurrence drastically impacted local communities. Copies of Heinz Suppan’s book: “Marking Time: The Radium Girls of Ottawa”, will be available for purchase.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events–