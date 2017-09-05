–Kendall County Calendar of Events

Sept. 6

Anime Club

6:30-8:00 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Love anime or just want to learn more about it? Join us in watching & discussing different anime videos at each session. Register at http://www.oswego.lib.il.us/.

Sept. 7

Magic Tree House Book Club

6:30-7:15 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 2-3: Let’s go on a Magic Tree House Adventure. The club will start reading a book from this popular series by Mary Pope Osborne and do a fun related activity.

The Breakfast Club

1-3 p.m.

Sandwich Library, 925 S. Main St., Sandwich

Free

Celebrate National Better Breakfast month at the library by coming in to watch a timeless classic with ‘breakfast’ in the title while enjoying some tasty, healthy breakfast treats during the movie. No registration is required.

Sept. 8

Free Movie Friday

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Grades 6-12. Join us as we watch favorite movies each month. Bring a beanbag chair or something comfy to sit on. Snacks will be provided. This month we will watch the movie “Everything, Everything” (PG).

Genealogy Consultations

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Members of the Fox Valley Genealogical Society will assist patrons in researching their family history with the library’s local history and genealogy collections at the Oswego Campus. No registration is required.

Prisco PJ Party

5:30-8 p.m.

Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

$14 (R)/ $21 (N)

Wear pajamas, bring your sleeping bag and enjoy an evening with friends. Paint a pillowcase, play party games, watch a movie on the big screen, and enjoy snacks and refreshments. Ages 7 to 13. Register online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Sept. 9

Grandparents Day Brunch

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

$12 (R)/ $15 (N)

Celebrate Grandparents Day with crafts, bingo and brunch for the whole family. Take a family photo by our fall scene, too. Register online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Limelight Theatre Presents: ‘Sounds Like Thunder’

7-9 p.m.

Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego

$8 for Adults and $6 for Students/Seniors. Available online or $2 more at the door

In this adaptation of a short story by renowned crime writer Dashiell Hammett, The Continental Op, a private detective, working security for a rich heiress’s wedding, must fend off a massive robbery attempt with the help of local authorities.

Maker Studio

1-3 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Ages 3 – 11 years old with adult: Explore your imagination in our creative space. We will provide the supplies and different prompts each week for you to create a unique work of art.

Sept. 10

Fall Book Swap

During Library Hours

Oswego Public Library, Oswego and Montgomery Campuses

Free

Ages 0-Grade 5: Swap books you no longer need for different ones. Bring your books (up to 5) into Youth Services, then choose the same amount of books from the book swap shelf. Books should be for children and in good condition.

Tricky Track Trekkin’

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 Rt. 25, Batavia

$5 (R)/ $7 (N)

Even the sneakiest animals leave clues behind in the form of tracks! Learn about different animals and their tracks and then make some of their own with a flip-flop track-making craft. Ages 7 to 9. Register online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Oswego Country Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street, Downtown Oswego

Free

Shop local this summer with plenty of choices to buy fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like pasta, olives, popcorn, honey and spices, and handmade items in our outdoor, open air market.

The Country Market is held every Sunday from June through September on Main Street in Downtown Oswego.

Sept. 11

Baby Goose

1:30-1:50 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Ages 3-18 months with an adult – Share stories, rhymes, and music with your baby.

Anime Monday

2:45-3:45 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Join us after school every Monday for Anime Monday! We will choose collectively on the Anime to watch. Registration required. Visit yorkville.lib.il.us to register.

Sept. 12

Can You Afford to Retire?

7-8 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, 32 Jefferson St., Oswego

Free

Financial expert Greg Kurinec will present an informative talk on how best to maximize your retirement plans.

Preschool Art

2-2:40 p.m.

Oswego Public Library, Montgomery Campus, 1111 Reading Dr., Montgomery

Free

Ages 4-5 year olds – Hear a story, sing, and make a process-oriented art project. Aprons are provided. The child’s adult must remain in the library.

Gardeners on the Go: All Seasons Orchard

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meet at Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora

$25 (R)/ $34 (N)

Pick some apples, purchase baked goods and collect other goodies that make the fall season so fun. Afterwards we’ll enjoy lunch at a local restaurant with separate checks. Cost includes 1/4 peck of apples, cider donut, apple cider/coffee and transportation. Ages 21 & up. Register online at www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Hix Brothers Ukulele Band

7-8:30 p.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

The Hix Brothers Ukulele Band is back with a whole new playlist for your enjoyment. Come listen to a wide variety of songs: Hawaiian, songs from the “Great American Songbook” – Beatles, Rock and Roll, Jimmy Buffett, contemporary songwriters. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and no registration is required.

LEGO Duplo

10:15-10:45 a.m.

Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Rd., Yorkville

Free

Lego club for the younger set w/parent. The Duplos are supplied and kids have the fun. Children will make unique creations for display. Registration is required.

Senior Financial Education Series

10-11:30 a.m.

Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego

Free

Growing older sometimes comes with the need for long term care. Preparing for this can help preserve your assets for yourself or for your legacy. Come and learn all about stocks. Call (630) 554-5602 to register.

–Kendall County Calendar of Events–