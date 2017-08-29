–Kendall County Calendar of Events

Aug. 30

Lapsit Program

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

New program for the little ones (ages birth- 18 months)! We will be singing songs as well as finger plays. The last 10 minutes will be open play time. Registration is required.

‘Documentary of Radium City’ viewing

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Join the library for a special extended-program viewing of the ‘Documentary of Radium City. ‘

This viewing will occur the day after local author/historian Heinz Suppan’s presentation on the more localized Radium Girls of Ottawa.

Whether or not you were able to attend Suppan’s program, you can learn more and expand your knowledge on the history of the Radium Girls by viewing this documentary.

Aug. 31

Homeschool Skate

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aurora Skate Center, 34W113 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

$6, includes rental skates

Exercise, fun and games, and fellowship during our weekly roller skating session for home-schooled children and parents (parents skate free). Snack bar will be open. Music: Christian rock and Radio Disney acceptable.

Tots and Toddlers

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Fee required

This program is for parents and their little one. It consists of stories, finger plays, rhymes and a craft. Registration and fee required.

Teen Advisory Board (TAB)

6-7 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Interested in having a say in what happens at the library? Join the Teen Advisory Board! Help plan programs, create displays, make decorations, and more. TAB meetings count for volunteer hours.

Knit and Crochet Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarns, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. They love to watch each other’s projects develop. Participants bring their own supplies. They invite you to stop by and “yarn” awhile. No registration required.

Sept. 1

One-on-One Genealogy Research Assistance

During Library Hours

Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano

Free

Just getting started on a family history project or looking for help with a genealogy “brick wall’? Call 630-552-2030, stop by the library, or email jvalentine@planolibrary.info to reserve a one-hour help session

Library Card Photo Contest

During Library Hours

Oswego Public Library (Montgomery and Oswego Campuses)

Free

All Ages: Take a picture with our mega library card. Be entered into a raffle when you show your library card.

Drop in Story Time

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

The Yorkville Women’s Group is once again back to read to the little kiddies. This is a drop in event, no registration needed.

Finally Fridays

4-7 p.m.

Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road, Sandwich

Free

Kick back and enjoy drinks and games including shuffleboard, bags, and bumper pool during this event for adults of all ages. Listen to music and have some laughs around the bar. Introducing Jim Sheridan, who will be teaching jitter bug, swing and cha-cha from 5-6 p.m.

Sept. 2

Friends Annual Used Book Sale

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Many shoppers enjoy our very organized book sale and come back every year! Proceeds of the annual book sale go to the Library for materials and programs

Lego Club

10:30-11 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

We have the Legos, you bring your creativity. Library will put your “artwork” on display in the library. Register at the Youth Service desk. For ages Kindergarten and older.

Old School Vs. New Skate

7:30-11 p.m.

Aurora Skate Center, 34W113 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery

Admission: $8/Skate Rental: $4

For families and young people. Go back and forth between old-school and new-school all night long. All ages welcome. Games, races and more. Snack bar will be open.

Sept. 3

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey, & spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

The Country Market is held every Sunday from June through September on Main Street in Downtown Oswego.

Sept. 5

Art for All

6:30-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Ages 4 – 5th Grade with an adult

An inclusionary art workshop for parents and kids of different abilities to create art together! We will have a choice of art projects with different art materials to fit a variety of sensory needs and abilities. If you have any questions, contact Christy (630) 978-1276.

Design with the 3D Printer

6:30-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Learn how to use Tinkercad to design items to print on the 3D printer. Create an account in Tinkercad prior to class or come with a valid email address to create your ac-count. If you already know how to use Tinkercad, you can join the class or work at home and email your design to hfrailey@oswego.lib.il.us. One item per month per teen will be printed, as long as it is an original design.

“Threads” and More Group

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

This group is a combination of people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew, or needlepoint. No registration needed. Just bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting. This is a great time to meet fellow “threaders.”

Panera Storytime

10-10:30 a.m.

Panera, 1206 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

Join the groups as Miss Jennette and Miss Marianne read stories at the Yorkville Panera. Children will receive a free cookie and milk. Registration required. Visit yorkville.lib.il.us to register.

Adult Craft Night: DIY Wood Coasters

7-8 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Feeling crafty? Come to Adult Craft Night! Every month we make something new. All materials will be provided. The program takes place the first Tuesday of every month. Ages 18+. Registration is required.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events–